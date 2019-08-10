Autozone (AZO) Shareholder Td Capital Management Decreased Its Position; As Workday (WDAY) Share Price Declined, Banbury Partners Has Upped Holding

Banbury Partners Llc increased its stake in Workday Inc (WDAY) by 11.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banbury Partners Llc bought 11,295 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.60% . The institutional investor held 109,448 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.11 million, up from 98,153 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banbury Partners Llc who had been investing in Workday Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $191.52. About 977,037 shares traded. Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) has risen 61.40% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.40% the S&P500. Some Historical WDAY News: 08/03/2018 – WORKDAY INC WDAY.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $112 FROM $95; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Software Adds Box, Cuts Workday; 11/04/2018 – Workday Continues European Growth with Italy Launch; 07/03/2018 DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 15/03/2018 – Some companies with learning management software, like Workday, pay Amazon Web Services for cloud computing resources; 08/03/2018 – Workday Announces Annual Stockholder Meeting; 16/03/2018 – Workday Ranks #3 as a Best Place to Work in Germany; 17/04/2018 – Workday Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Td Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 40.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Td Capital Management Llc sold 9,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.68% . The institutional investor held 14,375 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.72 million, down from 23,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Td Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $1088.66. About 197,866 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold WDAY shares while 108 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 182.09 million shares or 21.71% more from 149.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shelton Management reported 2,403 shares stake. Harding Loevner Ltd Partnership invested 0% of its portfolio in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Personal Advisors Corporation owns 6,628 shares. Financial Consulate reported 1,078 shares. Gamco Invsts Et Al invested 0.01% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Optimum Invest Advsr holds 500 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & accumulated 0.01% or 306 shares. Paradigm Asset Mgmt owns 0% invested in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) for 350 shares. Advisory Research reported 0.01% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Swiss National Bank has invested 0.11% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Congress Asset Ma reported 6,850 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Mirae Asset Glob, a Korea-based fund reported 94,345 shares. Citigroup Incorporated has invested 0.04% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Dubuque Savings Bank Tru Communication has invested 0.01% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Carroll Financial Assocs has 0% invested in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY).

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $197,523 activity.

Banbury Partners Llc, which manages about $132.90M and $345.99 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cott Corp Que (NYSE:COT) by 213,681 shares to 1.23M shares, valued at $17.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Servicemaster Global Hldgs I (NYSE:SERV) by 314,533 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 336,717 shares, and cut its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC).

Td Capital Management Llc, which manages about $485.45 million and $474.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (SHV) by 10,860 shares to 11,284 shares, valued at $1.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IXUS) by 27,093 shares in the quarter, for a total of 646,406 shares, and has risen its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd.

