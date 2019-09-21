Autozone (AZO) Shareholder Td Capital Management Has Lowered Holding by $1.15 Million; Corvex Management LP Upped Its Holding in Mgm Resorts International (MGM) by $136.39 Million

Corvex Management Lp increased its stake in Mgm Resorts International (MGM) by 31.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corvex Management Lp bought 4.87M shares as the company’s stock rose 16.18% . The hedge fund held 20.56 million shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $587.51 million, up from 15.69 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corvex Management Lp who had been investing in Mgm Resorts International for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $28.85. About 4.44M shares traded. MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) has declined 2.44% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MGM News: 02/04/2018 – Hartford Courant: MGM Launches Biggest Employment Push For Springfield Casino; 13/03/2018 – Tracinda Corporation Lowers Stake in MGM Resorts Intl. to 4.8%; 16/04/2018 – MGM RESORTS TO GET ABOUT $162M; 26/04/2018 – MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL – QTRLY NET REVENUES DECREASED 1% OVER PRIOR YEAR QUARTER AT DOMESTIC RESORTS TO $2.1 BLN; 26/04/2018 – MGM RESORTS 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 15/03/2018 – The MGM Resorts Foundation Announces the 2018 Women’s Leadership Conference August 27 and 28, at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas; 29/05/2018 – MGM: Transaction Expected to Be Accretive for Both MGM Resorts and MGP; 20/04/2018 – DJ MGM Resorts International, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MGM); 29/05/2018 – MGM Resorts: Total Consideration of $850 Million for Real Estate and Operations; 15/05/2018 – Stevie Wonder Announces “The Stevie Wonder Song Party: A Celebration of Life, Love & Music” Concert Series

Td Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 7.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Td Capital Management Llc sold 1,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.68% . The institutional investor held 13,325 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.65M, down from 14,375 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Td Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $1159.37. About 268,260 shares traded or 11.51% up from the average. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500.

Analysts await AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to report earnings on September, 24 before the open. They expect $21.74 EPS, up 17.26% or $3.20 from last year’s $18.54 per share. AZO’s profit will be $533.26M for 13.33 P/E if the $21.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $15.99 actual EPS reported by AutoZone, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.96% EPS growth.

Td Capital Management Llc, which manages about $485.45 million and $492.71M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (QUAL) by 4,487 shares to 146,982 shares, valued at $13.44M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd by 40,076 shares in the quarter, for a total of 557,208 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 30 investors sold AZO shares while 203 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 22.18 million shares or 2.62% less from 22.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Investec Asset Mngmt North America reported 26,525 shares stake. Focused Wealth Mgmt Inc holds 0.04% or 120 shares. City Holdg Co invested in 0.01% or 25 shares. Tortoise Inv Management Lc, New York-based fund reported 4 shares. Boston has invested 0.64% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Greenleaf Trust holds 0.03% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 1,453 shares. Legacy Private Company owns 262 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Amalgamated Savings Bank has 0.08% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 3,288 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Communication invested in 60 shares. Products Partners Limited Liability Corp reported 13,008 shares stake. Garrison Asset Management invested in 4,764 shares. Veritable Lp invested in 0.02% or 915 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 82,306 shares. Moreover, Wells Fargo & Communication Mn has 0.02% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 57,277 shares. 1,757 were reported by Summit Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $151.07 million activity. On Wednesday, May 8 SALEM PAUL J bought $20.32M worth of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) or 800,000 shares.