AutoZone Inc. (AZO) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

As Auto Parts Stores company, AutoZone Inc. (NYSE:AZO) is competing with its rivals based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.8% of AutoZone Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.50% of all Auto Parts Stores’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand AutoZone Inc. has 0.2% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 0.37% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have AutoZone Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AutoZone Inc. 0.00% -91.30% 15.10% Industry Average 9.49% 170.55% 11.77%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares AutoZone Inc. and its peers’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio AutoZone Inc. N/A 1,046 22.05 Industry Average 984.36M 10.37B 23.11

AutoZone Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The company has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in compare to its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for AutoZone Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AutoZone Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 Industry Average 1.00 1.67 2.33 2.53

With average target price of $1113.2, AutoZone Inc. has a potential downside of -0.05%. The potential upside of the rivals is 33.98%. By having stronger average rating and higher possible upside, AutoZone Inc. make research analysts believe that the company is more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of AutoZone Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AutoZone Inc. -4.25% 2.21% 9.68% 33.19% 60.79% 33.96% Industry Average 0.00% 1.97% 5.81% 21.67% 30.96% 22.27%

For the past year AutoZone Inc. has stronger performance than AutoZone Inc.’s peers.

Liquidity

AutoZone Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.9 and a Quick Ratio of 0.1. Competitively, AutoZone Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 1.00 and has 0.17 Quick Ratio. AutoZone Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than AutoZone Inc.

Volatility & Risk

AutoZone Inc. is 35.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.65. In other hand, AutoZone Inc.’s rivals have beta of 0.75 which is 25.33% less volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

AutoZone Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

AutoZone Inc.’s peers beat AutoZone Inc. on 6 of the 6 factors.

AutoZone, Inc. retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. It offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. The company also provides A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, thermostats, starters and alternators, and water pumps. In addition, it offers maintenance products comprising antifreeze and windshield washer fluids; brake drums, rotors, shoes, and pads; brake and power steering fluids, and oil and fuel additives; oil and transmission fluids; oil, air, fuel, and transmission filters; oxygen sensors; paints and accessories; refrigerants and accessories; shock absorbers and struts; spark plugs and wires; and windshield wipers, as well as discretionary products, such as air fresheners, cell phone accessories, drinks and snacks, floor mats and seat covers, interior and exterior accessories, mirrors, performance products, protectants and cleaners, sealants and adhesives, steering wheel covers, stereos and radios, tools, and wash and wax products. Further, the company provides a sales program that offers commercial credit and delivery of parts and other products. Additionally, it sells automotive diagnostic and repair software under the ALLDATA brand through alldata.com and alldatadiy.com; automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products through autozone.com; and accessories, performance, and replacement parts through autoanything.com. As of February 28, 2017, the company operated 5,346 stores in the United States, including Puerto Rico; 491 stores in Mexico; 9 stores in Brazil; and 26 Interamerican Motor Corporation branches. AutoZone, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is based in Memphis, Tennessee.