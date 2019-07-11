Autozone (AZO) Valuation Rose While Investec Asset Management North America Increased Its Stake; Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company Has Upped Position in Texas Instrs (TXN) by $452,302 as Market Valuation Rose

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company increased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 25.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company bought 4,267 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,741 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.20 million, up from 16,474 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $108.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $116.66. About 254,656 shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has declined 0.32% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 30/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Texas Instruments Inc. $Benchmark 30Y; IPT +120a; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Expects Annual Operating Tax Rate About 16% Starting in 2019, 20% in 2018; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Sales, Profit Jump — Earnings Review; 23/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Recognises Camtek for Its 2017 Supplier Excellence Award; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 1Q EPS $1.35

Investec Asset Management North America Inc increased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 13.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investec Asset Management North America Inc bought 2,844 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.76% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,626 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.20M, up from 20,782 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investec Asset Management North America Inc who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $1149. About 6,749 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 46.90% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.47% the S&P500.

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company, which manages about $337.76 million and $227.19 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Equity Lifestyle Pptys Inc (NYSE:ELS) by 3,280 shares to 3,280 shares, valued at $375,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 8,572 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 81,686 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 19 selling transactions for $32.64 million activity. TROCHU CYNTHIA HOFF sold 6,953 shares worth $702,392. BAHAI AHMAD also sold $2.80 million worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) shares. Van Haren Julie also sold $402,732 worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) shares. Kozanian Hagop H sold $929,627 worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) on Friday, January 25. $3.37 million worth of stock was sold by DELAGI R GREGORY on Thursday, January 31. 8,693 shares valued at $922,762 were sold by XIE BING on Tuesday, February 12.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0.31% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Burke & Herbert National Bank holds 3,940 shares. State Farm Mutual Automobile Ins stated it has 4.72 million shares or 0.64% of all its holdings. Bartlett & Limited Liability owns 1,425 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Hartford Mngmt Incorporated invested in 0.67% or 18,524 shares. Westpac Bk Corporation owns 163,016 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Lincoln National Corp holds 2,924 shares. Paragon Management Ltd has 0.7% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 10,952 shares. Wellington Mngmt Gru Llp holds 3.31 million shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Webster Bancorp N A reported 676 shares. Shoker Investment Counsel has invested 1.27% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Washington Trust National Bank & Trust owns 0% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 260 shares. Umb Natl Bank N A Mo reported 286,480 shares. Advisory Ser Ntwk Lc reported 12,294 shares stake. Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct stated it has 15,895 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings.

Investec Asset Management North America Inc, which manages about $2.91B and $1.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 19,728 shares to 5,677 shares, valued at $696,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Westrock Co by 11,899 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,181 shares, and cut its stake in Vmware Inc (NYSE:VMW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold AZO shares while 202 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 22.77 million shares or 14.29% less from 26.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wetherby Asset Mgmt invested in 0.1% or 787 shares. Cambridge Invest Rech Incorporated reported 1,707 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.09% or 2,109 shares. Lee Danner & Bass Inc holds 215 shares. Summit Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 1,757 shares. Ajo LP has invested 0.07% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Bankshares Of Hawaii invested in 1,168 shares. Asset Mngmt One Limited reported 13,322 shares. Midas invested 2.17% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Moreover, Highland Capital Lc has 0.03% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Old Natl Fincl Bank In reported 468 shares. 172,372 are owned by Legal General Grp Inc Public Limited Company. California State Teachers Retirement System owns 41,801 shares. 5,033 were reported by Systematic Financial L P. Waddell And Reed invested in 106,656 shares.

Since January 17, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.26 million activity.

