Autozone (AZO) Shareholder Td Capital Management Has Lowered Stake as Shares Rose; Palladium Partners Decreased Its Holding in Wells Fargo Co New Com (WFC) as Valuation Rose

Palladium Partners Llc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New Com (WFC) by 8.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palladium Partners Llc sold 10,577 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 119,957 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.68M, down from 130,534 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palladium Partners Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $215.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $48.98. About 17.01M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 13/04/2018 – Mortgage Units at Wells Fargo, JPMorgan Suffer From Rate Hikes; 11/04/2018 – Wells Fargo & Co expected to post earnings of $1.06 a share – Earnings Preview; 14/03/2018 – Wells Fargo Rate Forecasts as of March 14 (Table); 10/05/2018 – S&P REVISES WELLS FARGO BANK NORTHWEST NA TO RATING ‘NR’ FROM ‘A+’; 10/04/2018 – Catherine Ngai: Exclusive: U.S. watchdog seeks record fine against Wells Fargo for abuses; 29/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO: WOFFORD JOINS INVESTMENT BANKING GROUP AS MD; 10/05/2018 – Wells Fargo set to reduce penalty charges; 24/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Shareholders Elect 12 Director Nominees; 13/04/2018 – On Friday, a number of U.S. banks are due to report their latest earnings, including Citigroup, J.P. Morgan Chase and Wells Fargo; 04/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO’S SILVIA: WAGE GROWTH REINFORCES JUNE FED HIKE

Td Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 7.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Td Capital Management Llc sold 1,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.68% . The institutional investor held 13,325 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.65 million, down from 14,375 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Td Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $18.6 during the last trading session, reaching $1130.66. About 174,451 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500. Some Historical AZO News: 31/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Auto Zone – 03/31/2018 10:54 AM; 15/05/2018 – AutoZone Names Gale King and Jill Soltau to Board; 22/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – QTR-END INVENTORY INCREASED 3.7% OVER SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 01/05/2018 – AutoZone to Attend Upcoming International Council of Shopping Centers’ 2018 RECon – The Global Real Estate Convention; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Adds Under Armour, Exits AutoZone; 03/05/2018 – CAM Group Adds Becton Dickinson, Exits AutoZone: 13F; 19/03/2018 TVPage Launches lnfluencer Video Affiliate Marketing at Shoptalk 2018; 07/05/2018 – Memphis Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: AutoZone under contract to purchase Downtown property; 15/05/2018 – AutoZone Appoints New Bd Members; 15/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – ANNOUNCED APPOINTMENT OF GALE V. KING AND JILL SOLTAU TO AUTOZONE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.24B for 10.29 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to report earnings on September, 24 before the open. They expect $21.74 EPS, up 17.26% or $3.20 from last year’s $18.54 per share. AZO’s profit will be $533.26M for 13.00 P/E if the $21.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $15.99 actual EPS reported by AutoZone, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.96% EPS growth.

Td Capital Management Llc, which manages about $485.45 million and $492.71M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (ITOT) by 24,795 shares to 1.32M shares, valued at $88.23M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd by 40,076 shares in the quarter, for a total of 557,208 shares, and has risen its stake in Tractor Supply Co (NASDAQ:TSCO).

