Autus Asset Management Has Boosted Abbvie (ABBV) Holding; FAMILY ZONE CYBER SAFETY LTD. ORDINARY S (FMZNF) SI Increased By 6500%

FAMILY ZONE CYBER SAFETY LTD. ORDINARY S (OTCMKTS:FMZNF) had an increase of 6500% in short interest. FMZNF’s SI was 13,200 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 6500% from 200 shares previously. With 52,600 avg volume, 0 days are for FAMILY ZONE CYBER SAFETY LTD. ORDINARY S (OTCMKTS:FMZNF)’s short sellers to cover FMZNF’s short positions. It closed at $0.15 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 30, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Autus Asset Management Llc increased Abbvie Inc (ABBV) stake by 9.49% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Autus Asset Management Llc acquired 7,390 shares as Abbvie Inc (ABBV)’s stock declined 15.55%. The Autus Asset Management Llc holds 85,298 shares with $6.20M value, up from 77,908 last quarter. Abbvie Inc now has $110.66 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $74.85. About 7.68 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3; 16/05/2018 – Dynavax to Present New Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) at the 2018 American Society for Clinical; 07/05/2018 – Genmab Announces U.S. FDA Approval of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 30/05/2018 – China Drug Administration Approves Epclusa® (Sofosbuvir/Velpatasvir), Gilead’s Pan-Genotypic Treatment for Chronic Hepatitis C Virus Infection; 10/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – REGULATORY SUBMISSIONS FOR ELAGOLIX IN UTERINE FIBROIDS REMAIN ON TRACK; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie unveils $7.5bn share buyback; 14/05/2018 – RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES ADDED AMZN, CMCSA, WFC, BIIB, ABBV; 22/03/2018 – AbbVie in $22bn wipeout after cancer drug results; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN; 30/05/2018 – China Drug Administration Approves Epclusa(R) (Sofosbuvir/Velpatasvir), Gilead’s Pan-Genotypic Treatment for Chronic Hepatitis C Virus Infection

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 67 investors sold ABBV shares while 513 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 542 raised stakes. 950.66 million shares or 1.26% less from 962.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amalgamated Retail Bank stated it has 196,326 shares. Huber Cap Management Ltd has invested 0.21% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Oxbow Advisors Ltd Liability invested in 0.97% or 110,359 shares. Walter & Keenan Fincl Consulting Communications Mi Adv stated it has 0.86% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Parsec Financial Inc reported 0.07% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Botty Invsts Ltd Liability Co stated it has 6,585 shares. Assets Investment Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 46,000 shares or 0.53% of its portfolio. Skba Cap Management Limited Com invested in 2.01% or 172,555 shares. Tortoise Inv Mngmt Lc reported 614 shares stake. Moreover, Cibc Ww Incorporated has 0.14% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 419,499 shares. Fernwood Limited Liability Corporation owns 15,180 shares. Culbertson A N & Com accumulated 1.69% or 83,837 shares. Jane Street Gru Ltd Co has 413,910 shares. Blb&B Limited reported 51,314 shares. Stevens Cap LP owns 334,347 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. AbbVie has $8400 highest and $7900 lowest target. $80.75’s average target is 7.88% above currents $74.85 stock price. AbbVie had 10 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Piper Jaffray upgraded AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) rating on Tuesday, August 20. Piper Jaffray has “Overweight” rating and $8000 target. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, September 4 by Piper Jaffray. UBS upgraded AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) rating on Thursday, September 12. UBS has “Buy” rating and $7900 target. The rating was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, April 29 to “Market Perform”.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 12 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $16.22 million activity. $2.02 million worth of stock was bought by Gosebruch Henry O on Monday, July 29. On Wednesday, June 26 the insider AUSTIN ROXANNE S bought $776,250. RAPP EDWARD J also bought $504,750 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares. $2.05M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by CHASE WILLIAM J on Wednesday, June 26. The insider Stewart Jeffrey Ryan bought $1.00 million. Donoghoe Nicholas also bought $498,057 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares. Another trade for 25,000 shares valued at $1.76 million was made by Schumacher Laura J on Monday, September 16.

Autus Asset Management Llc decreased Rollins Inc (NYSE:ROL) stake by 38,434 shares to 23,751 valued at $851,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Mccormick & Co Inc (NYSE:MKC) stake by 3,107 shares and now owns 91,676 shares. Novo (NYSE:NVO) was reduced too.