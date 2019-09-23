Autozone Com (AZO) Market Valuation Rose While Sawgrass Asset Management Lowered by $1.31 Million Its Holding; As Synovus Finl (SNV) Stock Rose, Basswood Capital Management Has Boosted Stake by $5.61 Million

Basswood Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Synovus Finl Corp (SNV) by 23.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Basswood Capital Management Llc bought 160,320 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.53% . The hedge fund held 848,085 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.68M, up from 687,765 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Basswood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Synovus Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $35.96. About 213,013 shares traded. Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) has declined 23.23% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.23% the S&P500. Some Historical SNV News: 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Net Interest Income $274.3M; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q EPS 4c; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS SEES FY 2018 SHARE BUYBACKS UP TO $150M; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SEES 2018 NET INTEREST INCOME GROWTH OF 11 PCT TO 13 PCT- SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 – DJ Synovus Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SNV); 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Rev $341.3M; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS 1Q ADJ EPS 86C, EST. 79C

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Autozone Inc Com (AZO) by 1.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc sold 1,194 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.68% . The institutional investor held 60,600 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $66.63M, down from 61,794 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Autozone Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $1160.03. About 69,389 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500.

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.30B and $2.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Armstrong World Inds Com (NYSE:AWI) by 3,715 shares to 12,395 shares, valued at $1.21M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbvie Inc. Com (NYSE:ABBV) by 25,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 467,312 shares, and has risen its stake in Brady Corp Cl A (NYSE:BRC).

Analysts await AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to report earnings on September, 24 before the open. They expect $21.74 earnings per share, up 17.26% or $3.20 from last year’s $18.54 per share. AZO’s profit will be $533.25M for 13.34 P/E if the $21.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $15.99 actual earnings per share reported by AutoZone, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.96% EPS growth.

