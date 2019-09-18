Autus Asset Management Decreased Intuit (INTU) Stake; Clearline Capital LP Has Lowered Ncr New (NCR) Position

Autus Asset Management Llc decreased Intuit (INTU) stake by 3.65% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Autus Asset Management Llc sold 1,659 shares as Intuit (INTU)’s stock rose 13.72%. The Autus Asset Management Llc holds 43,847 shares with $11.46M value, down from 45,506 last quarter. Intuit now has $69.84 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.02% or $2.72 during the last trading session, reaching $268.54. About 941,791 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 22/05/2018 – Intuit Third Quarter Revenue Growth Tops 15 Percent; Company Raises Full-Year Guidance; 07/03/2018 – Medfusion Launches its Newest Patient Experience Platform at HIMSS18; 25/04/2018 – INTUIT RAISES YEAR CONSUMER GROUP GUIDANCE; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Raises FY View To Adj EPS $5.51-Adj EPS $5.53; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC – QTRLY REVENUE $2.925 BLN, UP 15 PERCENT; 20/04/2018 – DJ Intuit Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INTU); 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Tech Adds Intuit, Exits Wex, Cuts Facebook; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES INTUIT SR UNSECURED TO A3 FROM Baa1; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Tech Adds Intuit, Exits Wex, Cuts Facebook; 22/05/2018 – Intuit 3Q Net $1.2B

Clearline Capital Lp decreased Ncr Corp New (NCR) stake by 48.26% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Clearline Capital Lp sold 239,681 shares as Ncr Corp New (NCR)’s stock rose 17.72%. The Clearline Capital Lp holds 256,984 shares with $7.99 million value, down from 496,665 last quarter. Ncr Corp New now has $3.96B valuation. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $32.87. About 372,826 shares traded. NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR) has risen 21.75% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.75% the S&P500. Some Historical NCR News: 01/05/2018 – NCR 1Q Rev $1.52B; 23/05/2018 – The ‘India Pharma Week’ Moves to Delhi-NCR in 2018; 14/05/2018 – NCR Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – NCR SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 60C TO 65C, EST. 75C; 01/05/2018 – NCR 1Q ADJ EPS 56C, EST. 45C; 22/03/2018 – NCR Chmn and CEO Bill Nuti to Step Dn for Health Reasons; 22/03/2018 – NCR CEO Bill Nuti to Step Down for Health Reasons; 07/05/2018 – NCR to Participate in Fireside Chat at J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 03/04/2018 – NCR (NIGERIA) PLC NCR.LG – FY PROFIT BEFORE TAX 620 MLN NAIRA VS 326.9 MLN NAIRA YR AGO; 22/03/2018 – NCR Names Paul Langenbahn as Chief Operating Officer, Succeeding Mark Benjamin

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.25, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 35 investors sold INTU shares while 243 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 219.23 million shares or 0.86% less from 221.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Van Hulzen Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% or 925 shares. Ls Investment Advsr Ltd Liability reported 0.09% stake. Sands Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 2.25 million shares for 1.75% of their portfolio. Cleararc reported 3,876 shares. James Research has invested 0.01% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Pictet Asset Management Limited holds 614,725 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. Private, New York-based fund reported 6,150 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Insur reported 1,600 shares. Troy Asset Mngmt Limited owns 53,482 shares. Allstate Corporation holds 0.11% or 24,628 shares. Old Dominion Management stated it has 37,443 shares or 3.39% of all its holdings. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc has 0.21% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 2.76 million shares. Cullinan Associates Incorporated accumulated 43,480 shares. Globeflex Cap Limited Partnership invested 0% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Parkside Finance Financial Bank And Tru stated it has 0.03% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

More notable recent Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is Intuit (INTU) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year? – Nasdaq” on September 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “At US$288, Is Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: INTU, ABT, EW – Nasdaq” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Intuit (INTU) to Report Q4 Earnings: What’s in the Offing? – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Intuit (INTU) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Among 8 analysts covering Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Intuit has $31500 highest and $23900 lowest target. $292.63’s average target is 8.97% above currents $268.54 stock price. Intuit had 19 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, May 24 by UBS. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of INTU in report on Monday, August 26 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, April 26. Deutsche Bank maintained Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) rating on Friday, August 23. Deutsche Bank has “Buy” rating and $31500 target. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $285 target in Tuesday, April 2 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Friday, August 23. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, May 16 with “Equal-Weight”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Friday, April 12. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, August 23. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight” on Friday, August 23.

Autus Asset Management Llc increased Vail Resorts Inc (NYSE:MTN) stake by 2,355 shares to 14,004 valued at $3.13M in 2019Q2. It also upped Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) stake by 8,374 shares and now owns 47,465 shares. Cantel Medical Corp (NYSE:CMN) was raised too.

Analysts await Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $-0.07 earnings per share, down 133.33% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. After $-0.38 actual earnings per share reported by Intuit Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -81.58% EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering NCR (NYSE:NCR), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. NCR has $32 highest and $3100 lowest target. $31.67’s average target is -3.65% below currents $32.87 stock price. NCR had 4 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 26. J.P. Morgan downgraded it to “Hold” rating and $32 target in Monday, March 25 report. JP Morgan downgraded the shares of NCR in report on Monday, March 25 to “Neutral” rating.

More important recent NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “NCR Introduces a New Addition to Its Family of Cash Recycling ATMs, the NCR SelfServâ„¢ 63 – Business Wire” on September 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “Should You Investigate NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR) At US$31.08? – Yahoo Finance”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “If You Had Bought NCR (NYSE:NCR) Shares A Year Ago You’d Have Made 18% – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR) was released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Square Stock Will Eventually Move Much Higher, But Donâ€™t Buy It Yet – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Clearline Capital Lp increased Party City Holdco Inc stake by 236,955 shares to 604,607 valued at $4.43 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Tivo Corp stake by 781,560 shares and now owns 1.27 million shares. Resideo Technologies Inc was raised too.