Autozone Nev (AZO) Position Held by North Star Investment Management Corp; As Packaging Of America (PKG) Market Value Rose, Bowling Portfolio Management Increased Position by $529,254

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc increased its stake in Packaging Corp Of America (PKG) by 16.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc bought 5,346 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 38,603 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.84M, up from 33,257 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc who had been investing in Packaging Corp Of America for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.01% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $100.97. About 1.28M shares traded or 24.09% up from the average. Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) has declined 9.14% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.14% the S&P500. Some Historical PKG News: 15/05/2018 – Packaging Corp of America Raises Annual Dividend to $3.16 Vs. $2.52; 15/05/2018 – Packaging Corp of America Declares Quarterly Dividend of 79c/Share; 24/04/2018 – CSB ISSUES FINAL PROBE REPORT ON ’17 BLAST AT PKG DERIDDER MILL; 24/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP OF AMERICA QTRLY SHR $1.48; 25/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP SEES `INCREMENTAL WAGE PRESSURE’ IN LABOR MARKET; 19/04/2018 – DJ Chase Packaging Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPKA); 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corp of America 1Q Net $140.1M; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corp at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corp of America 1Q EPS $1.48; 16/05/2018 – Packaging Corp Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

North Star Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Autozone Inc Nev (AZO) by 1518% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Star Investment Management Corp bought 759 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.68% . The institutional investor held 809 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $829,000, up from 50 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Autozone Inc Nev for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.85% or $21.16 during the last trading session, reaching $1123.04. About 249,649 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold AZO shares while 202 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 22.77 million shares or 14.29% less from 26.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great Lakes Advsr Ltd Liability Company accumulated 2,035 shares or 0.05% of the stock. 37,545 are owned by Junto Cap Limited Partnership. Cornerstone Advisors Inc reported 0% stake. Bank Of America De has invested 0.02% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). San Francisco Sentry Invest Gp (Ca) stated it has 0.02% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Mackay Shields Llc holds 28,638 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Muhlenkamp & Company invested 5.13% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). 9,499 were accumulated by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 0.03% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Lee Danner Bass Incorporated reported 215 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Invesco Limited invested 0.14% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Hl Fin Service Llc invested 0% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Sei Invests reported 0.06% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives holds 0.03% or 2,342 shares in its portfolio. Oakbrook Limited Liability Company invested 0.16% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO).

North Star Investment Management Corp, which manages about $856.87M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Truett Hurst Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:THST) by 402,998 shares to 881,273 shares, valued at $1.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 8,275 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 250 shares, and cut its stake in Rocky Shoes & Boots Inc (NASDAQ:RCKY).

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc, which manages about $492.89M and $629.89 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Computer (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,985 shares to 96,268 shares, valued at $18.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) by 3,692 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,521 shares, and cut its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold PKG shares while 130 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 80.49 million shares or 2.10% more from 78.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Asset Management Inc accumulated 8,518 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Syntal Prns Ltd Liability Com reported 4,143 shares. Ameriprise Fincl, a Minnesota-based fund reported 489,245 shares. First Eagle Inv Mgmt Ltd holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) for 541,773 shares. Bbva Compass Natl Bank Incorporated reported 0.06% in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Benjamin F Edwards & Incorporated invested in 139 shares. Etrade Cap Limited Liability Company owns 40,360 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Grisanti Capital Management Ltd Com reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Oakbrook Limited Liability Com accumulated 10,542 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec, a Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 20,200 shares. 11,914 were reported by Mackenzie Fincl Corp. Illinois-based North Star Investment Management Corporation has invested 0% in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Los Angeles Capital Mngmt And Equity Research Inc has 12,125 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur has 0.05% invested in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) for 3,300 shares. Lsv Asset Mngmt reported 0.32% stake.

