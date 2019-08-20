Autozone (AZO) Shareholder Td Capital Management Cut Stake by $9.83 Million; As Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) Stock Value Declined, Holder Fsi Group Cut Its Stake by $4.61 Million

Fsi Group Llc decreased its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) by 94.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fsi Group Llc sold 102,429 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.23% . The hedge fund held 6,525 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $296,000, down from 108,954 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fsi Group Llc who had been investing in Zions Bancorporation N A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.23B market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $40.88. About 1.63 million shares traded. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has declined 13.96% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ZION News: 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp 1Q EPS $1.09; 26/04/2018 – Zions Bancorporation Board Declares Dividends; 25/05/2018 – Zions Bancorporation Announces Annual Meeting Of Shareholders; 23/04/2018 – Zions Banc Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – Jill Vaughan Named First Female Honoree In Texas Bankers Hall Of Fame; 22/03/2018 Zions Banc Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 29/03/2018 – First Foundation Bank Expands Banking Team, Adds New Branch Managers and Relationship Banker; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP – BASEL lll COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 (“CET1”) CAPITAL WAS $6.3 BILLION AT MARCH 31, 2018; 05/04/2018 – Government to Review Zions Bid to Shed ‘Systemically Important’ Tag

Td Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 40.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Td Capital Management Llc sold 9,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.68% . The institutional investor held 14,375 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.72M, down from 23,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Td Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $3.76 during the last trading session, reaching $1095.5. About 199,552 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500. Some Historical AZO News: 21/04/2018 – DJ AutoZone Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AZO); 28/03/2018 – AutoZone Inc. CDS Tightens 8 Bps, Most in 4 Years; 03/05/2018 – CAM Group Adds Becton Dickinson, Exits AutoZone: 13F; 19/03/2018 TVPage Launches lnfluencer Video Affiliate Marketing at Shoptalk 2018; 31/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Auto Zone – 03/31/2018 10:54 AM; 07/05/2018 – Memphis Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: AutoZone under contract to purchase Downtown property; 22/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – DOMESTIC SAME STORE SALES, OR SALES FOR STORES OPEN AT LEAST ONE YEAR, INCREASED 0.6% FOR QUARTER; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3Q-End Inventory Rose 3.7%; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3Q Net $366.7M; 07/05/2018 – Goldman Adds AutoZone And McDonald’s To Its Conviction List — MarketWatch

More notable recent AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “AutoZone to hold Stockholders’ Meeting December 19, 2018 NYSE:AZO – GlobeNewswire” on December 11, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “AutoZone Authorizes Additional Stock Repurchase NYSE:AZO – GlobeNewswire” published on March 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AutoZone Is A Pretty Good ‘Sit And Do Nothing’ Stock – Seeking Alpha” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “AutoZone to Attend Upcoming International Council of Shopping Centers’ 2019 RECon â€“ The Global Real Estate Convention – GlobeNewswire” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Sell-Side Raise AutoZone Price Targets Following Big Earnings Beat – Benzinga” with publication date: February 27, 2019.

Analysts await AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to report earnings on September, 17. They expect $21.74 EPS, up 17.26% or $3.20 from last year’s $18.54 per share. AZO’s profit will be $533.25 million for 12.60 P/E if the $21.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $15.99 actual EPS reported by AutoZone, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.96% EPS growth.

Analysts await Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 4.81% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.04 per share. ZION’s profit will be $192.88M for 9.38 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual earnings per share reported by Zions Bancorporation, National Association for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.10% EPS growth.

