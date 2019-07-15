Autozone (AZO) Stock Rose While Qv Investors Decreased Its Holding by $18.01 Million; Pershing Square Capital Management LP Upped Stake in United Technologies (UTX)

Pershing Square Capital Management Lp increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 4.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pershing Square Capital Management Lp bought 241,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 5.82 million shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $750.04M, up from 5.58M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management Lp who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.39B market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $2.38 during the last trading session, reaching $133.72. About 3.20 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Raises 2018 Outlook; 04/05/2018 – Hedge fund Third Point pushes UTC to split into 3 businesses-letter; 08/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Boeing has ‘cash horsepower’ for targeted acquisitions-CEO; 18/04/2018 – RadioResource: UTC Asks Lawmakers to Require FCC, FERC Meetings; 04/05/2018 – Loeb and United Technologies spar over break-up; 04/05/2018 – UTC gains EU antitrust approval to buy Rockwell Collins; 09/05/2018 – Fit For A King: UTC Aerospace Systems Providing Key Power Transmission Components For America’s Most Powerful Helicopter, The S; 07/05/2018 – NORESCO Implementing $97 Million Energy Savings Performance Contract for U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs; 18/05/2018 – UTC Climate, Controls & Security Signs Definitive Agreement to Sell Taylor Co; 23/05/2018 – United Tech to invest $15 billion in U.S. over next five years

Qv Investors Inc decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 43.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qv Investors Inc sold 17,592 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.76% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,308 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.87 million, down from 40,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qv Investors Inc who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $15.8 during the last trading session, reaching $1164.71. About 142,767 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 46.90% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.47% the S&P500. Some Historical AZO News: 15/05/2018 – AutoZone Names Gale King and Jill Soltau to Board; 21/04/2018 – DJ AutoZone Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AZO); 31/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Auto Zone – 03/31/2018 10:54 AM; 19/03/2018 TVPage Launches lnfluencer Video Affiliate Marketing at Shoptalk 2018; 15/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – WITH ADDITIONS OF KING AND SOLTAU, AUTOZONE NOW HAS 12 BOARD MEMBERS; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3rd Quarter Same Store Sales Increase 0.6%; EPS Increases 17.3% to $13.42; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3Q-End Inventory Rose 3.7%; 17/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Virtusa, AutoZone, Healthcare Services Group, Vmware, Donnelley Financial; 26/04/2018 – AutoZone to Release Third Quarter Earnings May 22, 2018; 07/05/2018 – Memphis Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: AutoZone under contract to purchase Downtown property

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $2.50 million activity. Amato Elizabeth B sold $1.25M worth of stock. Bailey Robert J. also sold $104,916 worth of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) on Tuesday, February 5.

Pershing Square Capital Management Lp, which manages about $15.21 billion and $6.72B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP) by 40,600 shares to 4.03M shares, valued at $643.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) by 38,796 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.19 million shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold AZO shares while 202 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 22.77 million shares or 14.29% less from 26.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to report earnings on September, 17. They expect $21.83 earnings per share, up 17.75% or $3.29 from last year’s $18.54 per share. AZO’s profit will be $535.46M for 13.34 P/E if the $21.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $15.99 actual earnings per share reported by AutoZone, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.52% EPS growth.

Since January 17, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $1.26 million activity.