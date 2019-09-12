Autus Asset Management Decreased Intuit (INTU) Stake; FREEZE TAG (FRZT) Shorts Lowered By 98.81%

FREEZE TAG INC (OTCMKTS:FRZT) had a decrease of 98.81% in short interest. FRZT’s SI was 600 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 98.81% from 50,400 shares previously. With 9,000 avg volume, 0 days are for FREEZE TAG INC (OTCMKTS:FRZT)’s short sellers to cover FRZT’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.25% or $0.0004 during the last trading session, reaching $0.0316. About 6,000 shares traded. Freeze Tag, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FRZT) has 0.00% since September 12, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Autus Asset Management Llc decreased Intuit (INTU) stake by 3.65% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Autus Asset Management Llc sold 1,659 shares as Intuit (INTU)’s stock rose 13.72%. The Autus Asset Management Llc holds 43,847 shares with $11.46 million value, down from 45,506 last quarter. Intuit now has $69.21 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.53% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $266.13. About 1.28M shares traded or 0.09% up from the average. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 26/04/2018 – INTUIT INC INTU.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $187 FROM $177; 17/05/2018 – SF Business Tms: Exclusive: HR software company Glint adds Intuit exec as its first independent board member; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Magellan Adds Intuit, Exits Caterpillar; 25/04/2018 – INTUIT REPORTS 6 PERCENT INCREASE IN TURBOTAX ONLINE UNITS: RAISES FULL-YEAR CONSUMER GROUP GUIDANCE RANGE; 22/05/2018 – Intuit 3Q Adj EPS $4.82; 16/05/2018 – Case: Negligence and Aiding and Abetting Claims Against Intuit Dismissed (N.D. Cal.) (IRC §7206); 22/05/2018 – Intuit Sees 4Q Adj EPS 22c-Adj EPS 24c; 25/04/2018 – Intuit Reports 6% Increase in TurboTax Online Units: Raises Full-Year Consumer Group Guidance Range; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES INTUIT SR UNSECURED TO A3; OUTLOOK STABLE; 10/05/2018 – Intuit Turbo Launches New Household Income View

Freeze Tag, Inc. develops and publishes mobile social games for clients and businesses worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.37 million. The firm markets its products through direct-to-consumer digital storefronts, such as Apple's App Store, the Google Play Store, and Amazon's App Store; and directly through its own Websites, such as www.freezetag.com and store.freezetag.com. It currently has negative earnings. It also publishes titles on other platforms, such as the Facebook App Store and Mac App Store, as well as on PC download portals, such as Big Fish Games and Gamehouse.

Among 8 analysts covering Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Intuit has $31500 highest and $23900 lowest target. $292.63’s average target is 9.96% above currents $266.13 stock price. Intuit had 19 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Friday, August 23. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Friday, August 23. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Friday, April 12. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Friday, August 23 by Barclays Capital. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $285 target in Tuesday, April 2 report. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, May 16 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, August 26 by Morgan Stanley. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, April 26 report. The stock of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, May 24 by UBS. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, August 23 with “Buy”.

Analysts await Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $-0.07 EPS, down 133.33% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. After $-0.38 actual EPS reported by Intuit Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -81.58% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.25, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 35 investors sold INTU shares while 243 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 219.23 million shares or 0.86% less from 221.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Conning, a Connecticut-based fund reported 4,372 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 4.99 million shares or 0.51% of its portfolio. Barbara Oil holds 800 shares. Hanseatic Mgmt Service Inc has 3,468 shares. Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability invested 0.31% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Fincl Architects invested in 0.03% or 617 shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Liability owns 57 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Abner Herrman & Brock Ltd Liability Co, a New Jersey-based fund reported 1,273 shares. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 0.2% stake. 3.43M were accumulated by Primecap Management Ca. Verition Fund Management Limited Liability holds 7,031 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) or 99,948 shares. Exane Derivatives invested in 1 shares or 0% of the stock. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv holds 0.38% or 971,106 shares.