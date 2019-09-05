Autozone (AZO) Shareholder Td Capital Management Lowered Holding by $9.83 Million as Share Price Rose; Balyasny Asset Management Holding in Piedmont Office Realty Tr In (PDM) Decreased by $590,280

Td Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 40.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Td Capital Management Llc sold 9,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.68% . The institutional investor held 14,375 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.72 million, down from 23,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Td Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.84B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $12.39 during the last trading session, reaching $1135.11. About 179,039 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500. Some Historical AZO News: 22/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – DOMESTIC SAME STORE SALES, OR SALES FOR STORES OPEN AT LEAST ONE YEAR, INCREASED 0.6% FOR QUARTER; 03/05/2018 – CAM Group Adds Becton Dickinson, Exits AutoZone: 13F; 15/05/2018 – AutoZone Names Gale King and Jill Soltau to Board; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3Q Net $366.7M; 15/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – ANNOUNCED APPOINTMENT OF GALE V. KING AND JILL SOLTAU TO AUTOZONE BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 15/05/2018 – AutoZone Appoints New Bd Members; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Adds Philip Morris, Exits GE, Cuts AutoZone: 13F

Balyasny Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Tr In (PDM) by 54.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Balyasny Asset Management Llc sold 29,514 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.05% . The hedge fund held 24,822 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $518,000, down from 54,336 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Balyasny Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Piedmont Office Realty Tr In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $19.91. About 521,200 shares traded. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) has risen 7.21% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.21% the S&P500. Some Historical PDM News: 27/03/2018 Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within PagSeguro Digital, Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Obsidi; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Buys 5.8% of Piedmont Office; 01/05/2018 – Piedmont Office Realty 1Q EPS 42c; 03/04/2018 – PIEDMONT OFFICE REALTY TRUST – TERM OF $250 MLN UNSECURED TERM LOAN FACILITY IS SEVEN YEARS WITH A MATURITY DATE OF MARCH 31, 2025; 01/05/2018 – Piedmont Office Realty Trust Sees 1Q Core/FFO Shr $1.68-$1.74; 01/05/2018 – Piedmont Office Realty 1Q FFO 41c/Shr; 19/04/2018 – REG-Piedmont Announces First Quarter 2018 Leasing and Capital Markets Activity; 01/05/2018 – PIEDMONT OFFICE SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $1.68 TO $1.74, EST. $1.69; 01/05/2018 – PIEDMONT OFFICE 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 45C, EST. 41C; 03/04/2018 – PIEDMONT OFFICE REALTY TRUST SAYS ON MARCH 29, CO’S UNIT ENTERED INTO A $250 MLN UNSECURED TERM LOAN FACILITY – SEC FILING

Balyasny Asset Management Llc, which manages about $14.49 billion and $15.04 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 59,622 shares to 81,000 shares, valued at $14.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Diebold Nxdf Inc (NYSE:DBD) by 80,923 shares in the quarter, for a total of 144,032 shares, and has risen its stake in Columbia Ppty Tr Inc (NYSE:CXP).

Analysts await Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.45 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.45 per share. PDM’s profit will be $56.59M for 11.06 P/E if the $0.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual earnings per share reported by Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.65% EPS growth.

More notable recent Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Piedmont Closes on Sale of 800 North Brand in CA and Expands Boston Presence with Acquisition of 25 Burlington Mall Road in Burlington Submarket – GlobeNewswire” on December 17, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc.’s (NYSE:PDM) 4.1% Dividend Worth Your Time? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “2019 Coolest Office Spaces: KPMG Florida office among winners – Orlando – Orlando Business Journal” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Piedmont Office Realty Trust Reports First Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “2019 Coolest Office Spaces: WithumSmith+Brown among winners – Orlando – Orlando Business Journal” with publication date: March 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 25 investors sold PDM shares while 66 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 102.65 million shares or 0.01% less from 102.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Rech Capital Lc (Trc) has 0% invested in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) for 1,498 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 0.02% or 68,300 shares. Strs Ohio reported 389,457 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. 41,428 are held by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Sigma Planning has invested 0.02% in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM). Retail Bank Of America De holds 0% of its portfolio in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) for 421,024 shares. Citigroup holds 0.01% or 276,648 shares. Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 0.01% invested in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM). Highlander Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 3,239 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Public Sector Pension Inv Board has 0.03% invested in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) for 154,300 shares. United Svcs Automobile Association reported 19,792 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM). Bsw Wealth Ptnrs owns 49,996 shares. Sandy Spring Bank invested 0% in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM). Royal Bankshares Of Canada owns 0% invested in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) for 527,303 shares.

More notable recent AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Is AutoZone (AZO) Up 7.5% Since Last Earnings Report? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “AutoZone Appoints New Board Member NYSE:AZO – GlobeNewswire” published on May 20, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “ALLDATA Signs European Licensing Agreement with Honda – GlobeNewswire” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Stocks to Own If You’re Worried About a Recession – Motley Fool” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should Value Investors Buy AutoZone (AZO) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Analysts await AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to report earnings on September, 24 before the open. They expect $21.74 earnings per share, up 17.26% or $3.20 from last year’s $18.54 per share. AZO’s profit will be $533.26M for 13.05 P/E if the $21.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $15.99 actual earnings per share reported by AutoZone, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.96% EPS growth.