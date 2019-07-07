Autus Asset Management Decreased Its Position in Rollins (ROL) by $4.41 Million; Hanseatic Management Services Holding In Edwards Lifesciences Corp. (EW) Was Has Boosted

Autus Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Rollins Inc (ROL) by 63.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Autus Asset Management Llc sold 107,681 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.75% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 62,185 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.59M, down from 169,866 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Autus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Rollins Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $37.19. About 743,904 shares traded. Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) has risen 8.58% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ROL News: 30/05/2018 – Rollins Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – ROLLINS 1Q EPS 22C, EST. 23C (2 EST.); 25/04/2018 – Rollins Inc 1Q Net $48.5M; 07/05/2018 – Atlanta Holds Top Spot on Orkin’s 2018 Mosquito Cities List; 25/04/2018 – Rollins Inc 1Q EPS 22c; 19/03/2018 – Rollins, Inc. Announces Appointment of Julie K. Bimmerman to Vice President of Finance and Investor Relations; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Rollins College’s (FL) A2; Outlook Stable; 05/03/2018 Rollins Conference Call Scheduled By Stuart Frankel for Mar. 6; 17/04/2018 – Rollins: Improved Employee Benefits Will Have 1c Impact on 1Q Earnings; 17/04/2018 – Rollins to Use Part of Tax Savings to Improve Employee Benefits

Hanseatic Management Services Inc increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp. (EW) by 41.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanseatic Management Services Inc bought 1,923 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,576 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26M, up from 4,653 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $188.3. About 941,016 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 28.39% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.96% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – QTRLY SHR $0.96; QTRLY ADJ SHR $1.22; QTRLY SALES $894.8 MLN, UP 1.3 PCT; 22/03/2018 – Global Transcatheter Aortic Valve lmplantation (TAVI) Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 with Profiles of Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific, Edwards Lifesciences & Medtronic – ResearchAndMarkets; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences 1Q Net $206.6M; 10/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences To Host Earnings Conference Call On April 24, 2018; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORP FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.53, REV VIEW $3.85 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/05/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences To Webcast Annual Meeting Of Stockholders; 16/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Prevails In European Patent Dispute With Edwards Lifesciences; 23/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION vs Boston Scientific Scimed, Inc. | FWD Entered | 03/23/2018; 01/05/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES IN ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK PACT; 21/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORP – EDWARDS CONTINUES TO EXPECT U.S. INTRODUCTION OF SAPIEN 3 ULTRA SYSTEM IN LATE 2018

More notable recent Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About BCE Inc. (BCE) – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Edwards Comments On Updated TAVR National Coverage Determination – PRNewswire” published on June 21, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “CAS Medical Surges As Edwards Lifesciences Agrees To Buy Medtech Company In $100M Deal – Benzinga” on February 12, 2019. More interesting news about Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Chewy IPO, Lululemon And Tesla On Tap – Seeking Alpha” published on June 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On The E.W. Scripps Company (SSP) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Autus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $447.84 million and $606.37 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cantel Medical Corp (NYSE:CMN) by 22,237 shares to 37,050 shares, valued at $2.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 21,162 shares in the quarter, for a total of 526,046 shares, and has risen its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 2.86, from 4.09 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 16 investors sold ROL shares while 112 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 127.43 million shares or 49.65% less from 253.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Republic Invest Mngmt Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) for 13,045 shares. Rmb Cap Lc owns 21,174 shares. Jump Trading Llc invested 0.07% in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL). Carroll Financial Associates holds 0% of its portfolio in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) for 357 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 57,787 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Hightower Advisors Limited Liability Co has invested 0.01% in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL). Advisory Services Ntwk Ltd Limited Liability Company has 3,995 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Swiss Financial Bank owns 0.02% invested in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) for 490,850 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 28,674 shares. Toronto Dominion National Bank has 101,099 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Gp invested in 13,760 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Corp has 20,952 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL). 101,656 were accumulated by Marshall Wace Llp. Riverhead Capital Limited Liability holds 0.04% or 23,162 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.22 EPS, up 10.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.2 per share. ROL’s profit will be $72.06 million for 42.26 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.14 actual EPS reported by Rollins, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 57.14% EPS growth.

More notable recent Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “28 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on June 26, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Rollins, Inc. Earnings Leap 29% – Motley Fool” published on October 25, 2018, Fool.com published: “Here’s Why Shares of Rollins Plunged on Wednesday – Motley Fool” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Rollins: A Great Company But It’s Very Expensive – Seeking Alpha” published on February 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Weibo Corp (WB) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 29, 2019.