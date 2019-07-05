Autus Asset Management Cut Mastercard (MA) Stake; Slades Ferry Bancorp Has 0.8 Sentiment

Slades Ferry Bancorp (SFBC) investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q1 2019. It’s down -1.00, from 1.8 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 4 investment professionals opened new and increased positions, while 5 sold and decreased their stock positions in Slades Ferry Bancorp. The investment professionals in our database reported: 602,121 shares, up from 593,852 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Slades Ferry Bancorp in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 0 Reduced: 5 Increased: 4 New Position: 0.

Autus Asset Management Llc decreased Mastercard Inc (MA) stake by 2.93% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Autus Asset Management Llc sold 1,948 shares as Mastercard Inc (MA)’s stock rose 12.97%. The Autus Asset Management Llc holds 64,456 shares with $15.18M value, down from 66,404 last quarter. Mastercard Inc now has $278.93 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.93% or $2.51 during the last trading session, reaching $273.08. About 1.85M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD 1Q NET REV. $3.58B, EST. $3.25B; 08/05/2018 – Portuguese-Angolan Fashion Designer and Creator of the Mastercard Fashion Lounge Collection, Rose Palhares, Is Back at the 71st Edition of the Cannes Film Festival; 16/04/2018 – MASTERCARD – FORMER U.S. TRADE REPRESENTATIVE MICHAEL FROMAN WILL JOIN AS VICE CHAIRMAN AND PRESIDENT, STRATEGIC GROWTH; 19/03/2018 – MASTERCARD OPEN TO FACILITATING NATIONAL DIGITAL CURRENCIES: FT; 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD NAMES GILBERTO CALDART PRESIDENT, INTL; 05/05/2018 – Buffett: Should Have Bought More Mastercard, Visa — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 05/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Carlo Enrico President of Latin America, Caribbean Region; 18/04/2018 – Elevate to Collaborate with Mastercard on Credit Card Product for the `New Middle Class’; 29/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-India resists lobbying by U.S. payment firms to ease local data storage rules; 30/04/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30

More notable recent Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can You Imagine How Chuffed Sound Financial Bancorp’s (NASDAQ:SFBC) Shareholders Feel About Its 112% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on May 24, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. Announces Stock Repurchase Program – GlobeNewswire” published on January 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Sound Financial goes ex-dividend tomorrow – Seeking Alpha” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. Announces 2018 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results; Board Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.14 per Share – GlobeNewswire” published on January 28, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Sound Community Bank CEO Laurie Stewart Awarded Executive Excellence Award by Seattle Business Magazine – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 08, 2019.

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding firm for Sound Community Bank that provides traditional banking and other financial services for individuals and businesses. The company has market cap of $87.45 million. It accepts various deposits products comprising savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, NOW accounts, demand accounts, certificates of deposit, and checking accounts. It has a 12.78 P/E ratio. The firm also offers various loan products, such as loans secured by first and second mortgages on one-to four-family residences; home equity loans comprising fixed-rate loans and variable-rate lines of credit; commercial and multifamily real estate loans; construction loans secured by single-family residences, and commercial and multifamily real estate; secured and unsecured consumer loans, including new and used manufactured homes, floating homes, automobile loans, boats and recreational vehicle loans, and loans secured by deposit accounts; land loans; and commercial business loans to finance commercial vehicles and equipment, as well as loans secured by accounts receivable and/or inventory.

Oppenheimer & Close Llc holds 1.94% of its portfolio in Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. for 47,518 shares. Fj Capital Management Llc owns 189,782 shares or 0.67% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. has 0.05% invested in the company for 7,500 shares. The Utah-based Wasatch Advisors Inc has invested 0.04% in the stock. Seizert Capital Partners Llc, a Michigan-based fund reported 12,646 shares.

It closed at $34.11 lastly. It is down 2.61% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.04% the S&P500. Some Historical SFBC News: 23/05/2018 – SOUTH SOUND BANK HOLDERS TO GET 0.7460 OF SHR AND $5.68825/SHR; 23/05/2018 – TIMBERLAND BANCORP, AND SOUTH SOUND BANK SIGN DEFINITIVE MERGER; 29/03/2018 – SOUND FINANCIAL BANCORP INC SFBC.O SAYS LAURIE STEWART APPOINTED CFO; 23/05/2018 – Timberland Bancorp, Inc. And South Sound Bank Sign Definitive Merger Agreement For Acquisition Of South Sound Bank; 26/04/2018 – Sound Financial Bancorp 1Q EPS 62c; 26/03/2018 Sound Community Bank Opens De Novo Branch in Seattle’s Belltown Neighborhood; 29/03/2018 – SOUND FINANCIAL BANCORP INC – DEINES’ EMPLOYMENT WITH COMPANY AND BANK WILL TERMINATE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018; 23/04/2018 – DJ First Sound Bank, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FSWA); 29/03/2018 – SOUND FINANCIAL BANCORP INC – REPORTING DEPARTURE OF MATTHEW DEINES, SOUND COMMUNITY BANK’S EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, CFO; 02/04/2018 – First Sound Bank Appoints Christopher Green as Vice President, Private Banker and Cash Management Officer

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $4.04 million activity. McLaughlin Edward Grunde sold 20,269 shares worth $4.04M.

Autus Asset Management Llc increased Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) stake by 8,677 shares to 331,281 valued at $14.08 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) stake by 21,162 shares and now owns 526,046 shares. Lauder Estee Cos Inc (NYSE:EL) was raised too.

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Where Will Mastercard Be in 5 Years? – The Motley Fool” on June 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Mastercard and Other Hedge Fund Favorites Performed in Q2 – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019, Forbes.com published: “What Do Distributed Ledger Technologies Offer To Visa And Mastercard? – Forbes” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Schaeffersresearch.com and their article: “Unusual Put-Skew on Mastercard Despite Seasonal Tailwinds – Schaeffers Research” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Bitcoin Rebounds, Surges Above $11,000 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Among 16 analysts covering Mastercard (NYSE:MA), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 94% are positive. Mastercard had 20 analyst reports since January 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, May 1 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer on Wednesday, April 17 with “Outperform”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, May 2 by UBS. Susquehanna maintained it with “Buy” rating and $255 target in Tuesday, February 19 report. Bank of America downgraded Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) on Tuesday, January 8 to “Neutral” rating. The stock of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) earned “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Tuesday, March 12. Stephens maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 12 report. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 26 report. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy” on Monday, April 1. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of MA in report on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy” rating.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.82 earnings per share, up 9.64% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.66 per share. MA’s profit will be $1.86 billion for 37.51 P/E if the $1.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual earnings per share reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.25% EPS growth.