Autozone (AZO) Shareholder Td Capital Management Decreased Position by $1.15 Million as Market Value Rose; Bank Of Stockton Upped Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) Stake by $300,447

Td Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 7.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Td Capital Management Llc sold 1,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.68% . The institutional investor held 13,325 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.65 million, down from 14,375 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Td Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $1051.96. About 103,179 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500. Some Historical AZO News: 17/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Virtusa, AutoZone, Healthcare Services Group, Vmware, Donnelley Financial; 15/05/2018 – AutoZone Names Gale King and Jill Soltau to Board; 15/05/2018 – AutoZone Appoints New Board Members; 15/05/2018 – AutoZone Appoints New Bd Members; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Adds Philip Morris, Exits GE, Cuts AutoZone: 13F; 21/04/2018 – DJ AutoZone Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AZO); 01/05/2018 – AutoZone to Attend Upcoming International Council of Shopping Centers’ 2018 RECon – The Global Real Estate Convention; 22/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – DOMESTIC SAME STORE SALES, OR SALES FOR STORES OPEN AT LEAST ONE YEAR, INCREASED 0.6% FOR QUARTER; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3Q Net $366.7M; 07/05/2018 – Goldman Adds AutoZone And McDonald’s To Its Conviction List — MarketWatch

Bank Of Stockton increased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) by 12.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Stockton bought 2,259 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 20,967 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.81 million, up from 18,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Stockton who had been investing in Microsoft Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $136.26. About 17.72M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 13/03/2018 – Biostage Preclinical Study Results Published in New Report; 14/05/2018 – ClearSky Data Introduces Scale-Up NAS Capabilities to Combine Flash Performance, Cloud Elasticity, Built-in Backup and Disaster Recovery; 11/04/2018 – Solver’s BI360 Delivers Advanced Reporting and Budgeting for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central; 14/05/2018 – NRI to Provide mPLAT, on Microsoft Azure and Azure Stack Marketplace in Collaboration with Dell EMC; 06/03/2018 – InsideSales.com Announces Next-Gen Al Technology for Sales; 08/05/2018 – Aviat Networks Upgrades IRU 600 Microwave Platform; 15/05/2018 – Valueact Adds SLM, Exits Microsoft, Cuts Armstrong World: 13F; 26/03/2018 – Smartsheet competes with Google and Microsoft, among other companies; 27/03/2018 – Yippy (YIPI) Chairman and CEO, Richard Granville, Issues Letter to Shareholders; 24/04/2018 – Eagle Investment Systems to Deliver Cloud Data Management Solution for Global Investment Managers Powered by Microsoft Azure

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 30 investors sold AZO shares while 203 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 22.18 million shares or 2.62% less from 22.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fifth Third National Bank owns 1,228 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.05% or 8,689 shares. 561 were accumulated by Mai Capital. Kanawha Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 200 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Ajo LP accumulated 9,394 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Scotia Capital stated it has 0.01% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Savant Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.1% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 658 shares. Shufro Rose Limited holds 1.26% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) or 11,808 shares. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al reported 2,427 shares. Motco holds 0% or 10 shares. Us Commercial Bank De has 3,319 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Bankshares Of America De has 0.02% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 103,291 shares. Commerce State Bank accumulated 0.01% or 689 shares. 3,500 are held by Highland Capital L P. Sterling Mgmt Llc reported 0.07% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO).

Td Capital Management Llc, which manages about $485.45 million and $492.71 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tractor Supply Co (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 6,488 shares to 21,595 shares, valued at $2.35M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 1,143 shares in the quarter, for a total of 102,339 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (ITOT).

