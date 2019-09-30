Autozone (AZO) Stake Held by Pitcairn Company; Stelliam Investment Management LP Has Trimmed Its Spirit Airls (SAVE) Holding by $705,000 as Valuation Declined

Stelliam Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Spirit Airls Inc (SAVE) by 3.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stelliam Investment Management Lp sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.27% . The hedge fund held 444,500 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.22M, down from 459,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stelliam Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Spirit Airls Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $36.47. About 472,671 shares traded. Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVE) has declined 0.61% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.61% the S&P500. Some Historical SAVE News: 24/05/2018 – Ahoy St. Croix! Spirit Airlines Expands Service from South Florida to the U.S. Virgin Islands; 09/05/2018 – Tyvor Capital Buys New 1.4% Position in Spirit Air; 18/05/2018 – Winn FM: Spirit Airline’ Inaugural Flight To St Croix Set For May 24; 09/03/2018 – U.S. FEDERAL AVIATION ADMINISTRATION SAYS SPIRIT AIRLINES GROUND STOP CANCELED -TWEET; 09/03/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES SAYS COMPUTER SYSTEM OUTAGE RESOLVED, PROBLEM LASTED ONE HOUR AND IMPACTED 16 FLIGHTS -STATEMENT; 02/04/2018 – SAVE TO BUY 14 A319-100 AIRCRAFT CURRENTLY OPERATED UNDER LEASE; 26/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES INC SEES FY 2018 CAPACITY (AVAILABLE SEAT MILES) UP ABOUT 22.5 PCT YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 26/04/2018 – Spirit Airlines 1Q Loss/Shr 66c; 09/03/2018 – CNBC: BREAKING: Spirit Airlines asks FAA for system-wide ground stop for all its flights due to computer issues.…; 10/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIR NOW SEES 2018 FULL YEAR CASM EX-FUEL DOWN 3%-4% Y/Y

Pitcairn Company increased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 95.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pitcairn Company bought 837 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.68% . The institutional investor held 1,711 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.88M, up from 874 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pitcairn Company who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $3.1 during the last trading session, reaching $1088.75. About 88,512 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500. Some Historical AZO News: 28/03/2018 – AutoZone Inc. CDS Tightens 8 Bps, Most in 4 Years; 15/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – ANNOUNCED APPOINTMENT OF GALE V. KING AND JILL SOLTAU TO AUTOZONE BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 19/03/2018 TVPage Launches lnfluencer Video Affiliate Marketing at Shoptalk 2018; 15/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – WITH ADDITIONS OF KING AND SOLTAU, AUTOZONE NOW HAS 12 BOARD MEMBERS; 31/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Auto Zone – 03/31/2018 10:54 AM; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Adds Under Armour, Exits AutoZone; 21/04/2018 – DJ AutoZone Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AZO); 22/05/2018 – AutoZone, Toll Brothers and Kohl’s are among the major companies expected to release their latest figures before the opening bell; 01/05/2018 – AutoZone to Attend Upcoming International Council of Shopping Centers’ 2018 RECon – The Global Real Estate Convention; 15/05/2018 – AutoZone Appoints New Board Members

Pitcairn Company, which manages about $999.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) by 4,317 shares to 5,944 shares, valued at $475,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Total Sys Svcs Inc (NYSE:TSS) by 3,229 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,384 shares, and cut its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC).

More notable recent AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Business Growth Power AutoZone’s (NYSE:AZO) Share Price Gain of 109%? – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Can We Make Of AutoZone, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:AZO) High Return On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Nike, Micron, BlackBerry, Carnival and More Major Earnings Coming This Week – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 22, 2019. More interesting news about AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Friday’s Market Minute: That’s A Wrap On Earnings – Yahoo Finance” published on September 27, 2019 as well as Zacks.com‘s news article titled: “AutoZone (AZO) Q4 Earnings Beat on Higher Commercial Sales – Zacks.com” with publication date: September 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 30 investors sold AZO shares while 203 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 22.18 million shares or 2.62% less from 22.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Teacher Retirement Of Texas has 0.44% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Thomas White Interest Ltd, Illinois-based fund reported 1,459 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.15% or 22,030 shares. Dakota Wealth accumulated 485 shares or 0.1% of the stock. 8,689 were accumulated by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. First Hawaiian Comml Bank accumulated 2,866 shares. Tompkins has 0.03% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 123 shares. Glenmede Tru Com Na invested in 0.04% or 9,051 shares. Adage Gru reported 20,115 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Regions Financial Corp invested in 0.01% or 906 shares. Ent Fin Services reported 0% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Hudson Valley Investment Inc Adv holds 0.26% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) or 1,036 shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys Tru Fund has invested 0.11% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Etrade Capital Management Ltd Liability invested in 2,644 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Mariner Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) or 259 shares.

Analysts await Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.47 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.47 per share. SAVE’s profit will be $100.61M for 6.20 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.69 actual EPS reported by Spirit Airlines, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.02% negative EPS growth.

Stelliam Investment Management Lp, which manages about $3.51B and $404.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (NYSE:UAL) by 32,500 shares to 90,000 shares, valued at $7.88 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Spirit Airlines Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results – GlobeNewswire” on February 05, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “New 52-Week Lows for Tuesday Morning – Benzinga” published on July 30, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday – Benzinga” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Spirit Airlines: Elevator Back Up – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Battle Of The Boxes: Box Vs Dropbox – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 48 investors sold SAVE shares while 67 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 64.94 million shares or 3.09% less from 67.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Voya Investment Mgmt Limited Com holds 0.04% or 419,394 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested 0% in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE). Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv has invested 0% in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE). Ellington Group Limited Liability invested in 51,800 shares or 0.42% of the stock. Moreover, Anchor Bolt Capital Ltd Partnership has 1.68% invested in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE). Moreover, Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has 0.09% invested in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE). Olstein Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership has 33,300 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. 1.02M are held by Northern Corporation. Ameritas Inv Partners invested 0.01% in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE). Price T Rowe Assoc Incorporated Md accumulated 26,752 shares. Crow Point Prtn Ltd Liability Co reported 4,721 shares. Alexandria Limited Liability reported 0.25% in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE). Mutual Of America Capital holds 0.13% or 198,799 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 0% or 33,231 shares in its portfolio. Susquehanna Gru Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0% of its portfolio in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE).