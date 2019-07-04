Autozone (AZO) Shareholder Shellback Capital LP Lifted Position by $15.36 Million; Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Shareholder Scout Investments Decreased Its Holding as Stock Value Declined

Scout Investments Inc decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 13.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scout Investments Inc sold 22,620 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.08% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 143,506 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.86 million, down from 166,126 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scout Investments Inc who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.05B market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $4.19 during the last trading session, reaching $208.95. About 917,202 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 9.82% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.39% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 22/05/2018 – FireMon Announces New Immediate Insight Threat Hunting App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 14/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks to Buy Evident.io for $300M Cash; 22/05/2018 – Centrify Announces App to Integrate Centrify Analytics Service with the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 07/03/2018 Palo Alto Networks Rises for 9 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 22/05/2018 – Medigate Announces Medical Device Cybersecurity App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 22/05/2018 – Silverfort Announces New Threat-Based Multifactor Authentication App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 03/04/2018 – AZ Game & Fish: Palo Verde Boat Launch at Canyon Lake to temporarily close April 9-19 for facility improvements; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aaa To Palo Alto Usd’s (CA) Go Bonds (Election of 2008), Series 2018; Outlook Stable; 23/05/2018 – UKRAINE STATE SECURITY SERVICE SAYS THE POSSIBLE CYBER ATTACK APPEARS TO BE FOCUSED ON UKRAINE; 23/05/2018 – UKRAINE STATE SECURITY SERVICE ISSUES WARNING ABOUT POSSIBLE CYBER ATTACK ON STATE BODIES AND PRIVATE COMPANIES AHEAD OF CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FINAL IN KIEV

Shellback Capital Lp increased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 500% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shellback Capital Lp bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.76% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.43 million, up from 3,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shellback Capital Lp who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.73B market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $14.9 during the last trading session, reaching $1130.38. About 105,373 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 46.90% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.47% the S&P500.

Shellback Capital Lp, which manages about $423.03M and $841.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Farfetch Ltd by 25,000 shares to 50,000 shares, valued at $1.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in V F Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 18,084 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 90,000 shares, and cut its stake in Boyd Gaming Corp (NYSE:BYD).

Since January 17, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.26 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold AZO shares while 202 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 22.77 million shares or 14.29% less from 26.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trust Of Vermont holds 0.04% or 500 shares in its portfolio. 899 were reported by Neuberger Berman Ltd Liability Corp. Pnc Fincl Grp owns 0.12% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 116,920 shares. Greenleaf holds 0.02% or 922 shares. Hartford Co accumulated 2,704 shares. Piedmont has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Envestnet Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Smithfield Tru Comm invested 0% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Cambridge Rech Advsr has 1,707 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Apg Asset Nv stated it has 234,290 shares. Intact Invest Inc invested 0.01% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 0.06% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Morgan Stanley holds 50,975 shares. Kepos Cap Ltd Partnership reported 0.47% stake. Cornerstone Advsrs invested in 561,600 shares.

Analysts await Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) to report earnings on September, 5. They expect $0.27 EPS, up 50.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.18 per share. PANW’s profit will be $25.91M for 193.47 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual EPS reported by Palo Alto Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 145.45% EPS growth.

Scout Investments Inc, which manages about $31.17 billion and $4.88 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Match Group Inc. by 15,186 shares to 276,357 shares, valued at $15.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tyson Foods Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 5,389 shares in the quarter, for a total of 106,301 shares, and has risen its stake in American Eagle Outfitter (NYSE:AEO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 102.19 million shares or 44.00% more from 70.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pillar Pacific Cap Management Limited Liability Corp reported 0.17% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Kornitzer Capital Management Ks reported 141,425 shares. United Cap Advisers Ltd Liability owns 3,052 shares. Grandeur Peak Advisors Limited stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Barclays Public Limited reported 0.05% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Suntrust Banks Inc reported 5,864 shares. West Oak Cap Llc stated it has 0.01% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Miracle Mile Ltd Llc stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). 1.14 million were accumulated by American Century Cos Incorporated. Ameriprise Fincl Inc invested in 1.55 million shares or 0.17% of the stock. The New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Harber Asset Management Limited Liability Company has 46,089 shares for 3.19% of their portfolio. Newman Dignan Sheerar reported 2,567 shares. 12,700 were reported by Eulav Asset. Amalgamated Commercial Bank holds 12,485 shares.