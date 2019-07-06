Autus Asset Management Boosted By $537,431 Its Verizon Communications (VZ) Position; Cushing Asset Management LP Has Boosted Its Valero Energy New (VLO) Position

Cushing Asset Management Lp increased Valero Energy Corp New (VLO) stake by 38.97% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cushing Asset Management Lp acquired 52,076 shares as Valero Energy Corp New (VLO)’s stock declined 0.11%. The Cushing Asset Management Lp holds 185,720 shares with $15.76 million value, up from 133,644 last quarter. Valero Energy Corp New now has $33.61 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $81.84. About 1.35M shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 28.05% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.48% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Valero Energy’s Proposed Snr Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 09/05/2018 – Valero Reports Power Outage at Texas City Refinery; 26/04/2018 – VALERO SEES 2018 RIN COSTS $500M-$600M; $200M BELOW PRIOR EST; 19/04/2018 – VLO: Wtf is going on??; 19/04/2018 – LILLIAN RIOJAS, VALERO SPOKESWOMAN, COMMENTS BY EMAIL; 15/03/2018 – Valero Port Arthur refinery completes large hydrocracker restart; 26/04/2018 – Valero plans second coker at Port Arthur refinery; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY – DON’T THINK THERE ARE SIGNIFICANT OPPORTUNITIES FOR CONSOLIDATION IN THE REFINING BUSINESS – CONF CALL; 26/04/2018 – VALERO SEES GOOD VALUE IN VENEZUELAN OIL; INTAKE STEADY IN 1Q; 28/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281217 – VALERO PARTNERS PORT ARTHUR

Autus Asset Management Llc increased Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) stake by 6.34% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Autus Asset Management Llc acquired 9,109 shares as Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)’s stock rose 4.28%. The Autus Asset Management Llc holds 152,739 shares with $9.03M value, up from 143,630 last quarter. Verizon Communications Inc now has $241.15B valuation. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $58.31. About 5.29M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO SAYS ON TRACK TO DRIVE $10 BLN CUMULATIVE CASH SAVINGS THROUGHOUT BUSINESS OVER NEXT 4 YEARS – CONF CALL; 05/04/2018 – Verizon takes industry lead in working with key partners to drive advancements on CBRS spectrum; 30/05/2018 – Verizon Holds onto Mobile Performance Awards in San Francisco According to a New RootMetrics Report; 23/05/2018 – RYOT Studio Unveils Two New Global Content Programs for Brands; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON QTRLY WIRELESS RETAIL POSTPAID CHURN WAS 1.04 PERCENT, A YEAR-OVER-YEAR IMPROVEMENT; 14/05/2018 – Verizon announces ThingSpace Ready, a program to help get cellular IoT solutions to market quickly, reliably and cost effective; 02/04/2018 – Verizon announces expiration and final results of its tender offers for 13 series of notes; 26/03/2018 – FCC’S PAI WOULD BAR USE OF FUNDS FROM $8.5 BLN UNIVERSAL SERVICE FUND FROM COMPANIES “THAT POSE A NATIONAL SECURITY THREAT” — STATEMENT; 05/03/2018 Moody’s: Tax Overhaul Will Boost Cash Flows For At&T And Verizon; 11/05/2018 – VERIZON – DELIVERED REPURCHASE NOTICE FOR FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE FEB 21, 2025; $2.5 BLN OF NOTES EXPECTED TO BE REPURCHASED ON OR BEFORE JUNE 11

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Winslow Evans Crocker owns 52,024 shares. Karpas Strategies Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.18% stake. Appleton Prtn Ma has 98,768 shares for 0.77% of their portfolio. Cls Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 3,681 shares. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Mgmt accumulated 34,396 shares or 0.85% of the stock. New York-based Focused Wealth Mgmt has invested 0.28% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Grimes And Communication Inc has invested 0.33% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). 3.86M are held by Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Corporation. Moreover, Graybill Bartz And Associate has 3.31% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 80,136 shares. Diversified Tru owns 17,718 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Private Harbour Invest Mgmt Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 49,645 shares. Inspirion Wealth Advisors Limited Liability Company has 0.11% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 4,033 shares. 144,401 are held by Willingdon Wealth Mngmt. Aspiriant Ltd reported 27,558 shares stake. 4,782 are held by Quadrant Cap Management Limited Liability.

Autus Asset Management Llc decreased Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) stake by 5,705 shares to 8,847 valued at $478,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Integrated Device Technology (NASDAQ:IDTI) stake by 16,970 shares and now owns 13,395 shares. Rollins Inc (NYSE:ROL) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering Verizon (NYSE:VZ), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Verizon had 7 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, February 22, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan with “Hold” on Monday, March 18. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, February 22 report.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Verizon: 7 Reasons To Turn Bearish – Seeking Alpha” published on June 11, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Verizon to webcast June 18 analyst meeting NYSE:VZ – GlobeNewswire” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Verizon: Halftime Report – Seeking Alpha” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Among 7 analysts covering Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Valero Energy had 13 analyst reports since January 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Raymond James. As per Tuesday, March 19, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. Macquarie Research upgraded the shares of VLO in report on Friday, January 18 to “Outperform” rating. JP Morgan upgraded it to “Overweight” rating and $10500 target in Tuesday, May 14 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, June 25 report. The stock of Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) earned “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse on Monday, March 25. The stock has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Thursday, June 6. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 15 with “Overweight”. The rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs on Friday, January 25 to “Neutral”. PiperJaffray reinitiated the shares of VLO in report on Thursday, January 10 with “Overweight” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 58 investors sold VLO shares while 273 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 309.77 million shares or 4.88% less from 325.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amica Mutual Insurance Co invested in 0.23% or 21,577 shares. Spirit Of America Ny owns 123,514 shares. Godshalk Welsh Mngmt Inc stated it has 5,900 shares or 0.48% of all its holdings. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0.01% or 2,572 shares. Exane Derivatives reported 47,422 shares. Burke Herbert Comml Bank Trust reported 0.32% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Reliance Trust Of Delaware holds 0.04% or 2,695 shares in its portfolio. Creative Planning reported 74,141 shares stake. Somerset Tru has 151 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Adage Capital Partners Grp Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.15% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Texas Yale Capital invested in 20,300 shares. 2.12M are held by Alliancebernstein L P. Proshare Advsr Lc reported 104,143 shares. Sterling Cap Mngmt Llc, a North Carolina-based fund reported 27,653 shares. Argent Trust reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO).

Cushing Asset Management Lp decreased Westlake Chem Corp (NYSE:WLK) stake by 35,234 shares to 22,085 valued at $1.50 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI) stake by 27,994 shares and now owns 15,117 shares. Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD) was reduced too.