Autozone Nev (AZO) Shareholder North Star Investment Management Increased Its Holding by $777,216 as Stock Value Rose; East Coast Asset Management Has Raised Holding in American Tower New (AMT)

East Coast Asset Management Llc increased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 14.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. East Coast Asset Management Llc bought 2,508 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,995 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.94M, up from 17,487 at the end of the previous reported quarter. East Coast Asset Management Llc who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $93.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $210.98. About 211,292 shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 44.96% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.53% the S&P500.

North Star Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Autozone Inc Nev (AZO) by 1518% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Star Investment Management Corp bought 759 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.76% with the market. The institutional investor held 809 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $829,000, up from 50 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Autozone Inc Nev for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $2.8 during the last trading session, reaching $1167.51. About 12,149 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 46.90% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.47% the S&P500.

More notable recent AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “AutoZone Appoints New Board Member NYSE:AZO – GlobeNewswire” on May 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AutoZone +4% after earnings topper – Seeking Alpha” published on December 04, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “AutoZone Announces Senior Vice President Promotion NYSE:AZO – GlobeNewswire” on November 16, 2018. More interesting news about AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AutoZone – Next Stop: All-Time Highs – Seeking Alpha” published on May 21, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “AutoZone to Release Second Quarter Earnings February 26, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold AZO shares while 202 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 22.77 million shares or 14.29% less from 26.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sterneck Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.54% or 600 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Bk, Japan-based fund reported 23,925 shares. Norinchukin National Bank & Trust The reported 4,759 shares stake. Marco Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.51% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). 1,168 are held by Bancshares Of Hawaii. Piedmont Invest Advsrs reported 0.08% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Marshfield Associate stated it has 7.5% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Meeder Asset Mgmt Incorporated invested in 620 shares. Bridgeway Cap Mgmt reported 11,800 shares. Johnson Inv Counsel Inc reported 0.01% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Junto Mngmt LP invested 2.21% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Raymond James Tru Na accumulated 0.05% or 844 shares. Cibc Markets invested in 4,161 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.08% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) or 973 shares. Main Street Research Ltd reported 768 shares.

North Star Investment Management Corp, which manages about $856.87M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ecology & Env Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:EEI) by 104,566 shares to 12,675 shares, valued at $139,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Union Pacific Corp Com (NYSE:UNP) by 8,970 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,930 shares, and cut its stake in A. H. Belo Corporation (NYSE:AHC).

Since January 17, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.26 million activity.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $10.67 million activity. Lara Gustavo sold $503,250 worth of stock. 7,243 American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) shares with value of $1.19M were sold by DOLAN RAYMOND P.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 71,855 are owned by Williams Jones & Ltd. 85,900 are owned by Adams Diversified Equity Fund. Hartwell J M LP owns 16,275 shares. The Ohio-based Park Natl Corporation Oh has invested 0.34% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Tower Rech Limited Liability Corp (Trc) holds 7,997 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Bar Harbor Services owns 53,228 shares. Old Second Savings Bank Of Aurora accumulated 350 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Calamos Wealth Limited Liability Company accumulated 5,591 shares. 31,432 were reported by Qs Invsts Limited Co. Sterling Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 76,772 shares. Farmers Fincl Bank invested in 0.01% or 119 shares. Bp Public Ltd Com invested 0.4% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys has invested 0.09% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Lowe Brockenbrough And holds 1.46% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 53,061 shares. Hills Commercial Bank & Tru has invested 0.66% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT).