Autozone (AZO) Shareholder Td Capital Management Has Lowered Stake by $1.15 Million as Valuation Rose; As Zoetis (ZTS) Share Value Rose, L & S Advisors Has Upped Its Stake by $2.45 Million

Td Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 7.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Td Capital Management Llc sold 1,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.68% . The institutional investor held 13,325 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.65 million, down from 14,375 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Td Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $1159.37. About 268,260 shares traded or 11.70% up from the average. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500.

L & S Advisors Inc increased its stake in Zoetis Inc (ZTS) by 226.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. L & S Advisors Inc bought 21,680 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.87% . The institutional investor held 31,267 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.55 million, up from 9,587 at the end of the previous reported quarter. L & S Advisors Inc who had been investing in Zoetis Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.99B market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $125.62. About 2.45M shares traded or 27.78% up from the average. Zctis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 35.98% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS INC – PURCHASE PRICE OF US $83 PER SHARE IN CASH, OR APPROXIMATELY $2.0 BLN IN AGGREGATE; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS ZOETIS’ PURCHASE OF ABAXIS IS CREDIT NEGATIVE; 16/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Zoetis Inc. Rtgs Unaffected By Acq Plan

L & S Advisors Inc, which manages about $330.44M and $757.46 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 874 shares to 3,776 shares, valued at $1.39 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,448 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 847 shares, and cut its stake in Tcw Emerging Mkts Debt.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 43 investors sold ZTS shares while 278 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 248 raised stakes. 413.40 million shares or 0.16% less from 414.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Winch Advisory Ser Limited reported 31 shares. Css Lc Il invested in 0.01% or 1,200 shares. Cypress Asset Management Inc Tx invested in 17,495 shares or 0.68% of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reported 24,000 shares. The Switzerland-based Banque Pictet Cie has invested 3.73% in Zctis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Everett Harris & Com Ca owns 4,934 shares. Sumitomo Life Insur Com has 37,350 shares for 0.5% of their portfolio. Cibc Bank Usa invested in 3,538 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Ftb Advsrs Inc reported 990 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh owns 0.27% invested in Zctis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) for 30,616 shares. Private Tru Na has invested 0.36% in Zctis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Loews Corp holds 0.01% or 10,000 shares in its portfolio. Baldwin Brothers Ma holds 57,187 shares or 0.96% of its portfolio. Covington Capital Management, California-based fund reported 40,636 shares. Public Sector Pension Invest Board reported 62,485 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings.

Td Capital Management Llc, which manages about $485.45M and $492.71M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tractor Supply Co (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 6,488 shares to 21,595 shares, valued at $2.35 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (ITOT) by 24,795 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.32 million shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 30 investors sold AZO shares while 203 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 22.18 million shares or 2.62% less from 22.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Swiss Bancorporation holds 0.13% or 110,291 shares. Comerica Comml Bank has invested 0.05% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Amer Century holds 75,278 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd accumulated 4,075 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 8,978 shares. Ftb Advsrs Inc reported 0.02% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Hudson Valley Investment Advsr Adv reported 0.26% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Northwest Counselors Lc reported 2,306 shares. Coastline Tru has 0.27% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Jane Street Group Ltd Llc accumulated 4,881 shares. Fiera owns 404,674 shares for 1.68% of their portfolio. Scotia Capital has invested 0.01% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Art Advisors Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 199 shares. Prelude Management Ltd Liability stated it has 193 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. The New York-based Quantbot Lp has invested 0.32% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO).

Analysts await AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to report earnings on September, 24 before the open. They expect $21.74 EPS, up 17.26% or $3.20 from last year’s $18.54 per share. AZO’s profit will be $533.26M for 13.33 P/E if the $21.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $15.99 actual EPS reported by AutoZone, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.96% EPS growth.