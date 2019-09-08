Autozone (AZO) Stock Price Rose While Investec Asset Management North America Upped Position by $2.91 Million; As Transocean Limited (RIG) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Somerset Capital Management Llp Cut Its Holding by $1.52 Million

Somerset Capital Management Llp decreased its stake in Transocean Limited (RIG) by 4.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerset Capital Management Llp sold 189,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.42% . The institutional investor held 4.48 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.98M, down from 4.67M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerset Capital Management Llp who had been investing in Transocean Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.82% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $5.04. About 21.00M shares traded or 7.82% up from the average. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has declined 54.56% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.56% the S&P500. Some Historical RIG News: 21/03/2018 – SUBSCRIPTION PERIOD ENDS IN TRANSOCEAN’S COMPULSORY ACQUISITION OF; 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 48c; 01/05/2018 – Transocean Eschewing Once-Cherished Multiyear Rig Contracts; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SEES DOUBLING OF OFFSHORE PROJECT SANCTIONING IN ’19; 18/04/2018 – Transocean Ltd. Provides Quarterly Fleet Status Report; 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN PAY $500M; 21/03/2018 – Transocean: Subscription Period Expired at 6:59 P.M. EDT on March 20; 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN – THROUGH A JV WITH FUNDS MANAGED AND/OR ADVISED BY HAYFIN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, PURCHASED 33.3% INTEREST IN WEST RIGEL; 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Rev $664M; 09/05/2018 – Transocean: Rig Expected to be Available for Charter in the 1Q of 2019

Investec Asset Management North America Inc increased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 13.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investec Asset Management North America Inc bought 2,844 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.68% . The institutional investor held 23,626 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.20M, up from 20,782 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investec Asset Management North America Inc who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $8.8 during the last trading session, reaching $1143.34. About 202,643 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500. Some Historical AZO News: 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Adds Philip Morris, Exits GE, Cuts AutoZone: 13F; 20/03/2018 – AutoZone Board Authorizes Repurchase of Additional $1B Under Ongoing Share Repurchase Program; 15/05/2018 – AutoZone Appoints New Bd Members; 20/03/2018 – AutoZone Authorizes Additional Stk Repurchase; 07/05/2018 – Memphis Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: AutoZone under contract to purchase Downtown property; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3Q EPS $13.42; 15/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – ANNOUNCED APPOINTMENT OF GALE V. KING AND JILL SOLTAU TO AUTOZONE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Investec Asset Management North America Inc, which manages about $2.91 billion and $1.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario Del Surest (NYSE:ASR) by 6,457 shares to 63,588 shares, valued at $10.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 101,125 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 328,702 shares, and cut its stake in Foot Locker Inc (NYSE:FL).

More notable recent AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Why AutoZone Is A Terrible Short – Seeking Alpha” on June 13, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “AutoZone to Release Second Quarter Earnings February 26, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on February 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stock market news: September 3, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “AutoZone Authorizes Additional Stock Repurchase NYSE:AZO – GlobeNewswire” published on March 20, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “AutoZone to hold Stockholders’ Meeting December 19, 2018 NYSE:AZO – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: December 11, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold AZO shares while 202 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 22.77 million shares or 14.29% less from 26.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lsv Asset owns 0.18% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 110,400 shares. Texas-based Teacher Retirement System Of Texas has invested 0.39% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Greystone Managed Invests Inc holds 0.53% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 8,698 shares. Checchi Advisers Limited Company owns 432 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. 723 were reported by Profund Advsr Limited. First Republic Investment Management has invested 0% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Natixis, a France-based fund reported 31,645 shares. Fort Washington Invest Advsrs Inc Oh holds 315 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Meeder Asset Management Inc reported 620 shares. Daiwa Sb Invests Limited invested in 110 shares. Renaissance Technologies Ltd accumulated 45,900 shares. Pictet Asset Management Limited accumulated 0.03% or 11,593 shares. Retirement Sys Of Alabama accumulated 0.06% or 11,621 shares. Pathstone Family Office Lc has 0% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 12 shares. Pitcairn holds 874 shares.

More notable recent Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why the Offshore Drilling Recovery Is Real – Yahoo Finance” on August 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Worry About Transocean Ltd.’s (NYSE:RIG) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Transocean Drops To New Lows – Seeking Alpha” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Looming sanctions deadline set to whack Venezuela’s dwindling oil rig fleet – Seeking Alpha” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Transocean: The Market Is Really Trashing This One – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.26, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 33 investors sold RIG shares while 102 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 390.95 million shares or 0.14% less from 391.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Huntington Bancorp has 0% invested in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has 1.94M shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Fil Ltd holds 109,260 shares. Retirement Of Alabama owns 659,143 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Schneider Cap Management Corp reported 3.96 million shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) for 1.13 million shares. Canal Ins stated it has 0.3% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). 1,476 were accumulated by Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Company. Waddell Reed Inc accumulated 1.55M shares. Great West Life Assurance Co Can invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Utd Ser Automobile Association, Texas-based fund reported 1.88M shares. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Sei Invests stated it has 193,809 shares. 47,399 are held by Prelude Capital Mgmt Ltd. Price T Rowe Md invested in 0% or 230,305 shares.