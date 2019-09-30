Autus Asset Management Boosted By $915,120 Its Fedex (FDX) Holding; Westchester Capital Management Lifted By $3.48 Million Its Cbs New (Put) (CBS) Stake

Westchester Capital Management Llc increased Cbs Corp New (Put) (CBS) stake by 23.97% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Westchester Capital Management Llc acquired 71,000 shares as Cbs Corp New (Put) (CBS)’s stock rose 0.74%. The Westchester Capital Management Llc holds 367,200 shares with $18.32 million value, up from 296,200 last quarter. Cbs Corp New (Put) now has $15.23 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $40.47. About 1.54 million shares traded. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has risen 0.45% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 26/03/2018 – Dutch Govt Finances Again Complying W/ European Rules: CBS Link; 02/04/2018 – CBS set to make below-market bid for Viacom; 09/04/2018 – CNBC: Viacom asks for .68 ratio in counter to CBS bid; 04/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-SHARI REDSTONE MAKES CONCESSIONS ON VIACOM INC VIAB.O CEO BOB BAKISH’S ROLE IN POTENTIAL MERGER WITH CBS CORP CBS.N; 03/04/2018 – CBS Said to Make Lowball Offer for Viacom (Video); 23/05/2018 – CBS DIRECTORS: CHANGES AIM AT WRONGFULLY BLOCKING DILUTION VOTE; 07/05/2018 – Alabama News Network: This story coming up at 6pm on CBS 8!; 14/05/2018 – CBS, VIACOM HAD REACHED DEAL ON SHARE RATIO PRIOR TO LAWSUIT; 04/04/2018 – Report on Business: Viacom preparing counterproposal to CBS offer; 15/03/2018 – CBS Plans to Run Stormy Daniels’s ’60 Minutes’ Interview March 25, Says It Has Had No Legal Threat From Trump Organizatio

Autus Asset Management Llc increased Fedex Corp (FDX) stake by 25.62% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Autus Asset Management Llc acquired 5,580 shares as Fedex Corp (FDX)’s stock declined 8.13%. The Autus Asset Management Llc holds 27,362 shares with $4.49M value, up from 21,782 last quarter. Fedex Corp now has $37.90B valuation. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $145.26. About 1.08 million shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – FDX: @wesrap confirms there is a police presence at the FedEx Ground location in SE Austin near McKinney Falls Parkway. Tune into @KXAN_News on @TheCWAustin for the latest… – ! $FDX; 26/04/2018 – FedEx Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 09/05/2018 – U.S. drone program taps Apple, passes over Amazon, China’s DJI; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CONFIRMS 1 PACKAGE EXPLODED AT GROUND SORTATION FACILITY; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CONFIRMS PACKAGE DETONATED AT SAN ANTONIO SITE; 20/03/2018 – Rochelle Metzger: #BREAKING: A device exploded early Tuesday at a FedEx ground distribution facility in Texas injuring one; 21/03/2018 – Next-Gen Marketing Leaders from FedEx and Evernote to Give Keynotes at the 19th Annual Marketing Impact 2025: A Frost & Sullivan Executive MindXchange; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CEO SMITH COMMENTS ON QUARTERLY CONFERENCE CALL; 20/03/2018 – FDX: U.S. TAX REFORM BENEFITS TO BE PARTLY OFFSET BY TARIFFS; 16/05/2018 – Express Delivery Market in Brazil to Reach $7.68 Billion by 2022 – Key Players are Correios, DHL Group, FedEx, Nippon Express, and UPS – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.20, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 74 investors sold FDX shares while 372 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 325 raised stakes. 179.71 million shares or 2.65% more from 175.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Freestone Cap Hldgs Limited Co owns 14,204 shares. Fincl Consulate holds 0.09% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 1,235 shares. First Interstate Bancorporation invested 0.88% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Moreover, Parametric Port Associate Lc has 0.1% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Moreover, Asset Strategies has 0.11% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Profit Invest Mngmt stated it has 6,616 shares. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp, a Illinois-based fund reported 144,070 shares. Thomasville State Bank, Georgia-based fund reported 17,154 shares. Eagleclaw Managment Ltd Com reported 1.01% stake. Todd Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co invested 0.36% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Jpmorgan Chase & holds 320,397 shares. Bokf Na owns 15,902 shares. Castleark Limited Liability Co invested in 0.01% or 1,000 shares. Coatue Mgmt Ltd has 0.01% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 9,402 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement holds 0.09% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) or 464,321 shares.

Among 13 analysts covering FedEx (NYSE:FDX), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 46% are positive. FedEx has $228 highest and $13200 lowest target. $170.93’s average target is 17.67% above currents $145.26 stock price. FedEx had 27 analyst reports since April 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Wednesday, September 18 with “Outperform”. On Wednesday, June 12 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”. The stock has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Wednesday, June 26. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, June 26. The stock of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, September 18 by Robert W. Baird. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, June 26 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James given on Thursday, June 20. The stock of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, September 18 by Credit Suisse. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, June 20 by Cowen & Co. The stock of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, May 31 by Morgan Stanley.

Autus Asset Management Llc decreased Linde Plc stake by 10,343 shares to 2,567 valued at $515,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Novo (NYSE:NVO) stake by 40,914 shares and now owns 18,109 shares. Rollins Inc (NYSE:ROL) was reduced too.

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $100,614 activity. Inglis John C also bought $100,614 worth of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) on Friday, July 12.

Among 2 analysts covering CBS (NYSE:CBS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. CBS has $6300 highest and $6000 lowest target. $61.50’s average target is 51.96% above currents $40.47 stock price. CBS had 8 analyst reports since April 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Bank of America to “Buy” on Wednesday, August 14. As per Friday, August 9, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets.