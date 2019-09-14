Autozone Com (AZO) Holder Pinebridge Investments LP Lifted Stake; Highline Capital Management Cut Position in Boyd Gaming (BYD) by $10.42 Million as Valuation Declined

Pinebridge Investments Lp increased its stake in Autozone Inc Com (AZO) by 48.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinebridge Investments Lp bought 10,480 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.68% . The hedge fund held 32,095 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.29 million, up from 21,615 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinebridge Investments Lp who had been investing in Autozone Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.19B market cap company. The stock increased 1.79% or $20.19 during the last trading session, reaching $1149.26. About 198,382 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500.

Highline Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Boyd Gaming Corp (BYD) by 18.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highline Capital Management Llc sold 400,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.71% . The hedge fund held 1.78 million shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $47.98 million, down from 2.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highline Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Boyd Gaming Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $27.13. About 1.36M shares traded or 24.67% up from the average. Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) has declined 26.25% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BYD News: 14/05/2018 – U.S. high court paves way for states to legalize sports betting; 26/04/2018 – Boyd Gaming 1Q EPS 36c; 26/04/2018 – Boyd Gaming 1Q Adj EPS 39c; 26/04/2018 – BOYD GAMING CORP BYD.N – FOR THE FULL YEAR 2018, CO REAFFIRMS ITS PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED GUIDANCE OF TOTAL ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $600 MILLION TO $620 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Boyd Gaming 1Q Net $41.4M; 24/05/2018 – 90 NINETY Bar + Grill Now Open at Suncoast Hotel and Casino; 02/05/2018 – Boyd Gaming to Acquire Lattner for Total Cash Consideration of $100M; 02/05/2018 – Boyd Gaming to Buy Lattner Entertainment Group Illinois for $100 Million — Deal Digest; 17/04/2018 – Boyd Gaming Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Analysts await Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.39 earnings per share, up 69.57% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.23 per share. BYD’s profit will be $43.34M for 17.39 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual earnings per share reported by Boyd Gaming Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.22% negative EPS growth.

Pinebridge Investments Lp, which manages about $38.23 billion and $6.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Big Lots Inc Com (NYSE:BIG) by 11,726 shares to 36,704 shares, valued at $1.05 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unit Corp Com (NYSE:UNT) by 53,065 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,429 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr China Lg (FXI).

