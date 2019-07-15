Autozone (AZO) Shareholder S Muoio & Company Cut Holding by $307,200; Goldman Sachs Group Holding in Micron Technology (Put) (MU) Has Cut by $9.83 Million

S Muoio & Company decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 5.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Muoio & Company sold 300 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.76% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.63 million, down from 5,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Muoio & Company who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $14.09 during the last trading session, reaching $1178.8. About 81,835 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 46.90% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.47% the S&P500. Some Historical AZO News: 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Adds Under Armour, Exits AutoZone; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – WITH ADDITIONS OF KING AND SOLTAU, AUTOZONE NOW HAS 12 BOARD MEMBERS; 20/03/2018 – AutoZone Authorizes Additional Stk Repurchase; 03/05/2018 – CAM Group Adds Becton Dickinson, Exits AutoZone: 13F; 15/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – ANNOUNCED APPOINTMENT OF GALE V. KING AND JILL SOLTAU TO AUTOZONE BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 21/04/2018 – DJ AutoZone Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AZO); 22/05/2018 – AutoZone, Toll Brothers and Kohl’s are among the major companies expected to release their latest figures before the opening bell; 15/05/2018 – AutoZone Appoints New Bd Members; 22/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – QTR-END INVENTORY INCREASED 3.7% OVER SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR

Goldman Sachs Group Inc decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (Put) (MU) by 72.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 239,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.85% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 92,400 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.82 million, down from 332,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $44.49. About 23.29 million shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 27.53% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.96% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 21/05/2018 – Micron CFO: Ten Billion Dollars! Remember That! — Barron’s Blog; 21/05/2018 – Micron Ships Industry’s First Quad-Level Cell NAND SSD; 16/03/2018 – Micron: Buying Calls One Way to Play M&A, Says JP Morgan — Barron’s Blog; 19/03/2018 – Micron’s 21% March Rally Sets High Bar for Earnings on Thursday; 21/05/2018 – Micron Technology Raises 3Q View To Rev $7.7B-$7.8B; 19/04/2018 – 3D Non-Volatile Memory Patent Landscape Analysis 2018 Featuring SanDisk/Western Digital, Micron Technology, SK Hynix, Toshiba, Samsung & Macronix International – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 25/05/2018 – MU: $MU – China to investigate DRAM manufacturers – ! $MU; 21/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC – CO, INTEL ANNOUNCED PRODUCTION AND SHIPMENT OF A 4BITS/CELL 3D NAND TECHNOLOGY; 21/05/2018 – MICRON & INTEL EXTEND THEIR LEADERSHIP IN 3D NAND FLASH MEMORY; 22/03/2018 – MICRON 2Q ADJ EPS $2.82, PRELIM $2.70-$2.75

Goldman Sachs Group Inc, which manages about $331.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Southwestern Energy Co (NYSE:SWN) by 9.01 million shares to 9.62 million shares, valued at $45.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Urstadt Biddle Pptys Inc (NYSE:UBA) by 29,432 shares in the quarter, for a total of 159,709 shares, and has risen its stake in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Leavell Invest Management Inc stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Regent Investment Lc invested in 0.84% or 61,365 shares. Advent Capital De invested in 0% or 1,000 shares. Cambridge Inv Rech Advsr accumulated 139,621 shares. Bank & Trust Hapoalim Bm reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Benjamin F Edwards & Inc has invested 0.2% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Eulav Asset Management accumulated 100,000 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Zeke Cap Ltd Liability Corp holds 39,181 shares. Boston Advsr Limited Co has invested 0.03% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Rafferty Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp has 0.31% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 469,433 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset has invested 1.06% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). 342,884 are owned by Stifel Fincl. Susquehanna Intll Grp Inc Llp holds 0.03% or 1.91 million shares. 521,799 were reported by Yacktman Asset Mngmt L P. Aviva Plc accumulated 1.64 million shares.

More notable recent Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Micron Announces Offering of Senior Notes Nasdaq:MU – GlobeNewswire” on July 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 06/21/2019: MU,CLDR,IBM,QCOM,AAPL,RHT – Nasdaq” published on June 21, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Nasdaq Today: Amazon Prime Day; Facebook Settles With FTC – Investorplace.com” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Micron (MU) Still A Buy Even After Thirteen Percent Jump – Nasdaq” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Pre-Market Most Active for Jul 10, 2019 : NIO, AMD, MU, QQQ, ABB, DB, HQY, HTZ~, BP, TMUS, BAC, TVIX – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Analysts await AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to report earnings on September, 17. They expect $21.83 earnings per share, up 17.75% or $3.29 from last year’s $18.54 per share. AZO’s profit will be $535.45M for 13.50 P/E if the $21.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $15.99 actual earnings per share reported by AutoZone, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.52% EPS growth.

S Muoio & Company, which manages about $129.83M and $109.13M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO) by 78,000 shares to 181,751 shares, valued at $816,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 558,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 620,850 shares, and has risen its stake in Integrated Device Tech Inc (NASDAQ:IDTI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold AZO shares while 202 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 22.77 million shares or 14.29% less from 26.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 35,359 are owned by State Of Wisconsin Invest Board. Mirae Asset Global Investments Ltd has 0.04% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 5,858 shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Com has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Independent Order Of Foresters has 0.2% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Oakbrook Investments Limited Liability Company has invested 0.16% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Highstreet Asset Mngmt invested in 3,264 shares. Landscape Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). 29,524 were reported by Aperio Group Ltd Liability Corporation. Shelton Mgmt invested in 0% or 282 shares. Smithfield Trust holds 0% or 4 shares in its portfolio. Arkansas-based Garrison Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 2.66% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems reported 36,006 shares stake. 14,927 are owned by Federated Invsts Inc Pa. Signaturefd Ltd, Georgia-based fund reported 145 shares. Farmers And Merchants Investments, a Nebraska-based fund reported 1,823 shares.

More notable recent AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “AutoZone Authorizes Additional Stock Repurchase NYSE:AZO – GlobeNewswire” on March 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AutoZone: A Stock Buyback Machine – Seeking Alpha” published on December 13, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Winning With AutoZone – Seeking Alpha” on December 07, 2018. More interesting news about AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 Surprising Stocks Hitting New Highs Last Week – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “AutoZone Appoints New Board Member NYSE:AZO – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 20, 2019.

Since January 17, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $1.26 million activity.