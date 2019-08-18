Autozone (AZO) Shareholder Todd Asset Management Lifted Holding by $30.47 Million as Stock Price Rose; Century Alum Co (CENX) Shareholder Elm Ridge Management Has Boosted Its Position

Todd Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 140.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Todd Asset Management Llc bought 29,759 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.68% . The institutional investor held 50,895 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.12 million, up from 21,136 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Todd Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $8.2 during the last trading session, reaching $1091.74. About 245,205 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500. Some Historical AZO News: 17/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Virtusa, AutoZone, Healthcare Services Group, Vmware, Donnelley Financial; 15/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – WITH ADDITIONS OF KING AND SOLTAU, AUTOZONE NOW HAS 12 BOARD MEMBERS; 31/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Auto Zone – 03/31/2018 10:54 AM; 21/04/2018 – DJ AutoZone Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AZO); 01/05/2018 – AutoZone to Attend Upcoming International Council of Shopping Centers’ 2018 RECon – The Global Real Estate Convention; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone, Toll Brothers and Kohl’s are among the major companies expected to release their latest figures before the opening bell; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – CAM Group Adds Becton Dickinson, Exits AutoZone: 13F; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3Q EPS $13.42; 20/03/2018 – AutoZone Board Authorizes Repurchase of Additional $1B Under Ongoing Share Repurchase Program

Elm Ridge Management Llc increased its stake in Century Alum Co (CENX) by 38.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elm Ridge Management Llc bought 52,818 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.22% . The hedge fund held 189,428 shares of the aluminum company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.68M, up from 136,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elm Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in Century Alum Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $530.70 million market cap company. The stock increased 5.29% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $5.97. About 800,569 shares traded. Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX) has declined 44.35% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.35% the S&P500. Some Historical CENX News: 08/03/2018 – Century Aluminum CEO: We’re bringing back 300 jobs thanks to Trump tariffs; 30/05/2018 – Century Aluminum Was Forced to Temporarily Stop Production on One of Its Three Potlines; 08/03/2018 TRUMP SAYS CENTURY ALUMINUM EXPECTS TO EXPAND AFTER TARIFF SIGNING; 08/03/2018 – Ross says U.S. steel firms to benefit from increased production; 02/05/2018 – Century Aluminum Chief Accounting Officer Stephen Heyroth Resigns to Accept Position at Another Company; 30/05/2018 – Century Aluminum Expects Losses Arising From These Events, Less Deductibles, Will Be Covered by Insurance; 09/03/2018 – Century Aluminum Section 232 Conference Call Announcement; 13/03/2018 – RPT-COLUMN-Aluminium through the looking glass after Trump’s tariffs: Andy Home; 09/04/2018 – Century Aluminum Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 13/03/2018 – CENTURY ALUMINUM CO CENX.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold AZO shares while 202 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 22.77 million shares or 14.29% less from 26.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mgmt Group Incorporated accumulated 281 shares. The New York-based Tompkins Corp has invested 0.04% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Fund Mgmt invested in 0.01% or 898 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Lc accumulated 2,764 shares or 0.16% of the stock. King Luther Capital Mgmt Corp reported 0.02% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Goldman Sachs invested 0.05% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, a Tennessee-based fund reported 9,499 shares. Bb&T Corporation accumulated 339 shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv Gp (Ca) holds 0.02% or 46 shares in its portfolio. Victory Inc reported 67,110 shares. Burgundy Asset Mgmt accumulated 228,686 shares. Swiss Retail Bank has 0.13% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Synovus Financial invested in 0% or 50 shares. Bridgewater Associate Lp stated it has 1,370 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. James Rech owns 695 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio.

Todd Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.59 billion and $3.54B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ihs Markit Ltd by 11,042 shares to 475,318 shares, valued at $25.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nippon Teleg & Tel Corp (NYSE:NTT) by 52,711 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 427,786 shares, and cut its stake in Seagate Tech (NASDAQ:STX).

Since June 13, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $28,900 activity.

Elm Ridge Management Llc, which manages about $1.38 billion and $134.47M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 22,278 shares to 69,008 shares, valued at $4.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Devon Energy Corp New (NYSE:DVN) by 91,837 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 284,479 shares, and cut its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (NYSE:AGO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold CENX shares while 35 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 46.59 million shares or 4.57% less from 48.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinebridge Invests Limited Partnership holds 0% or 7,300 shares. Hsbc Holdg Public Ltd Com has 0% invested in Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX). Comerica Financial Bank reported 0% of its portfolio in Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX). Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX) for 706 shares. Group invested 0% of its portfolio in Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX). The New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX). Mutual Of America Cap Management Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX). Ing Groep Nv accumulated 208,070 shares. Kennedy Capital Mgmt has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX). Financial Advisers Limited Liability Com reported 52,635 shares stake. Moreover, Pnc Financial has 0% invested in Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX) for 2,275 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Com reported 1.09M shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance New York reported 7,174 shares. Parametric Associate Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX). Bancorp Of America Corp De holds 0% of its portfolio in Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX) for 66,714 shares.

