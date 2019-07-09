Autus Asset Management Continues to Hold Stake in Donaldson (DCI); Salient Trust Company Lta Stake in At&T (T) Has Decreased by $841,402 as Share Price Rose

Salient Trust Company Lta decreased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 28.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salient Trust Company Lta sold 27,142 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 67,101 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.10M, down from 94,243 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salient Trust Company Lta who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $249.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $34.25. About 31.76M shares traded or 14.33% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 26/04/2018 – AT&T Trial Nears Ends With U.S. Antitrust Chief Sounding Upbeat; 30/03/2018 – AT&T Declares Quarterly Dividend; 29/03/2018 – AT&T Judge Urges Fewer Witnesses as MIT Professor Takes Stand; 29/03/2018 – Time Warner Attacks U.S. Data Underpinning AT&T Merger Suit; 11/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – AT&T CEO says Cohen payments ‘big mistake,’ chief lobbyist retiring; 25/05/2018 – T-Mobile says ex-Trump campaign manager advising on Sprint merger; 10/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S CHINA STEEL 2002.TW SAYS MARCH SALES AT T$33.9 BLN; 08/05/2018 – AT&T Says It Hired Cohen’s Firm ‘To Provide Insights’ Into New Administration; 03/04/2018 – Time Warner Defends `No Blackout’ Offer as Fix for AT&T Deal; 25/04/2018 – AT&T Maintains Full-Year Guidance

Autus Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Donaldson Inc (DCI) by 5.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Autus Asset Management Llc bought 10,623 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 211,242 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.57M, up from 200,619 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Autus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Donaldson Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $49.41. About 231,691 shares traded. Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) has risen 6.88% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.45% the S&P500. Some Historical DCI News: 03/05/2018 – Donaldson Co Doubles the Size of Its Belgium Distribution Facility; 06/03/2018 – DONALDSON 2Q ADJ EPS 43C, EST. 44C; 06/03/2018 – Donaldson Co: Revised Guidance Reflects Estimated Net Impact From Tax Cuts and Jobs Act; 06/03/2018 – Donaldson Co Sees FY18 Operating Margin 13.8%-14.2%; 31/05/2018 – Donaldson Co: Full-Year Sales, EPS Now Projected Above Midpoints of Prior Guidance Ranges; 06/03/2018 – Donaldson Co: FY18 Sales of Engine Products Expected to Increase 17%-19% Vs. Previous Forecast of 13%-17%; 23/05/2018 – DONALDSON COMPANY INC DCI.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.19/SHR; 03/05/2018 – Donaldson Company Doubles the Size of Its Belgium Distribution Facility; 31/05/2018 – DONALDSON 3Q ADJ EPS 53C, EST. 52C; 31/05/2018 – DONALDSON SEES YEAR SALE, EPS ABOVE MIDPOINTS OF PRIOR GUIDANCE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Salient Trust Company Lta, which manages about $778.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 20,314 shares to 149,397 shares, valued at $13.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.90 EPS, down 1.10% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.91 per share. T’s profit will be $6.57 billion for 9.51 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual EPS reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.65% EPS growth.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $27,468 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold DCI shares while 90 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 100.47 million shares or 1.32% less from 101.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.