Autozone (AZO) Shareholder Spark Investment Management Decreased Position; As Grubhub (Call) (GRUB) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Capital Fund Management Sa Has Decreased by $8.08 Million Its Holding

Capital Fund Management Sa decreased its stake in Grubhub Inc (Call) (GRUB) by 57.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Fund Management Sa sold 117,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.21% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 87,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.04 million, down from 204,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Fund Management Sa who had been investing in Grubhub Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.90% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $75.02. About 1.89 million shares traded. Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) has declined 37.45% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GRUB News: 19/03/2018 – Yelp and Grubhub Complete Online Ordering Integration; 06/04/2018 – Postmates and DoorDash have discussed a merger to fend off Uber, GrubHub and Amazon Postmates faces a challenge: Profitability seems a long way off, and rival DoorDash has a big investment from SoftBank; 24/04/2018 – GrubHub Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – GrubHub Favored by 6 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 02/04/2018 – GRUBHUB INC – EXPANDED ITS DELIVERY CAPABILITIES TO 34 MORE MARKETS ACROSS 19 STATES; 18/04/2018 – GRUBHUB INC GRUB.N : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 10/04/2018 – Bill Gurley, general partner at venture capital fund Benchmark, has backed companies like OpenTable, Zillow, Grubhub and Uber; 15/03/2018 – Gig Economy Transforming Restaurant Industry by Managing Rising Delivery Demand Craze; 09/04/2018 – GRUB: Postmates, DoorDash have talked merger to fend of GrubHub,; 10/05/2018 – GRUBHUB TO OFFER JACK IN BOX DELIVERY IN OVER 20 MARKETS

Spark Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 69.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spark Investment Management Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.76% with the market. The hedge fund held 4,300 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.40 million, down from 14,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spark Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $1180. About 160,987 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 46.90% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.47% the S&P500. Some Historical AZO News: 03/05/2018 – CAM Group Adds Becton Dickinson, Exits AutoZone: 13F; 22/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – QTR-END INVENTORY INCREASED 3.7% OVER SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 15/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – WITH ADDITIONS OF KING AND SOLTAU, AUTOZONE NOW HAS 12 BOARD MEMBERS; 07/05/2018 – Memphis Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: AutoZone under contract to purchase Downtown property; 15/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – ANNOUNCED APPOINTMENT OF GALE V. KING AND JILL SOLTAU TO AUTOZONE BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3Q Net $366.7M; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3Q-End Inventory Rose 3.7%; 17/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Virtusa, AutoZone, Healthcare Services Group, Vmware, Donnelley Financial; 22/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – DOMESTIC SAME STORE SALES, OR SALES FOR STORES OPEN AT LEAST ONE YEAR, INCREASED 0.6% FOR QUARTER; 15/05/2018 – AutoZone Names Gale King and Jill Soltau to Board

Analysts await Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.14 EPS, down 65.00% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.4 per share. GRUB’s profit will be $12.76M for 133.96 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual EPS reported by Grubhub Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.65% negative EPS growth.

Capital Fund Management Sa, which manages about $3.92B and $11.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bristol (NYSE:BMY) by 88,463 shares to 580,563 shares, valued at $27.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Huntsman Corp (NYSE:HUN) by 148,966 shares in the quarter, for a total of 168,766 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Etf (Call) (VNQ).

Analysts await AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to report earnings on September, 17. They expect $21.83 EPS, up 17.75% or $3.29 from last year’s $18.54 per share. AZO’s profit will be $535.46M for 13.51 P/E if the $21.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $15.99 actual EPS reported by AutoZone, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.52% EPS growth.