Autus Asset Management Has Cut Its Position in Cisco Sys (CSCO) as Shares Declined; Accelerate Diagnostics (Call) (AXDX) Shareholder Oracle Investment Management Has Cut Holding as Valuation Declined

Oracle Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (Call) (AXDX) by 66.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oracle Investment Management Inc sold 407,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.21% . The hedge fund held 206,400 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $377,000, down from 613,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $984.40 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.15% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $18.01. About 144,481 shares traded. Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) has declined 10.62% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AXDX News: 30/04/2018 – Accelerate Diagnostics to Review First Quarter 2018 Results on May 9th; 22/03/2018 – Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. Announces $150M Convertible Notes Offering; 22/03/2018 – ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS – EXPECTS TO ENTER PRIVATELY NEGOTIATED PREPAID FORWARD WITH AFFILIATE OF ONE OF INITIAL PURCHASERS OF NOTES; 22/03/2018 – ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS REPORTS $150M CONV NOTES OFFERING; 22/03/2018 Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. Announces $150 Million Convertible Notes Offering; 09/05/2018 – Accelerate Diagnostics Short-Interest Ratio Up 55% to 92 Days; 09/05/2018 – ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS 1Q LOSS/SHR 37C, EST. LOSS/SHR 32C; 26/04/2018 – FDA: Accelerate Diagnostics Inc- Accelerate PhenoTest BC kit, Ref #10101018. The firm name on the label is Accelerate

Autus Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 39.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Autus Asset Management Llc sold 5,705 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 8,847 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $478,000, down from 14,552 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Autus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $46.5. About 15.05 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 17/05/2018 – Tech Today: Debating Cisco, Dropbox Versus Google, Liking Teradata — Barron’s Blog; 29/05/2018 – Cisco Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Cisco CFO Kramer: Back to Growth in Campus Networking — Barron’s Blog; 16/04/2018 – Gong.io Extends A1 Funding Round With Investment From Cisco Investments; 21/03/2018 – Cisco (AppDynamics) Recognized as a Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for the Sixth Consecutive Year and Placed Highest on; 10/05/2018 – Former Cisco CEO John Chambers Joins Bloom Energy Bd of Directors; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – BOTH PATENT TRIAL & APPEAL BOARD AND FEDERAL CIRCUIT DETERMINED ‘668 PATENT TO BE UNPATENTABLE ON ALL RELEVANT CLAIMS; 16/03/2018 – Verizon Completes Successful Test of Cisco’s Hybrid Information-Centric Networking in its Network; 15/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Inc expected to post earnings of 65 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 09/05/2018 – Yacktman Adds Amerco, Cuts Cisco, Buys More Reading: 13F

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.17B for 15.71 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Autus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $447.84 million and $606.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 4,350 shares to 11,000 shares, valued at $1.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 9,109 shares in the quarter, for a total of 152,739 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-0.39 earnings per share, up 4.88% or $0.02 from last year’s $-0.41 per share. After $-0.38 actual earnings per share reported by Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.63% negative EPS growth.