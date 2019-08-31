Autozone Com (AZO) Holder Sawgrass Asset Management Has Lifted Its Stake by $1.98 Million; As Cypress Semiconductor (CY) Shares Rose, Monarch Partners Asset Management Upped Stake by $415,590

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Autozone Inc Com (AZO) by 3.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc bought 1,934 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.68% . The institutional investor held 61,794 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.28M, up from 59,860 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Autozone Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $12.02 during the last trading session, reaching $1101.69. About 254,004 shares traded or 2.48% up from the average. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500. Some Historical AZO News: 03/05/2018 – CAM Group Adds Becton Dickinson, Exits AutoZone: 13F; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone, Toll Brothers and Kohl’s are among the major companies expected to release their latest figures before the opening bell; 15/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – ANNOUNCED APPOINTMENT OF GALE V. KING AND JILL SOLTAU TO AUTOZONE BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3Q EPS $13.42; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3Q-End Inventory Rose 3.7%; 22/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – QTR-END INVENTORY INCREASED 3.7% OVER SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3rd Quarter Same Store Sales Increase 0.6%; EPS Increases 17.3% to $13.42

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Cypress Semiconductor Corp (CY) by 7.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc bought 29,685 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.68% . The institutional investor held 427,067 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.37M, up from 397,382 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cypress Semiconductor Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $23.01. About 3.65M shares traded. Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) has risen 30.44% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CY News: 16/05/2018 – Cognitive Systems and Cypress Semiconductor Bring WiFi Motion™ Technology to the Smart Home; 26/04/2018 – CYPRESS SEMI SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 27C TO 31C, EST. 29C; 21/04/2018 – DJ Cypress Semiconductor Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CY); 17/04/2018 – The analysis identified several other names with similarly optimistic analyst expectations, including Caterpillar and three chipmakers: Advanced Micro Devices, Lam Research and Cypress Semiconductor; 26/04/2018 – CYPRESS SEMI 1Q ADJ EPS 27C, EST. 24C; 27/03/2018 – Cypress Semi Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Position in Cypress Semi; 26/04/2018 – Cypress Semi Sees 2Q Adj EPS 27c-Adj EPS 31c; 02/05/2018 – Cypress to Address 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference on May 15; 07/05/2018 – Cypress Expands USB Leadership With Next-Generation USB-C and Power Delivery Controller for Electronically-Marked Cables

More notable recent Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Pre-Market Most Active for Jun 3, 2019 : CY, QQQ, AMD, NOK, TEVA, TVIX, CNC, TLT, TQQQ, NIO, WPX, BAC – Nasdaq” on June 03, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Report: Cypress Semi Could Be Considering A Sale Of Itself – Benzinga” published on May 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Could This IoT Stock Become the Next Cypress Semiconductor? – Nasdaq” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Cypress Semiconductor (CY) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Cypress Semiconductor (CY) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc, which manages about $275.92 million and $662.77 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Charles Riv Labs Intl Inc (NYSE:CRL) by 9,332 shares to 45,160 shares, valued at $6.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cryolife Inc (NYSE:CRY) by 22,090 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 110,708 shares, and cut its stake in Madden Steven Ltd (NASDAQ:SHOO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold CY shares while 103 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 294.04 million shares or 3.20% more from 284.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3,293 are owned by Prelude Capital Mgmt Ltd Com. Glenmede Tru Na has invested 0% in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Moreover, Barclays Plc has 0% invested in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). First Trust Ltd Partnership invested in 0.02% or 801,890 shares. Macquarie Group Incorporated Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) for 200,784 shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv Group (Ca) reported 0.03% stake. Advsr Capital Mgmt Lc has 1.12% invested in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) for 1.16 million shares. Nwq Mgmt Lc accumulated 2.21 million shares. Retail Bank Of New York Mellon owns 5.57M shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. At National Bank & Trust has 0.16% invested in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Suntrust Banks holds 10,901 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP accumulated 334 shares or 0% of the stock. Gsa Cap Ptnrs Llp accumulated 15,302 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Amalgamated Bancshares stated it has 80,842 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Moreover, Shelton has 0.1% invested in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) for 363 shares.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $261,032 activity.

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.30 billion and $2.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caci International Inc Cl A (NYSE:CACI) by 5,775 shares to 3,410 shares, valued at $621,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ensign Group Inc Com (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 14,295 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,160 shares, and cut its stake in Cognizant Tech Solutns Cl A (NASDAQ:CTSH).

