Autozone (AZO) Shareholder S Muoio & Company Cut Its Position by $307,200; Summit Creek Advisors Has Increased Envestnet (ENV) Position by $2.48 Million; Market Value Rose

S Muoio & Company decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 5.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Muoio & Company sold 300 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.68% . The institutional investor held 5,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.63M, down from 5,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Muoio & Company who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $16.27 during the last trading session, reaching $1065.28. About 296,198 shares traded or 16.86% up from the average. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500. Some Historical AZO News: 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Adds Under Armour, Exits AutoZone; 17/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Virtusa, AutoZone, Healthcare Services Group, Vmware, Donnelley Financial; 26/04/2018 – AutoZone to Release Third Quarter Earnings May 22, 2018; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3rd Quarter Same Store Sales Increase 0.6%; EPS Increases 17.3% to $13.42; 07/05/2018 – Memphis Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: AutoZone under contract to purchase Downtown property; 01/05/2018 – AutoZone to Attend Upcoming International Council of Shopping Centers’ 2018 RECon – The Global Real Estate Convention; 20/03/2018 – AutoZone Authorizes Additional Stk Repurchase; 07/05/2018 – Goldman Adds AutoZone And McDonald’s To Its Conviction List — MarketWatch; 15/05/2018 – AutoZone Names Gale King and Jill Soltau to Board; 15/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – ANNOUNCED APPOINTMENT OF GALE V. KING AND JILL SOLTAU TO AUTOZONE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Summit Creek Advisors Llc increased its stake in Envestnet Inc. (ENV) by 15.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Creek Advisors Llc bought 38,080 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.22% . The institutional investor held 289,651 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.94 million, up from 251,571 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Creek Advisors Llc who had been investing in Envestnet Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $56.75. About 489,229 shares traded or 48.61% up from the average. Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) has risen 23.65% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ENV News: 26/04/2018 – Envestnet | PMC Launches Three New Impact QPs; 20/03/2018 – Envestnet Wins Three 2018 Family Wealth Report Awards; 15/05/2018 – Envestnet l Tamarac to Announce Financial Planning Capabilities at Advisor Summit; 15/05/2018 – Can Anyone Challenge Envestnet? — Barrons.com; 23/05/2018 – Envestnet Prices Offering of $300 Million 1.75% Convertible Notes Due 2023; 09/05/2018 – ENVESTNET SEES YR ADJ EPS $1.78 TO $1.83, EST. $1.81; 09/05/2018 – ENVESTNET INC SEES FY 2018 TOTAL GAAP REVENUE OF $811.0 MLN TO $821.0 MLN; 09/05/2018 – Envestnet 1Q EPS 17c; 21/05/2018 – ENVESTNET, TO OFFER $300M OF CONV NOTES; 21/05/2018 – Horizon Investments Named “2018 Asset Manager of the Year” and “2018 Strategist of the Year” by Envestnet and Investment Advisor Magazine

S Muoio & Company, which manages about $129.83 million and $109.13M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Integrated Device Tech Inc (NASDAQ:IDTI) by 118,000 shares to 170,500 shares, valued at $8.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 558,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 620,850 shares, and has risen its stake in Usg Corp (NYSE:USG).

More notable recent AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "AutoZone (AZO) Hits 52-Week High, Can the Run Continue? – Yahoo Finance" on July 08, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: "AutoZone to hold Stockholders' Meeting December 19, 2018 NYSE:AZO – GlobeNewswire" published on December 11, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: "AutoZone Authorizes Additional Stock Repurchase NYSE:AZO – GlobeNewswire" on March 20, 2019. More interesting news about AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: "Did Business Growth Power AutoZone's (NYSE:AZO) Share Price Gain of 109%? – Yahoo Finance" published on June 12, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com's news article titled: "AutoZone Appoints New Board Member NYSE:AZO – GlobeNewswire" with publication date: May 20, 2019.

Analysts await AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to report earnings on September, 17. They expect $21.74 EPS, up 17.26% or $3.20 from last year’s $18.54 per share. AZO’s profit will be $533.26M for 12.25 P/E if the $21.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $15.99 actual EPS reported by AutoZone, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.96% EPS growth.

Summit Creek Advisors Llc, which manages about $971.18M and $561.04M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lemaitre Vascular Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) by 106,500 shares to 229,909 shares, valued at $7.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lhc Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 31,560 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 152,442 shares, and cut its stake in Dorman Products Inc (NASDAQ:DORM).

More important recent Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Envestnet Inc (ENV) ? – Yahoo Finance" on April 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: "Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Envestnet Inc (ENV) – Yahoo Finance", Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Envestnet Inc (ENV) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance" on August 07, 2019.

