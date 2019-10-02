Autozone Mt (AZO) Shareholder Hexavest Trimmed Its Stake as Share Price Rose; Grainger W W (GWW) Holding Has Increased by Jane Street Group Llc

Hexavest Inc decreased its stake in Autozone Inc Mt (AZO) by 10.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hexavest Inc sold 5,894 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.68% . The hedge fund held 52,253 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $57.45 million, down from 58,147 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hexavest Inc who had been investing in Autozone Inc Mt for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.84% or $30.81 during the last trading session, reaching $1052.86. About 211,496 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500. Some Historical AZO News: 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3rd Quarter Same Store Sales Increase 0.6%; EPS Increases 17.3% to $13.42; 20/03/2018 – AutoZone Board Authorizes Repurchase of Additional $1B Under Ongoing Share Repurchase Program; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3Q Net $366.7M; 15/05/2018 – AutoZone Appoints New Bd Members; 22/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – DOMESTIC SAME STORE SALES, OR SALES FOR STORES OPEN AT LEAST ONE YEAR, INCREASED 0.6% FOR QUARTER; 03/05/2018 – CAM Group Adds Becton Dickinson, Exits AutoZone: 13F; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3Q EPS $13.42; 26/04/2018 – AutoZone to Release Third Quarter Earnings May 22, 2018; 07/05/2018 – Memphis Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: AutoZone under contract to purchase Downtown property; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone, Toll Brothers and Kohl’s are among the major companies expected to release their latest figures before the opening bell

Jane Street Group Llc increased its stake in Grainger W W Inc (GWW) by 119.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jane Street Group Llc bought 5,737 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The institutional investor held 10,537 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.83 million, up from 4,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jane Street Group Llc who had been investing in Grainger W W Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $287.18. About 542,375 shares traded or 28.47% up from the average. W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) has declined 13.50% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.50% the S&P500. Some Historical GWW News: 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger 1Q Adj EPS $4.18; 25/04/2018 – Grainger Increases Quarterly Dividend By 6.3 Percent; 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 21/04/2018 – DJ WW Grainger Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GWW); 30/05/2018 – GRAINGER’S HEAD OF COMMUNICATIONS AND INVESTOR RELATIONS TO RETIRE; 25/04/2018 – WW Grainger Raises Dividend to $1.36; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s downgrades Grainger’s senior unsecured rating to A3 and short-term rating to P-2; outlook stable; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger 1Q Net $231.5M; 25/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N INCREASES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 6.3 PCT TO $1.36/SHR; 02/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC – JOSEPH HIGH TO RETIRE AS CHIEF PEOPLE OFFICER

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 30 investors sold AZO shares while 203 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 22.18 million shares or 2.62% less from 22.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Virginia-based Palladium Ptnrs Ltd Liability has invested 0.64% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Daiwa Secs reported 0.01% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Tci Wealth Advsrs owns 39 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Macquarie Gp Limited accumulated 0% or 390 shares. The Indiana-based Old Natl Fincl Bank In has invested 0.04% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Tower Cap Limited Liability Company (Trc) holds 57 shares. Gulf Intl Bank (Uk) owns 0.11% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 6,086 shares. Spark Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 1,500 shares. Nomura Asset Management Ltd holds 11,910 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 41,523 shares stake. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability owns 6,441 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holding Limited has invested 0.22% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Oppenheimer Co Inc has invested 0.14% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 1,960 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Waddell & Reed, Kansas-based fund reported 140,078 shares.

Hexavest Inc, which manages about $16.29 billion and $7.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Inc Cdn by 60,676 shares to 278,126 shares, valued at $9.72 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Inc Cdn by 44,573 shares in the quarter, for a total of 250,258 shares, and has risen its stake in Intact Financial Ab (IFCZF).

