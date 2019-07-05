AutoZone, Inc. (AZO) Reaches $1132.30 52-Week High; Apogee Enterprises (APOG) Sentiment Is 0.87

Apogee Enterprises Inc (APOG) investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.37, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 69 funds opened new and increased stock positions, while 79 decreased and sold stakes in Apogee Enterprises Inc. The funds in our database now hold: 24.59 million shares, down from 24.70 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Apogee Enterprises Inc in top ten stock positions increased from 2 to 3 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 20 Reduced: 59 Increased: 50 New Position: 19.

The stock of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) hit a new 52-week high and has $1166.27 target or 3.00% above today’s $1132.30 share price. The 6 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $27.41B company. The 1-year high was reported on Jul, 5 by Barchart.com. If the $1166.27 price target is reached, the company will be worth $822.24 million more. The stock increased 0.17% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $1132.3. About 87,956 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 46.90% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.47% the S&P500. Some Historical AZO News: 31/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Auto Zone – 03/31/2018 10:54 AM; 19/03/2018 TVPage Launches lnfluencer Video Affiliate Marketing at Shoptalk 2018; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3Q EPS $13.42; 15/05/2018 – AutoZone Appoints New Board Members; 20/03/2018 – AutoZone Authorizes Additional Stk Repurchase; 26/04/2018 – AutoZone to Release Third Quarter Earnings May 22, 2018; 01/05/2018 – AutoZone to Attend Upcoming International Council of Shopping Centers’ 2018 RECon – The Global Real Estate Convention; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone, Toll Brothers and Kohl’s are among the major companies expected to release their latest figures before the opening bell; 15/05/2018 – AutoZone Appoints New Bd Members; 22/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – QTR-END INVENTORY INCREASED 3.7% OVER SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. designs and develops glass services and products in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company has market cap of $1.15 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Architectural Glass, Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies . It has a 26.03 P/E ratio. The Architectural Glass segment fabricates coated and high-performance glass used in customized windows and wall systems comprising the outside skin of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

Engaged Capital Llc holds 8.89% of its portfolio in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. for 1.69 million shares. Hcsf Management Llc owns 330,000 shares or 8.72% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Tieton Capital Management Llc has 4.44% invested in the company for 133,031 shares. The California-based Falcon Point Capital Llc has invested 1.44% in the stock. Skylands Capital Llc, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 203,675 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold AutoZone, Inc. shares while 202 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 22.77 million shares or 14.29% less from 26.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dean Investment Assocs Limited Liability Company has invested 0.48% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Omers Administration Corporation stated it has 0.02% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Jane Street owns 14,465 shares. Main Street Rech Ltd Liability owns 768 shares. Virtu Fincl Limited Liability Corporation, New York-based fund reported 1,690 shares. Lsv Asset has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Dupont owns 11,404 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Edgemoor Inv Advsrs Inc holds 0.05% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) or 350 shares. 114,720 were accumulated by Parametric Associates Limited Liability Company. Moreover, Raymond James Advsr has 0.01% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Yorktown & Rech stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Spf Beheer Bv, a Netherlands-based fund reported 85,222 shares. Renaissance Technologies Lc holds 0.04% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) or 45,900 shares. Iridian Asset Mngmt Llc Ct holds 2.47% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 189,044 shares. Moody Bankshares Division accumulated 97 shares.

AutoZone, Inc. retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company has market cap of $27.41 billion. It offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. It has a 20.18 P/E ratio. The firm also provides A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, thermostats, starters and alternators, and water pumps.

Among 13 analysts covering AutoZone (NYSE:AZO), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 62% are positive. AutoZone had 23 analyst reports since January 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of AZO in report on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $900 target in Wednesday, January 23 report. Jefferies maintained the shares of AZO in report on Wednesday, February 27 with “Hold” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, February 27. Wedbush maintained it with “Buy” rating and $1030 target in Wednesday, February 27 report. J.P. Morgan maintained AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Hold” rating by Oppenheimer given on Tuesday, February 26. Oppenheimer downgraded it to “Perform” rating and $900 target in Friday, February 8 report. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Hold” on Wednesday, February 27.

Analysts await AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to report earnings on September, 17. They expect $21.83 EPS, up 17.75% or $3.29 from last year’s $18.54 per share. AZO’s profit will be $528.41M for 12.97 P/E if the $21.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $15.99 actual EPS reported by AutoZone, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.52% EPS growth.