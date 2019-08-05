Autozone (AZO) Shareholder S Muoio & Company Has Lowered Its Stake by $307,200 as Share Value Rose; As Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Makaira Partners Cut by $3.04 Million Its Position

S Muoio & Company decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 5.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Muoio & Company sold 300 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.68% . The institutional investor held 5,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.63M, down from 5,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Muoio & Company who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.32% or $36.38 during the last trading session, reaching $1059.74. About 171,002 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500. Some Historical AZO News: 22/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – DOMESTIC SAME STORE SALES, OR SALES FOR STORES OPEN AT LEAST ONE YEAR, INCREASED 0.6% FOR QUARTER; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Adds Under Armour, Exits AutoZone; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3Q Net $366.7M; 20/03/2018 – AutoZone Board Authorizes Repurchase of Additional $1B Under Ongoing Share Repurchase Program; 19/03/2018 TVPage Launches lnfluencer Video Affiliate Marketing at Shoptalk 2018; 15/05/2018 – AutoZone Appoints New Board Members; 15/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – ANNOUNCED APPOINTMENT OF GALE V. KING AND JILL SOLTAU TO AUTOZONE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Makaira Partners Llc decreased its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA) by 2.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Makaira Partners Llc sold 14,525 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.81% . The hedge fund held 689,535 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $144.48M, down from 704,060 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Makaira Partners Llc who had been investing in Zebra Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.74% or $3.46 during the last trading session, reaching $195.47. About 278,086 shares traded. Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has risen 54.19% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ZBRA News: 24/04/2018 – ZEBRA HOLDINGS AND INVESTMENTS S.à.R.L. ACQUIRES UNITS OF GENERATION MINING LIMITED; 01/05/2018 – Zebra Technologies Named to Forbes’ Best Employer List for Third Consecutive Year; 21/04/2018 – DJ Zebra Technologies Corporation Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZBRA); 08/05/2018 – ZEBRA TECH SEES FY NET SALES CHANGE +6% TO +9%; 11/04/2018 – $QNST’s main type of ad, a comp table showing different insurance or mortgage providers, is commodified. Check out LendingTree, The Zebra, EverQuote, QuoteWizard, SelectQuote, Young Alfred… $QNST has no edge. And its sites don’t even show up high on search results anymore; 08/05/2018 – ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORP ZBRA.O SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 6 TO 9 PCT; 11/04/2018 – Zebra Technologies Unveils Elegantly Engineered Card Printing Solution Designed to `Fit Everywhere’; 15/05/2018 – INSOMNIAC, LIVEXLIVE, ZEBRA ENTERTAINMENT AND TENCENT VIDEO SIGN PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT TO DISTRIBUTE LIVESTREAM OF ELECTRIC DAISY CARNIVAL (EDC) LAS VEGAS; 23/05/2018 – ZEBRA MEDICAL VISION ANNOUNCES CE APPROVAL OF ITS SEVENTH Al IMAGING ALGORITHM – MAMMOGRAPHY LESION DETECTION; 27/03/2018 – Clínica del Norte Selects Zebra Technologies to Modernize Patient and Asset Tracking

S Muoio & Company, which manages about $129.83 million and $109.13 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 3,000 shares to 10,000 shares, valued at $1.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Arris International Plc by 23,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 53,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold AZO shares while 202 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 22.77 million shares or 14.29% less from 26.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Republic Investment Mngmt holds 311 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Savings Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation stated it has 189,612 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested in 0.09% or 2,109 shares. Element Management Lc holds 0.18% or 5,781 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt accumulated 0.02% or 14,907 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker Incorporated owns 4,032 shares or 1.17% of their US portfolio. Allstate Corp stated it has 2,074 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Guardian Life Ins Of America reported 0.01% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Hexavest Incorporated reported 0.75% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Raymond James Financial Advsr Incorporated holds 0.01% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 2,039 shares. Carderock Cap reported 0.33% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Ltd Llc owns 13,000 shares or 0.75% of their US portfolio. 1,844 were reported by Van Eck Associates Corp. Jump Trading Ltd has invested 0.09% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Barclays Public Limited Liability holds 0.07% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 94,868 shares.

Analysts await AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to report earnings on September, 17. They expect $21.74 earnings per share, up 17.26% or $3.20 from last year’s $18.54 per share. AZO’s profit will be $536.51 million for 12.19 P/E if the $21.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $15.99 actual earnings per share reported by AutoZone, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.96% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold ZBRA shares while 124 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 45.87 million shares or 5.88% less from 48.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reilly Fin Advsr Ltd Liability Com invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 89,705 shares. Massachusetts Ser Ma has 0.02% invested in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) for 229,708 shares. Tributary Lc stated it has 12,200 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Alabama-based Mesirow Fincl Investment has invested 0.2% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership reported 57,666 shares. Atria Investments Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1,124 shares stake. Westport Asset Mgmt owns 5.86% invested in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) for 40,000 shares. The Michigan-based Greenleaf Tru has invested 0% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Castleark Management Ltd Liability reported 0.65% stake. Goldman Sachs Inc owns 399,868 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Connecticut-based Point72 Asset Management Lp has invested 0.03% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board accumulated 10,900 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Inc accumulated 280,709 shares. Hartford Financial Inc reported 280 shares.

