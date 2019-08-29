Autozone (AZO) Stock Rose While Td Capital Management Trimmed by $9.83 Million Its Stake; As Tpg Specialty Lending (TSLX) Shares Declined, Holder Greenwich Investment Management Increased Its Holding

Greenwich Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Tpg Specialty Lending Inc (TSLX) by 41.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwich Investment Management Inc bought 60,251 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.08% . The institutional investor held 206,201 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.12 million, up from 145,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Tpg Specialty Lending Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $20.91. About 354,928 shares traded or 69.52% up from the average. TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) has risen 1.86% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.86% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLX News: 03/05/2018 – TPG SPECIALTY LENDING INC TSLX.N – QTRLY NET INCOME PER SHARE$0.56; 03/04/2018 – S&P REVISES TPG SPECIALTY LENDING INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 21/03/2018 – TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. Prices Public Offering of Common Stk; 03/05/2018 – CORRECT: TPG SPECIALTY LENDING 1Q ADJ EPS 56C, EST. 46C; 07/05/2018 – FERRELLGAS LP – ANNOUNCED AGREEMENT WITH LENDING GROUP LED BY TPG SPECIALTY LENDING TO PROVIDE CO WITH A NEW SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITY; 03/05/2018 – TPG Specialty Lending 4Q EPS 56c; 20/03/2018 – TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. Announces Public Offering of Common Stk; 05/03/2018 Fitch Affirms TPG Specialty Lending at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Revised to Positive; 19/03/2018 – TPG SPECIALTY LENDING, INC. – 40-17G; 05/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS TPG SPECIALTY LENDING AT ‘BBB-‘; OUTLOOK POSITIVE

Td Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 40.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Td Capital Management Llc analyzed 9,600 shares as the company's stock rose 9.68% . The institutional investor held 14,375 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.72 million, down from 23,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Td Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $26.93B market cap company. The stock increased 3.09% or $32.9 during the last trading session, reaching $1097.69. About 306,474 shares traded or 23.43% up from the average. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500.

Td Capital Management Llc, which manages about $485.45M and $474.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 4,216 shares to 6,914 shares, valued at $674,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 5,208 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,368 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV).

More notable recent AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: "AutoZone Authorizes Additional Stock Repurchase NYSE:AZO – GlobeNewswire" on March 20, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: "AutoZone 2nd Quarter Same Store Sales Increase 2.6%; EPS Increases 10.7% to $11.49 – GlobeNewswire" published on February 26, 2019

Analysts await AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to report earnings on September, 17. They expect $21.74 earnings per share, up 17.26% or $3.20 from last year’s $18.54 per share. AZO’s profit will be $533.26M for 12.62 P/E if the $21.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $15.99 actual earnings per share reported by AutoZone, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.96% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold AZO shares while 202 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 22.77 million shares or 14.29% less from 26.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Summit Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.89% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). First Hawaiian Savings Bank holds 3,023 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund reported 386 shares. Ajo Limited Partnership stated it has 0.07% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Hl Fincl Svcs Limited Liability owns 238 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Nfc Invs Limited Liability Corp reported 20,714 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Lp owns 110,066 shares. Advisory Service Networks Limited Co holds 0.15% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) or 2,149 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Scotia Cap Inc has invested 0.01% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Delta Asset Management Limited Liability Company Tn invested in 0.06% or 425 shares. Boston Partners stated it has 0.23% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Tower Research Lc (Trc) invested in 0.05% or 741 shares. 3,441 were reported by Riverhead Cap Mngmt Limited Liability. New Jersey-based Prudential Financial has invested 0.04% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Pinnacle Finance holds 0.06% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) or 713 shares.