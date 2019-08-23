Autus Asset Management Has Decreased Stake in Align Technology (ALGN) by $1.99 Million as Share Price Declined; Anthem (ANTM) Market Value Rose While Stanley Capital Management Decreased Stake

Autus Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Align Technology Inc (ALGN) by 76.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Autus Asset Management Llc sold 7,023 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.93% . The institutional investor held 2,215 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $630,000, down from 9,238 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Autus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Align Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.29% or $4.1 during the last trading session, reaching $174.87. About 945,898 shares traded. Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) has declined 40.02% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ALGN News: 23/05/2018 – Align Technology Hosts 2018 Investor Day; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Accused of Breach of Noncompete Provisions of Contract; 23/05/2018 – Align Technology: Plan in Addition to Existing $300 Million Authorization; 04/04/2018 – Align Technology Extends lnvisalign G5 Precision Bite Ramps to Vivera Retainers; 04/04/2018 – Align Technology Introduces lnvisalign Clear Aligners for Phase 1 Treatment of Younger Patients With Early Mixed Dentition; 23/04/2018 – Orthodontic Supplies Market to Hit 8.9% CAGR to 2023, Led by Align Technology, Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), and Danaher Corporation (US); 23/05/2018 – Align Technology Reaffirms 2Q and Fiscal 2018 Guidance; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology 1Q EPS $1.17; 23/03/2018 – Align Technology Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Align Technology Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average

Stanley Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 9.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stanley Capital Management Llc sold 4,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 40,600 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.65 million, down from 44,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stanley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $259.82. About 1.03 million shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 01/05/2018 – ANTHEM PROPERTIES BUYS INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES IN CALGARY; 06/05/2018 – Football Rumors: NFL Considering Leaving Anthem Policies Up To Teams?; 06/04/2018 – Anthem May Win by Sitting Out Wave of Health Insurance Deals; 25/04/2018 – Anthem Beats on Earnings, Meets Revenue — Earnings Review; 19/04/2018 – More National Anthem Protests Expected on Saturday – in Spain; 07/05/2018 – Children’s Hospital Colorado, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield collaborate to pilot value-based payment model to improve patient outcomes; 15/05/2018 – EMINENCE EXITED MDLZ, ZNGA, ARRS, ANTM, SPGI IN 1Q: 13F; 09/03/2018 – Haeggquist & Eck Investigates Anthem Directors and Officers for Breach of Fiduciary Duty Regarding Failed CIGNA Merger; 13/03/2018 – Anthem Inc. Backs 2018 View of Adjusted EPS Topping $15.00; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Disciplined Equity Adds Anthem, Exits Aetna

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.84 earnings per share, up 27.03% or $1.03 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.24 billion for 13.42 P/E if the $4.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual earnings per share reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.31% EPS growth.

Stanley Capital Management Llc, which manages about $204.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL) by 24,500 shares to 143,754 shares, valued at $4.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Lee Ainslie Trims Microsoft Position, Exits Anthem – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is There More To Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Than Its 12% Returns On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why Castlight Health’s Shares Got Cut in Half Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “You Have To Love Anthem, Inc.’s (NYSE:ANTM) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on May 20, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Boeing, MarketAxess Holdings, and Anthem Slumped Today – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Autus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $447.84M and $606.37 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 20,508 shares to 147,336 shares, valued at $11.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 3,895 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,330 shares, and has risen its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.52, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 59 investors sold ALGN shares while 151 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 63.56 million shares or 5.54% less from 67.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornerstone Advsr has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). First Foundation holds 778 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Horizon Investments Limited Com holds 806 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Sva Plumb Wealth Mgmt Lc reported 1,047 shares. Blackrock reported 0.09% stake. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0.1% or 33,609 shares in its portfolio. Pnc Fincl Group Inc Incorporated holds 30,757 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Cetera Advisor Lc holds 765 shares. Advsrs Asset Management reported 18,789 shares. Scotia Capital Incorporated stated it has 808 shares. Sequoia Financial Advsr Ltd Company holds 837 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Redmond Asset Management Ltd Liability Co has 3,518 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru accumulated 0.09% or 92,188 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) for 68,582 shares. Proshare Advsr Lc invested 0.11% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN).

Analysts await Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.14 EPS, down 8.06% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.24 per share. ALGN’s profit will be $91.05M for 38.35 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual EPS reported by Align Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.52% negative EPS growth.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.21 million activity. $998,169 worth of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) shares were bought by HOGAN JOSEPH M.

More notable recent Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “(SDC), Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) – SmileDirectClub IPO: What You Need To Know – Benzinga” on August 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Align Technology, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ALGN) CEO Being Overpaid? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Can Align Technology, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ALGN) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” on May 15, 2019. More interesting news about Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Align Technology Still Not Attractive After 25% Decline Because Of ‘Phantom Meltdown’ Of ASPs Pressuring Margins – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Weekly CEO Buys Highlight – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 11, 2019.