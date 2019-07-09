Autus Asset Management Cut Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) Stake by $814,560; Share Value Were Volatile; Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co Holding in American Tower (AMT) Upped as Share Value Rose

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co increased its stake in American Tower Corp (AMT) by 29.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co bought 89,020 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 387,230 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.31 million, up from 298,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co who had been investing in American Tower Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $92.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $208.95. About 911,736 shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 44.96% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.53% the S&P500.

Autus Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) by 55.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Autus Asset Management Llc sold 16,970 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 13,395 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $655,000, down from 30,365 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Autus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Integrated Device Technology for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $48.99 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 9, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical IDTI News: 16/04/2018 – Samsung’s Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ Smartphones are Powered by IDT® Wireless Charging Chipsets; 30/04/2018 – IDT Extends Leadership in Datacenter and Networking Systems with Launch of Its Latest PCI Express Timing Devices; 04/04/2018 – Xiaomi Selects IDT® Wireless Charging Chipset for Ml MIX 2S Smartphone and Wireless Charging Pad; 13/03/2018 – IDT Completes 200G/400G Intra- and Inter- Datacenter Applications With Introduction of HXR14x00 and HXR44x00 TIAs; 23/03/2018 – Integrated Device Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 09/03/2018 – HMD Global Unveils the Nokia 8 Sirocco Premium Smartphone Featuring IDT’s Leading-edge Wireless Charging Technology; 27/03/2018 – S&P Affirms ‘BB-‘ Corporate Credit Rating on IDT; 06/03/2018 IDT To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conferences; 20/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Norwegian Cruise Line, Integrated Device Technology, Align Technology, Lou; 30/04/2018 – INTEGRATED DEVICE 4Q ADJ EPS 46C, EST. 44C

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.18, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 56 investors sold IDTI shares while 92 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 101.62 million shares or 8.60% less from 111.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. reported 337,803 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 0.04% stake. Water Island Cap Limited Liability Corporation owns 1.59M shares for 4.69% of their portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.02% in Integrated Device Technology, I (NASDAQ:IDTI). The California-based Nwq Mngmt Ltd Co has invested 0.72% in Integrated Device Technology, I (NASDAQ:IDTI). Hall Laurie J Trustee stated it has 0% in Integrated Device Technology, I (NASDAQ:IDTI). Kennedy Capital invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Integrated Device Technology, I (NASDAQ:IDTI). 80 were accumulated by Smithfield Tru. Perella Weinberg Prtnrs Capital Mngmt LP holds 0.43% or 184,615 shares in its portfolio. Element Capital Management Lc reported 0.1% stake. Dupont owns 52,585 shares. Westfield Cap Mngmt Communication Lp owns 0.02% invested in Integrated Device Technology, I (NASDAQ:IDTI) for 60,580 shares. Glenmede Trust Na invested in 629 shares. Captrust Advsrs, North Carolina-based fund reported 231 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 11,192 shares.

Autus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $447.84M and $606.37 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 15,830 shares to 51,551 shares, valued at $5.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) by 5,335 shares in the quarter, for a total of 96,987 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO).

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co, which manages about $9.24B and $6.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Simon Ppty Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 100,160 shares to 478,510 shares, valued at $87.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Host Hotels & Resrts (NYSE:HST) by 925,295 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.47 million shares, and cut its stake in Dte Energy Co (NYSE:DTE).

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 sales for $10.67 million activity. Shares for $503,250 were sold by Lara Gustavo on Friday, January 18. 51,203 shares were sold by Bartlett Thomas A, worth $8.45M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California-based Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership has invested 0% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Lifeplan Financial Grp Incorporated Incorporated has 0% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 22 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md has invested 0.21% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc reported 21,005 shares. Btc Mngmt holds 23,903 shares. Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability Com holds 0.01% or 6,348 shares. Carroll Fincl Associates Incorporated has 2,658 shares. Fort Point Capital Partners Ltd Liability Company accumulated 1,497 shares. 31,105 are owned by Cambridge Rech Advisors. Cibc Financial Bank Usa reported 2,541 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Miller Howard Investments Incorporated stated it has 8,991 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.5% or 58,307 shares in its portfolio. The Ohio-based Park National Oh has invested 0.34% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Pinnacle Financial Inc owns 26,761 shares or 0.42% of their US portfolio. Cincinnati Com invested 0.33% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT).