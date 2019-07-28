Autozone (AZO) Stock Price Rose While Td Capital Management Trimmed by $9.83 Million Its Stake; General Dynamics Corp. (GD) Stake Held by Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc

Td Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 40.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Td Capital Management Llc sold 9,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.76% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,375 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.72 million, down from 23,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Td Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.00% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $1146.18. About 230,602 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 46.90% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.47% the S&P500. Some Historical AZO News: 07/05/2018 – Goldman Adds AutoZone And McDonald’s To Its Conviction List — MarketWatch; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Adds Under Armour, Exits AutoZone; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3rd Quarter Same Store Sales Increase 0.6%; EPS Increases 17.3% to $13.42; 22/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – QTR-END INVENTORY INCREASED 3.7% OVER SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 26/04/2018 – AutoZone to Release Third Quarter Earnings May 22, 2018; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3Q Net $366.7M; 20/03/2018 – AutoZone Authorizes Additional Stk Repurchase; 15/05/2018 – AutoZone Appoints New Bd Members; 22/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – DOMESTIC SAME STORE SALES, OR SALES FOR STORES OPEN AT LEAST ONE YEAR, INCREASED 0.6% FOR QUARTER; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc increased its stake in General Dynamics Corp. (GD) by 809.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc bought 13,123 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 14,744 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.50M, up from 1,621 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc who had been investing in General Dynamics Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.80B market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $189.73. About 1.74M shares traded or 46.52% up from the average. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 17.41% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.84% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 28/03/2018 – General Dynamics Deal For CSRA Continues After CACI Withdraws Bid; 24/04/2018 – blacq: CACI seeks to break up General Dynamics’ acquisition of CSRA: sources (Reuters) – U.S. def; 25/04/2018 – General Dynamics profit rises 4.7 pct; 18/03/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: CACI seeks to break up General Dynamics’ acquisition of CSRA; 28/03/2018 – While CACI has been trying to scale up through acquisitions, General Dynamics expects a deal with CSRA to help grab more of the U.S. defense budget; 08/03/2018 – Dassault Aviation posts higher profits, sees flattish 2018 net sales; 21/04/2018 – DJ General Dynamics Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GD); 20/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP – AGGREGATE COMMITMENTS IN RESPECT OF 364-DAY CREDIT FACILITY WILL NOT BE REDUCED BELOW $2.0 BLN; 18/03/2018 – CACI International: Acquisition Proposal Represents 8% Premium Over the Price CSRA’s Hldrs Would Receive in the Announced Transaction With General Dynamics; 29/05/2018 – Gulfstream Selects TAG Farnborough Airport For Site Of New London-Area Service Center

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold AZO shares while 202 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 22.77 million shares or 14.29% less from 26.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv has 0.67% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 179,462 shares. Raymond James & Assoc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Legg Mason Asset (Japan) Ltd invested in 1,000 shares or 1.2% of the stock. Twin Tree Management Lp reported 2,367 shares. Boston Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.03% or 515 shares. Amalgamated Bankshares reported 0.09% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Moreover, Rafferty Asset Mngmt Limited Liability has 0.05% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Moody State Bank Tru Division owns 97 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tealwood Asset Mgmt has 0.87% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Shufro Rose And Ltd Liability Com stated it has 12,265 shares. Conning Incorporated, a Connecticut-based fund reported 994 shares. 2,881 were reported by Guggenheim Ltd Limited Liability Company. Moreover, Kirr Marbach & Llc In has 4% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). City Co reported 0.01% stake. Atria Invests Ltd Liability invested in 0.03% or 1,945 shares.

Td Capital Management Llc, which manages about $485.45M and $474.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IXUS) by 27,093 shares to 646,406 shares, valued at $37.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV) by 122,565 shares in the quarter, for a total of 519,612 shares, and has risen its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd.

Analysts await AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to report earnings on September, 17. They expect $21.83 earnings per share, up 17.75% or $3.29 from last year’s $18.54 per share. AZO’s profit will be $535.46M for 13.13 P/E if the $21.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $15.99 actual earnings per share reported by AutoZone, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.52% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold GD shares while 301 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 225.54 million shares or 5.07% less from 237.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brandywine Glob Inv Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.27% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) or 229,100 shares. First Interstate National Bank & Trust invested in 0.16% or 4,204 shares. Wagner Bowman Management reported 0.05% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). First LP stated it has 449,969 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Pure Advisors accumulated 0.17% or 5,279 shares. King Luther Cap Management invested in 53,200 shares or 0.07% of the stock. The Iowa-based Cambridge Invest Research Advisors Inc has invested 0.05% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Fort Washington Investment Advsr Incorporated Oh has 15,428 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Vanguard Group Inc Inc invested in 21.09M shares. Koshinski Asset Management, Illinois-based fund reported 1,224 shares. Evermay Wealth Mngmt Limited Co has 1,293 shares. Fishman Jay A Limited Mi, a Michigan-based fund reported 7,800 shares. Evercore Wealth Mgmt Ltd Company stated it has 11,544 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Whittier Co Of Nevada holds 694 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 4,725 are owned by Cornerstone Invest Partners.

