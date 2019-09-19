AutoZone (AZO) Stock Rating Kept by Wedbush; The $1240.0000 Target Indicates 6.66% Potential; Central Securities (CET) Has 1.38 Sentiment

Central Securities Corp (CET) investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.19, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. The ratio is more positive, as 22 institutional investors started new and increased stock positions, while 16 trimmed and sold equity positions in Central Securities Corp. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 2.75 million shares, down from 2.90 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Central Securities Corp in top ten stock positions was flat from 3 to 3 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 13 Increased: 14 New Position: 8.

In analysts note revealed to investors and clients on today, Wedbush restate their Outperform rating on AutoZone (NYSE:AZO)‘s stock. The target price per share would indicate a potential upside of 6.66% from firm’s current stock price.

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. holds 4.1% of its portfolio in Central Securities Corp. for 352,344 shares. Bulldog Investors Llc owns 359,919 shares or 3.44% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Shaker Financial Services Llc has 3.41% invested in the company for 215,166 shares. The Virginia-based 1607 Capital Partners Llc has invested 0.59% in the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 29,818 shares.

Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned self managed investment trust. The company has market cap of $803.98 million. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It has a 6.9 P/E ratio.

The stock increased 0.13% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $31.55. About shares traded. Central Securities Corp. (CET) has risen 13.53% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.53% the S&P500.

Among 4 analysts covering AutoZone (NYSE:AZO), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. AutoZone has $135700 highest and $103000 lowest target. $1148.40’s average target is -1.22% below currents $1162.53 stock price. AutoZone had 12 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, September 18 by Wells Fargo. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, June 21 by Wells Fargo. As per Friday, September 13, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Monday, April 1 with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Friday, March 29 by Morgan Stanley.

Analysts await AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to report earnings on September, 24 before the open. They expect $21.74 EPS, up 17.26% or $3.20 from last year’s $18.54 per share. AZO’s profit will be $533.25M for 13.37 P/E if the $21.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $15.99 actual EPS reported by AutoZone, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.96% EPS growth.

AutoZone, Inc. retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company has market cap of $28.52 billion. It offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. It has a 20.72 P/E ratio. The company??s products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, thermostats, starters and alternators, and water pumps.