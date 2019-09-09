AutoZone Inc. (AZO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Advance Auto Parts Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Both AutoZone Inc. (NYSE:AZO) and Advance Auto Parts Inc. (NYSE:AAP) are each other’s competitor in the Auto Parts Stores industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AutoZone Inc. 1,056 2.33 N/A 50.94 22.05 Advance Auto Parts Inc. 157 1.01 N/A 6.13 24.57

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for AutoZone Inc. and Advance Auto Parts Inc. Advance Auto Parts Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to AutoZone Inc. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower P/E ratio. AutoZone Inc. has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Advance Auto Parts Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents AutoZone Inc. (NYSE:AZO) and Advance Auto Parts Inc. (NYSE:AAP)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AutoZone Inc. 0.00% -91.3% 15.1% Advance Auto Parts Inc. 0.00% 11.9% 4.5%

Risk & Volatility

AutoZone Inc. is 35.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.65. Advance Auto Parts Inc. on the other hand, has 0.86 beta which makes it 14.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of AutoZone Inc. are 0.9 and 0.1 respectively. Its competitor Advance Auto Parts Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.3 and its Quick Ratio is 0.3. Advance Auto Parts Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than AutoZone Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

AutoZone Inc. and Advance Auto Parts Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AutoZone Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 Advance Auto Parts Inc. 1 1 3 2.60

AutoZone Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -1.27% and an $1113.2 average target price. Competitively Advance Auto Parts Inc. has an average target price of $157.6, with potential upside of 7.76%. Based on the results delivered earlier, Advance Auto Parts Inc. is looking more favorable than AutoZone Inc., analysts belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 97.8% of AutoZone Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Advance Auto Parts Inc. are owned by institutional investors. AutoZone Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.2%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.4% of Advance Auto Parts Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AutoZone Inc. -4.25% 2.21% 9.68% 33.19% 60.79% 33.96% Advance Auto Parts Inc. -4.96% -3.8% -8.05% -5.28% 7.08% -4.33%

For the past year AutoZone Inc. had bullish trend while Advance Auto Parts Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 12 factors AutoZone Inc. beats Advance Auto Parts Inc.

AutoZone, Inc. retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. It offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. The company also provides A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, thermostats, starters and alternators, and water pumps. In addition, it offers maintenance products comprising antifreeze and windshield washer fluids; brake drums, rotors, shoes, and pads; brake and power steering fluids, and oil and fuel additives; oil and transmission fluids; oil, air, fuel, and transmission filters; oxygen sensors; paints and accessories; refrigerants and accessories; shock absorbers and struts; spark plugs and wires; and windshield wipers, as well as discretionary products, such as air fresheners, cell phone accessories, drinks and snacks, floor mats and seat covers, interior and exterior accessories, mirrors, performance products, protectants and cleaners, sealants and adhesives, steering wheel covers, stereos and radios, tools, and wash and wax products. Further, the company provides a sales program that offers commercial credit and delivery of parts and other products. Additionally, it sells automotive diagnostic and repair software under the ALLDATA brand through alldata.com and alldatadiy.com; automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products through autozone.com; and accessories, performance, and replacement parts through autoanything.com. As of February 28, 2017, the company operated 5,346 stores in the United States, including Puerto Rico; 491 stores in Mexico; 9 stores in Brazil; and 26 Interamerican Motor Corporation branches. AutoZone, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is based in Memphis, Tennessee.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers batteries and battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wired, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts. It also offers AC chemicals and accessories, air fresheners, antifreeze and washer fluids, electrical wires and fuses, electronics, hand and specialty tools, lighting products, performance parts, sealants, adhesives and compounds, tire repair accessories, vent shades, mirrors and exterior accessories, washes, waxes and cleaning supplies, and wiper blades, as well as floor mats, seat covers, and interior accessories. In addition, the company offers air filters, fuel and oil additives, fuel filters, grease and lubricants, motor oils, oil filters, part cleaners and treatments, and transmission fluids for engine maintenance. Further, it offers battery and wiper installation, battery charging, check engine light reading, video clinic, oil and battery recycling, loaner tool program, and electrical system testing services. Additionally, the company sells its products online through AdvanceAutoParts.com and Worldpac.com. It serves do-it-for-me and do-it-yourself customers, as well as independently-owned operators. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 5,062 stores and 127 WORLDPAC branches; and served approximately 1,250 independently owned Carquest branded stores in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada, as well as Mexico and the Bahamas, Turks and Caicos, the British Virgin Islands, and the Pacific Islands. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Roanoke, Virginia.