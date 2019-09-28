Autozone (AZO) Stock Price Rose While Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa Has Upped Position; Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company Has Lowered Its Stake in At&T (T) by $594,264

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 12.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company sold 18,008 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 129,321 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.33 million, down from 147,329 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $273.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $37.43. About 21.05 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 18/05/2018 – Tower One Wireless Completes Acquisition Of Mexico Tower Company With AT&T Master Lease Agreement; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q ADJ EPS 85C, EST. 88C; 18/04/2018 – AT&T Cites Current Market Conditions; 08/05/2018 – Taco Bell’s Naked Chicken Chalupa Is Back And Wilder Than Ever On May 10; 18/04/2018 – AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson Prepares for the Show of a Lifetime; 09/05/2018 – AT&T SAYS SINCE THEN IT HAS RECEIVED NO ADDITIONAL QUESTIONS FROM MUELLER; 13/03/2018 – RadioResource: AT&T to Release RFP for Second Carrier-Integrated MCPTT Offering; 20/04/2018 – CMO Today: AT&T Announces Streaming Bundle; WPP Resists Breakup Talk; YouTube Brand Safety Issues Linger; 25/04/2018 – AT&T’s first-quarter profit rises 33 percent; 23/03/2018 – AT&T to Release First-Quarter 2018 Earnings April 25

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa increased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 118.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa bought 1,106 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.68% . The institutional investor held 2,042 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.25M, up from 936 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.00% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $1085.65. About 254,142 shares traded or 1.70% up from the average. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500. Some Historical AZO News: 20/03/2018 – AutoZone Authorizes Additional Stk Repurchase; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3Q-End Inventory Rose 3.7%; 15/05/2018 – AutoZone Names Gale King and Jill Soltau to Board; 17/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Virtusa, AutoZone, Healthcare Services Group, Vmware, Donnelley Financial; 15/05/2018 – AutoZone Appoints New Board Members; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – CAM Group Adds Becton Dickinson, Exits AutoZone: 13F; 22/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – DOMESTIC SAME STORE SALES, OR SALES FOR STORES OPEN AT LEAST ONE YEAR, INCREASED 0.6% FOR QUARTER; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3rd Quarter Same Store Sales Increase 0.6%; EPS Increases 17.3% to $13.42; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Adds Philip Morris, Exits GE, Cuts AutoZone: 13F

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, up 4.44% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.9 per share. T’s profit will be $6.87B for 9.95 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.62% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 52 investors sold T shares while 539 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 665 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 0.11% more from 3.52 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Shell Asset Management holds 1.37M shares. D Scott Neal, a Kentucky-based fund reported 36,040 shares. Horan Capital Limited Liability Co has invested 1.31% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Pioneer Tru National Bank & Trust N A Or holds 0.86% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 62,080 shares. Narwhal Mngmt, a Georgia-based fund reported 100,204 shares. Baker Avenue Asset Mgmt LP holds 16,389 shares. West Oak Cap Limited Liability Company invested in 0.02% or 1,200 shares. Towercrest Capital Management invested 0.28% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Smith Salley & Associates reported 374,852 shares or 1.89% of all its holdings. Wealthcare Management Limited Liability Co accumulated 2,373 shares. Aldebaran Inc invested in 1.97% or 85,244 shares. Us Natl Bank De owns 4.34 million shares. Deutsche Bankshares Ag holds 0.55% or 28.11 million shares in its portfolio. Cim Mangement Inc holds 0.72% or 59,049 shares in its portfolio. Stonebridge Capital Llc reported 123,168 shares stake.

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company, which manages about $684.19M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 6,505 shares to 21,221 shares, valued at $3.71 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 4,591 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,114 shares, and has risen its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

