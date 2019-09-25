Autozone Com (AZO) Valuation Rose While Palladium Partners Has Boosted Stake by $1.15 Million; Chou Associates Management Continues to Hold Holding in Resolute Fst Prods (RFP)

Chou Associates Management Inc increased its stake in Resolute Fst Prods Inc (RFP) by 1042.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chou Associates Management Inc bought 4.17M shares as the company’s stock declined 21.09% . The hedge fund held 4.57 million shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.92M, up from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chou Associates Management Inc who had been investing in Resolute Fst Prods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $438.43M market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $4.91. About 89,616 shares traded. Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) has declined 31.10% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.10% the S&P500. Some Historical RFP News: 16/04/2018 – RESOLUTE FOREST PRODUCTS INC – A TENTATIVE FOUR-YEAR AGREEMENT HAS BEEN REACHED WITH UNIFOR, SUBJECT TO RATIFICATION BY THEIR MEMBERS; 14/03/2018 – St Louis County: Window Cleaning Services – RFP 2018-10-CL; 21/05/2018 – St. Croix Source: RFP-024-C-2018(P); 14/05/2018 – Resolute Forest Products To Invest Over C$52M in Its Saint-Felicien Pulp Mill in Quebec; 15/03/2018 – St. Croix Source: RFP-008-2018(P); 09/03/2018 – St Louis County: Corrections Medicine Pharmacy Services – RFP 2018-11-TP; 28/05/2018 – ORCA GOLD – UPON & AFTER CLOSING OF SECOND TRANCHE, RESOLUTE TO BE ENTITLED, UNDER SOME CONDITIONS, TO DESIGNATE NOMINEE TO SERVE ON CO’S BOARD; 21/05/2018 – St. Croix Source: RFP-022-C-2018(P); 26/04/2018 – APS Issues RFP for Peaking Capacity; 03/05/2018 – Resolute Forest Products 1Q Adj EPS 18c

Palladium Partners Llc increased its stake in Autozone Inc Com (AZO) by 14.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palladium Partners Llc bought 1,047 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.68% . The institutional investor held 8,477 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.32M, up from 7,430 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palladium Partners Llc who had been investing in Autozone Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $1096.21. About 241,296 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500.

More notable recent Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Lumber names chopped as futures fall to four-month lows – Seeking Alpha” on April 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “At US$4.30, Is Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Resolute Forest Products (RFP) Declares $1.50 Special Dividend; 11.5% Yield – StreetInsider.com” on November 01, 2018. More interesting news about Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Evaluating Resolute Forest Products Inc.â€™s (NYSE:RFP) Investments In Its Business – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 18, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Palladium Partners Llc, which manages about $1.69 billion and $1.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Travelers Companies Inc Com (NYSE:TRV) by 42,898 shares to 57,329 shares, valued at $8.57 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust Nuveen Blmbr by 6,399 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,350 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:FB).