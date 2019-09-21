Autozone (AZO) Valuation Rose While Petrus Trust Company Lta Has Decreased Its Stake by $2.97 Million; Riverpark Advisors Holding in Eog Res (EOG) Increased by $833,652

Petrus Trust Company Lta decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 13.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petrus Trust Company Lta sold 2,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.68% . The institutional investor held 17,800 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.57M, down from 20,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petrus Trust Company Lta who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $1159.37. About 228,416 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500. Some Historical AZO News: 17/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Virtusa, AutoZone, Healthcare Services Group, Vmware, Donnelley Financial; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone, Toll Brothers and Kohl’s are among the major companies expected to release their latest figures before the opening bell; 15/05/2018 – AutoZone Appoints New Bd Members; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 31/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Auto Zone – 03/31/2018 10:54 AM; 21/04/2018 – DJ AutoZone Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AZO); 26/04/2018 – AutoZone to Release Third Quarter Earnings May 22, 2018; 28/03/2018 – AutoZone Inc. CDS Tightens 8 Bps, Most in 4 Years; 22/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – QTR-END INVENTORY INCREASED 3.7% OVER SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 03/05/2018 – CAM Group Adds Becton Dickinson, Exits AutoZone: 13F

Riverpark Advisors Llc increased its stake in Eog Res Inc (EOG) by 56.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverpark Advisors Llc bought 8,964 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 24,803 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.31M, up from 15,839 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverpark Advisors Llc who had been investing in Eog Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $81. About 2.79 million shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 13/03/2018 – Something curious between EOG Resources, Inc. and the SEC (published 30-Jan). $EOG; 29/05/2018 – EOG Resources at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $138 FROM $123; 04/05/2018 – EOG WILL `OPPORTUNISTIALLY’ LOCK IN 2019 SERVICES TO CUT COSTS; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources 1Q Net $638.6M; 25/04/2018 – Ernie Scheyder: Exclusive: EOG Resources is selling its entire British North Sea operations(Company is already the largest U.S; 27/03/2018 – EOG SEES LOWERING ITS WELL COSTS ANOTHER 9% IN PERMIAN BASIN; 25/04/2018 – EnerCom’s The Oil & Gas Conference® Coming to Denver Aug. 19-22, 2018; 30/04/2018 – EOG Resources Presenting at Conference May 14; 14/05/2018 – VP Donaldson Gifts 914 Of EOG Resources Inc

Riverpark Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.88B and $233.16M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 4,620 shares to 39,218 shares, valued at $3.63M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 3,066 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,280 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 51 investors sold EOG shares while 295 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 272 raised stakes. 486.44 million shares or 0.01% more from 486.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Paloma Company invested in 0% or 2,602 shares. Ancora Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.02% or 5,716 shares. Bartlett Limited Co has invested 0.02% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Associated Banc holds 0.77% or 149,798 shares in its portfolio. 16,275 are owned by Susquehanna Gp Llp. Optimum Investment Advsrs invested in 0.02% or 737 shares. Moreover, Aspiriant Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 3,086 shares. Stephens Ar invested 0.06% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). First Merchants Corp invested in 18,726 shares. Asset Management One reported 372,679 shares. Tudor Corp Et Al has 0.02% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). 13 are held by Exane Derivatives. Vigilant Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 1.89% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Blue Edge Cap Limited Co stated it has 0% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Calamos Wealth Limited Liability Company reported 7,904 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 30 investors sold AZO shares while 203 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 22.18 million shares or 2.62% less from 22.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.13% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) or 472,212 shares. Sterling Cap Llc accumulated 6,516 shares. Elm Advsr Limited Com invested 0.16% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Td Capital Ltd invested 2.97% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Merian Global (Uk) Limited invested in 16,442 shares. Federated Investors Pa reported 20,162 shares stake. Mirae Asset Invests has invested 0.01% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Riggs Asset Managment Com owns 140 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. 1832 Asset Limited Partnership reported 8,310 shares stake. Prudential Public Ltd Com has invested 0% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Susquehanna International Gru Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 9,530 shares. Brown Advisory Inc has 0% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Marco Invest Mngmt Ltd accumulated 2,667 shares. King Luther Capital Mngmt owns 0.02% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 2,371 shares. Raymond James Trust Na invested in 916 shares or 0.06% of the stock.

