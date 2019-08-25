Autozone (AZO) Shares Rose While Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Decreased Its Stake by $45.54 Million; Kellner Capital Trimmed Holding in U S G (USG) by $769,700 as Market Value Were Volatile

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 37.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd sold 59,446 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.68% . The institutional investor held 99,938 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.59M, down from 159,384 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $16.27 during the last trading session, reaching $1065.28. About 296,198 shares traded or 17.77% up from the average. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500.

Kellner Capital Llc decreased its stake in U S G Corp (USG) by 30.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kellner Capital Llc sold 17,900 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 40,600 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.76M, down from 58,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kellner Capital Llc who had been investing in U S G Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $43.48 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 25, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical USG News: 08/03/2018 – USG CORP SEES 2020 CASH FLOW FROM OPS OVER $600M; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS USG DIRECTORS DIDN’T REPRESENT BERKSHIRE INTERESTS; 26/03/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway: Proposed Granting Knauf Option to Buy Berkshire’s USG Stake; 26/03/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway: Gebr. Knauf Submits Non-Binding Proposal to Buy USG for $42/Share; 10/04/2018 – USG CORP – ISSUED STATEMENTS IN RESPONSE TO ANNOUNCEMENT FROM GEBR. KNAUF KG; 10/04/2018 – KNAUF SAYS $42/SHR OFFER FOR USG IS ‘FULL & FAIR VALUE’ FOR CO; 01/05/2018 – USG BOARD AUTHORIZES TALKS WITH KNAUF; 12/04/2018 – Buffett to Rebuff USG Board Slate as Berkshire Seeks Exit (Video); 12/04/2018 – USG BOARD SENDS LETTER TO HOLDERS; 26/03/2018 – Knauf: Awaiting USG’s Response to March 15 Proposal

More notable recent USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Q2 13F Roundup: How Buffett, Einhorn, Ackman And Others Adjusted Their Portfolios – Benzinga” on August 15, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Raises Stakes in Amazon (AMZN), Bank of America (BAC) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” published on August 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Amazon in Slow 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Mario Gabelli’s Largest Sales of the 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Knauf Completes Acquisition of USG Corporation – Business Wire” with publication date: April 24, 2019.

Kellner Capital Llc, which manages about $146.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in L3 Technologies Inc by 249,591 shares to 267,391 shares, valued at $15.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Integrated Device Technology (NASDAQ:IDTI) by 128,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 213,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Navigators Group Inc (NASDAQ:NAVG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold USG shares while 61 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 102.54 million shares or 0.11% more from 102.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aqr Cap Mgmt Lc has invested 0% in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). Charles Schwab Mgmt has invested 0.02% in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). Citigroup accumulated 114,051 shares. New York-based Blackrock has invested 0.01% in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). Karpas Strategies Lc holds 1.45% of its portfolio in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) for 79,329 shares. Beck Cap Mngmt Lc accumulated 78,345 shares or 1.62% of the stock. Eqis Cap Mgmt has 0.03% invested in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). Greylin Mangement has invested 0.8% of its portfolio in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). Moreover, Public Sector Pension Investment Board has 0.03% invested in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) for 73,000 shares. Synovus Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). London Of Virginia holds 0.85% in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) or 2.28 million shares. Roundview Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.75% in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). Invesco Ltd has 0% invested in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) for 46,526 shares. Highland Cap Mgmt LP invested in 20,000 shares.

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd, which manages about $36.47 billion and $13.23B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Symantec Corp (NASDAQ:SYMC) by 98,537 shares to 5.26M shares, valued at $90.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sun Life Fncl Inc (NYSE:SLF) by 1.37M shares in the quarter, for a total of 14.21M shares, and has risen its stake in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV).

More notable recent AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “AutoZone to hold Stockholders’ Meeting December 19, 2018 NYSE:AZO – GlobeNewswire” on December 11, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Business Growth Power AutoZone’s (NYSE:AZO) Share Price Gain of 109%? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “AutoZone to Attend Upcoming International Council of Shopping Centers’ 2019 RECon â€“ The Global Real Estate Convention – GlobeNewswire” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “AutoZone Stock Needs Preventative Maintenance, Not More Stock Buybacks – Investorplace.com” published on March 25, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “AutoZone to Release Second Quarter Earnings February 26, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 11, 2019.

Analysts await AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to report earnings on September, 17. They expect $21.74 earnings per share, up 17.26% or $3.20 from last year’s $18.54 per share. AZO’s profit will be $533.26M for 12.25 P/E if the $21.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $15.99 actual earnings per share reported by AutoZone, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.96% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold AZO shares while 202 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 22.77 million shares or 14.29% less from 26.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bridgewater LP holds 0.01% or 1,370 shares. Bokf Na holds 0.01% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 250 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corp holds 0.21% or 28,638 shares. Sterneck Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.54% or 600 shares in its portfolio. New York-based Nippon Life Global Americas Inc has invested 0.26% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). 936 are owned by Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland). Peoples Fin Services stated it has 0.19% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Farmers & Merchants Investments has invested 0.13% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). The Massachusetts-based Arrowstreet Partnership has invested 0.27% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Cetera Advsr Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 244 shares. Moreover, Gam Ag has 0.64% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Colony Grp Lc reported 0.28% stake. Brown Advisory Inc accumulated 0.02% or 7,468 shares. Nordea Management has invested 1.12% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Highland Cap Mngmt Lc holds 0.03% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) or 412 shares.