Autus Asset Management Has Boosted Its Baxter Intl (BAX) Stake; Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (PAA) Sellers Increased By 49.42% Their Shorts

Autus Asset Management Llc increased Baxter Intl Inc (BAX) stake by 5.41% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Autus Asset Management Llc acquired 5,212 shares as Baxter Intl Inc (BAX)’s stock rose 11.29%. The Autus Asset Management Llc holds 101,597 shares with $8.26 million value, up from 96,385 last quarter. Baxter Intl Inc now has $44.61B valuation. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $87.95. About 3.00M shares traded or 34.59% up from the average. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has risen 17.67% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BAX News: 22/05/2018 – Baxter CEO Sees New Products, Expansion Driving Growth (Video); 21/05/2018 – Baxter Highlights Business Strategies and Innovation at 2018 Investor Conference; 20/03/2018 – Black & Red: Baxter: Sources claim Zlatan Ibrahimovic announcement could come next week; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY INTERNATIONAL SALES OF $1.5 BLN INCREASED 12 PERCENT ON A REPORTED BASIS; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – DOES NOT EXPECT ANY FURTHER REVENUE IMPACT RELATED TO RECOVERY EFFORTS IN PUERTO RICO; 02/04/2018 – Baxter International Inc. to Host Webcast of Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 22/05/2018 – BAXTER CEO: NO PLANS TO RELOCATE PLANTS FROM PUERTO RICO; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – INCREASES FULL-YEAR 2018 SALES GROWTH OUTLOOK TO 4 TO 5 PERCENT ON AN OPERATIONAL BASIS; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC BAX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.78, REV VIEW $11.25 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/05/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – NOW EXPECTS A 2020 ADJUSTED OPERATING MARGIN OF 20 TO 21 PERCENT AND ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS OF $3.60 TO $3.75 PER SHARE

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (NYSE:PAA) had an increase of 49.42% in short interest. PAA’s SI was 17.98M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 49.42% from 12.03 million shares previously. With 1.76 million avg volume, 10 days are for Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (NYSE:PAA)’s short sellers to cover PAA’s short positions. The SI to Plains All American Pipeline L.P.’s float is 4.15%. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $21.43. About 1.87 million shares traded. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) has declined 3.10% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.10% the S&P500. Some Historical PAA News: 13/03/2018 – FTC: 20180852: Andeavor; Plains All American Pipeline, L.P; 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Announces Promotion and Addition to Its Senior Management Team; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP QTRLY DILUTED NET INCOME PER COMMON UNIT $0.33; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN REITERATES 2018 GUIDANCE; 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Names Jeremy Goebel Senior Group VP, Comml; 05/04/2018 – Texas oil output surge clogs pipelines, depresses prices; 12/04/2018 – BridgeTex crude pipeline cancels low spot rate as demand rises; 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Names Chris R. Chandler Senior VP, Strategic Planning and Acquisitions; 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. and Plains GP Holdings Announce Timing of First-Quarter 2018 Earnings; 20/04/2018 – DJ Plains All American Pipeline LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PAA)

Autus Asset Management Llc decreased Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) stake by 9,379 shares to 4,612 valued at $887,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) stake by 6,770 shares and now owns 13,924 shares. Polaris Inds Inc (NYSE:PII) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold BAX shares while 290 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 417.48 million shares or 0.97% less from 421.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag owns 990,540 shares. Sva Plumb Wealth Limited Liability Com has invested 0.03% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Stratos Wealth stated it has 0.03% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Dodge & Cox reported 0% of its portfolio in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Curbstone Financial Mngmt Corp accumulated 0.11% or 5,030 shares. Penn Cap Mgmt Inc has invested 0.17% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Hudock Cap Grp Ltd Co holds 1,732 shares. Fincl Services stated it has 5,104 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Legal And General Plc owns 0.16% invested in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) for 3.51 million shares. Teacher Retirement Of Texas reported 0.2% stake. Cornerstone, Washington-based fund reported 2,717 shares. Peapack Gladstone Fincl Corporation owns 5,048 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al has invested 0.4% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Landscape Ltd Co reported 12,537 shares. Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Lc accumulated 0.02% or 360 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Baxter International (NYSE:BAX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Baxter International has $9500 highest and $75 lowest target. $86.80’s average target is -1.31% below currents $87.95 stock price. Baxter International had 11 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, July 26 by Credit Suisse. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Monday, April 15 by Barclays Capital. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, April 3 report. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, March 5. The stock of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) earned “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, June 26. Piper Jaffray maintained Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) on Thursday, June 20 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. shares while 91 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 326.22 million shares or 2.26% more from 318.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partnership reported 1.01M shares. Gam Ag reported 14,615 shares. Ruggie Capital Grp Inc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Spirit Of America Corporation has 499,049 shares. Mariner Lc invested in 221,091 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Moreover, Goldman Sachs Grp Inc has 0.17% invested in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Moreover, Natl Bank Of America Corporation De has 0.02% invested in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) for 5.83M shares. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Group Limited Liability Co has 0.03% invested in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Blair William And Company Il, Illinois-based fund reported 216,081 shares. Bessemer Grp holds 0% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) or 5,110 shares. Alphamark Advsrs Limited Liability holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) for 2,050 shares. Mark Sheptoff Finance Planning Limited Liability has 800 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Baldwin Brothers Incorporated Ma owns 32,653 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Private Advisor Gp Limited Liability Corporation has 0.02% invested in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $188.94 million activity. The insider EMG Investment – LLC sold 8.18 million shares worth $188.94M.