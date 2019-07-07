AutoZone, Inc. (AZO) Reaches $1130.31 52-Week High; Old Point Financial (OPOF)’s Sentiment Is 2.4

Old Point Financial Corp (OPOF) investors sentiment increased to 2.4 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 1.90, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 12 investment professionals increased or opened new positions, while 5 sold and trimmed stakes in Old Point Financial Corp. The investment professionals in our database now have: 1.81 million shares, up from 1.71 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Old Point Financial Corp in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 0 Reduced: 5 Increased: 11 New Position: 1.

The stock of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) hit a new 52-week high and has $1186.83 target or 5.00% above today’s $1130.31 share price. The 7 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $27.73 billion company. The 1-year high was reported on Jul, 7 by Barchart.com. If the $1186.83 price target is reached, the company will be worth $1.39 billion more. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $1130.31. About 100,737 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 46.90% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.47% the S&P500. Some Historical AZO News: 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3Q EPS $13.42; 22/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – QTR-END INVENTORY INCREASED 3.7% OVER SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Adds Philip Morris, Exits GE, Cuts AutoZone: 13F; 21/04/2018 – DJ AutoZone Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AZO); 26/04/2018 – AutoZone to Release Third Quarter Earnings May 22, 2018; 07/05/2018 – Goldman Adds AutoZone And McDonald’s To Its Conviction List — MarketWatch; 17/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Virtusa, AutoZone, Healthcare Services Group, Vmware, Donnelley Financial; 15/05/2018 – AutoZone Names Gale King and Jill Soltau to Board; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – CAM Group Adds Becton Dickinson, Exits AutoZone: 13F

More notable recent Old Point Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPOF) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Weekly Market Preview: Rate Cut Hangs In the Balance As Second Quarter Earnings Season Arrives – Nasdaq” on July 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “How Does Your 401(k) Compare to The Average? – Nasdaq” published on July 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Where Will Amazon Be in 5 Years? – Nasdaq” on July 07, 2019. More interesting news about Old Point Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPOF) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Will Jurassic World Save Disney’s Biggest Theme Park Rival? – Nasdaq” published on July 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “AMD Cuts Prices Two Days Before Its Graphics Card Launch – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 07, 2019.

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding firm for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual, retail, and commercial customers. The company has market cap of $115.47 million. The firm offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits. It has a 19.17 P/E ratio. It also provides real estate construction and real estate mortgage loans, such as residential 1-4 family mortgages, commercial real estate loans, second mortgages, and equity lines of credit; and other loans, as well as cash management services.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $8,500 activity.

Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A holds 2.56% of its portfolio in Old Point Financial Corporation for 232,066 shares. Pl Capital Advisors Llc owns 413,514 shares or 2.54% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Fj Capital Management Llc has 0.75% invested in the company for 343,066 shares. The Missouri-based Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. has invested 0.69% in the stock. Penn Capital Management Co Inc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 33,039 shares.

The stock increased 0.44% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $22.2. About 1,387 shares traded. Old Point Financial Corporation (OPOF) has declined 18.42% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.85% the S&P500. Some Historical OPOF News: 09/05/2018 – Old Point Declares Dividend of 11c; 22/05/2018 – Old Point Announces Successful Conversion of Citizens National Bank; 02/04/2018 – Old Point Completes Acquisition Of Citizens National Bank; 26/04/2018 – Old Point Releases First Quarter 2018 Results; 15/03/2018 – HOLDERS APPROVE OLD POINT PURCHASE OF CITIZENS NATIONAL BANK; 29/05/2018 – Old Point National Bank Taps Baker Hill for New Loan Origination System and Online Loan Application to Drive Efficiencies in Lending Process; 26/04/2018 – Old Point 1Q EPS 19c; 29/05/2018 – Old Point National Bank Taps Baker Hill for New Loan Origination System and Online Loan Application to Drive Efficiencies in; 19/04/2018 – DJ Old Point Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OPOF); 15/03/2018 Shareholders Approve Old Point Financial Corporation’s Acquisition Of Citizens National Bank

Since January 17, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.26 million activity. Shares for $1.26 million were sold by Smith Richard Craig on Thursday, January 17.

Analysts await AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to report earnings on September, 17. They expect $21.83 EPS, up 17.75% or $3.29 from last year’s $18.54 per share. AZO’s profit will be $535.46 million for 12.94 P/E if the $21.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $15.99 actual EPS reported by AutoZone, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.52% EPS growth.

More notable recent AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Business Growth Power AutoZone’s (NYSE:AZO) Share Price Gain of 109%? – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “AutoZone Vendor Summit Celebrates and Honors Top-Performing Vendors – GlobeNewswire” published on June 19, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “ALLDATA Signs European Licensing Agreement with Honda – GlobeNewswire” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Why AutoZone Is A Terrible Short – Seeking Alpha” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AutoZone tracks higher after Oppenheimer nod – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

AutoZone, Inc. retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company has market cap of $27.73 billion. It offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. It has a 20.14 P/E ratio. The firm also provides A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, thermostats, starters and alternators, and water pumps.

Among 13 analysts covering AutoZone (NYSE:AZO), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 62% are positive. AutoZone has $1250 highest and $900 lowest target. $1042.79’s average target is -7.74% below currents $1130.31 stock price. AutoZone had 23 analyst reports since January 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Oppenheimer maintained the shares of AZO in report on Tuesday, February 26 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Hold” on Wednesday, February 27. Oppenheimer downgraded the stock to “Perform” rating in Friday, February 8 report. J.P. Morgan maintained the shares of AZO in report on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy” rating. Citigroup maintained AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) on Monday, April 1 with “Buy” rating. Wedbush maintained AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy” rating. The stock of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, January 23 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Buy” on Tuesday, February 26.