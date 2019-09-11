Autozone (AZO) Shareholder Td Capital Management Lowered Its Position as Stock Rose; First Midwest Bank Trust Division Upped Amazon Com (AMZN) Stake by $587,400; Market Valuation Declined

Td Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 40.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Td Capital Management Llc sold 9,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.68% . The institutional investor held 14,375 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.72 million, down from 23,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Td Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $7.26 during the last trading session, reaching $1159.81. About 9,381 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500. Some Historical AZO News: 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3Q-End Inventory Rose 3.7%; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Adds Under Armour, Exits AutoZone; 15/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – ANNOUNCED APPOINTMENT OF GALE V. KING AND JILL SOLTAU TO AUTOZONE BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 07/05/2018 – Goldman Adds AutoZone And McDonald’s To Its Conviction List — MarketWatch; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3Q EPS $13.42; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Adds Philip Morris, Exits GE, Cuts AutoZone: 13F; 15/05/2018 – AutoZone Appoints New Board Members

First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 15.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought 330 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 2,396 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.27 million, up from 2,066 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $867.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $9.7 during the last trading session, reaching $1810.85. About 179,945 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 27/03/2018 – Amazon, Casino eye partnership or sale for electronics chain; 25/04/2018 – Will Amazon Bend the Cost Curve for Health Care? (Video); 13/04/2018 – Olorunnipa on Trump’s Amazon Attack (Audio); 24/05/2018 – Best Buy’s Heavy Spending to Keep Amazon at Bay Comes at a Cost; 04/05/2018 – Warren Buffett and Jeff Bezos don’t do calls. Rex Tillerson didn’t, either. But they earned that right; 01/05/2018 – Jeff Bezos is a gamer if you count flying rockets into space, co-founder of Amazon-owned Twitch says; 29/03/2018 – President Donald Trump went after Amazon in a tweet, saying the online retailer pays “little or no taxes to state & local governments.”; 07/03/2018 – Amazon Is Working on a Fix for Randomly Laughing Alexa Speakers; 14/05/2018 – Watch this rare Jeff Bezos interview on one of Amazon’s first failures; 06/04/2018 – Amazon does have a natural advantage with its highest security clearance

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gotham Asset Management Lc owns 40,327 shares. Bokf Na invested 0.98% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Cleararc Inc reported 10,013 shares stake. Pekin Hardy Strauss Incorporated holds 0.29% or 2,055 shares. Fosun Ltd holds 0.31% or 2,769 shares in its portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Moreno Evelyn V has invested 2.12% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Hillman accumulated 12.21% or 15,475 shares. Family Firm Incorporated reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Epoch Investment Prtn holds 4,076 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has 261,514 shares. Psagot House Limited owns 2,545 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. 814 were reported by Patten & Patten Tn. Alexandria Capital Lc accumulated 0.39% or 1,502 shares. Viking Glob Investors LP owns 311,719 shares. Cipher Capital Limited Partnership reported 2,465 shares.

First Midwest Bank Trust Division, which manages about $735.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 4,247 shares to 86,190 shares, valued at $8.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Motorcar Pts Amer Inc (NASDAQ:MPAA) by 23,008 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 121,157 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold AZO shares while 202 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 22.77 million shares or 14.29% less from 26.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massachusetts Service Ma holds 232,923 shares. Gyroscope Capital Mngmt Grp Ltd Liability Company owns 868 shares. Advisor Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 1,138 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Regal Advsr Limited Liability invested 0.56% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Svcs Automobile Association owns 14,888 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Kemnay Advisory Service holds 1,071 shares. Martingale Asset Lp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 25,041 shares. Utd Capital Advisers Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 1,415 shares. Bridgewater Assocs L P, a Connecticut-based fund reported 1,370 shares. Suntrust Banks invested in 0.01% or 1,255 shares. Howe & Rusling Incorporated owns 9 shares. Fifth Third Financial Bank holds 0.01% or 1,175 shares. Proshare Advsr Limited Liability Com invested in 3,019 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0.01% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 550 shares. Art Advisors holds 0.12% or 1,999 shares.

Td Capital Management Llc, which manages about $485.45 million and $474.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 4,216 shares to 6,914 shares, valued at $674,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 5,208 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,368 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA).

Analysts await AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to report earnings on September, 24 before the open. They expect $21.74 EPS, up 17.26% or $3.20 from last year’s $18.54 per share. AZO’s profit will be $509.72 million for 13.34 P/E if the $21.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $15.99 actual EPS reported by AutoZone, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.96% EPS growth.