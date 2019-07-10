Autozone (AZO) Shareholder S Muoio & Company Trimmed Holding; As Ppl Corp. (PPL) Valuation Declined, Opus Investment Management Cut Position by $620,000

Opus Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Ppl Corp. (PPL) by 19.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Investment Management Inc sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.84% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 81,142 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.58 million, down from 101,142 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Ppl Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $30.56. About 1.28 million shares traded. PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has risen 10.85% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.42% the S&P500. Some Historical PPL News: 20/04/2018 – DJ PPL Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PPL); 15/05/2018 – Kempen Adds PPL, Exits Tapestry, Cuts New York Community: 13F; 03/05/2018 – PPL Reaffirms View of 5%-6% Compound Annual EPS Growth From 2018-2020; 08/05/2018 – PPL Corp 55 Million Share Offering Priced at $27 Each; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES $2,126 MLN VS $1,951 MLN; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp 1Q Rev $2.13B; 07/03/2018 – Ofgem Issues RIIO-2 Framework Consultation Document; 16/05/2018 – Scandinavian Investors Buy PPL, Southern; Sell Infosys: 13F; 10/04/2018 – Given fig leaf offered by Xi now is the time for trump to declare victory in the china trade war watch the mkt soar & ppl forget abt mueller

S Muoio & Company decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 5.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Muoio & Company sold 300 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.76% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.63 million, down from 5,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Muoio & Company who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $1141.24. About 37,133 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 46.90% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.47% the S&P500.

More notable recent AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “AutoZone 2nd Quarter Same Store Sales Increase 2.6%; EPS Increases 10.7% to $11.49 – GlobeNewswire” on February 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Retailers with the highest tariff risk – Seeking Alpha” published on May 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “6 Top Stocks to Buy Under $50 in 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on May 21, 2019. More interesting news about AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “AutoZone 3rd Quarter Same Store Sales Increase 3.9%; EPS Increases 19.2% to $15.99 – GlobeNewswire” published on May 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “AutoZone (AZO) Hits 52-Week High, Can the Run Continue? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

S Muoio & Company, which manages about $129.83 million and $109.13 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Usg Corp (NYSE:USG) by 30,000 shares to 49,000 shares, valued at $2.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 7,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,472 shares, and has risen its stake in Arris International Plc.

Since January 17, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $1.26 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold AZO shares while 202 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 22.77 million shares or 14.29% less from 26.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vident Inv Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.12% stake. Ameritas Invest Ptnrs invested 0.02% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Greenleaf Tru holds 0.02% or 922 shares in its portfolio. Swiss Bancshares accumulated 113,691 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & accumulated 2,715 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Limited Liability Com accumulated 2,764 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Omers Administration Corporation accumulated 1,400 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.1% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Finemark Savings Bank & Tru has 441 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Savings Bank Of Hawaii invested 0.09% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). New South Capital Management, a Tennessee-based fund reported 176,920 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.45% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Virginia Retirement System Et Al stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Moreover, Lpl Financial Ltd Liability Co has 0.01% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Eaton Vance Management has 0.01% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 2,462 shares.

Analysts await AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to report earnings on September, 17. They expect $21.83 earnings per share, up 17.75% or $3.29 from last year’s $18.54 per share. AZO’s profit will be $535.46 million for 13.07 P/E if the $21.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $15.99 actual earnings per share reported by AutoZone, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.52% EPS growth.

Analysts await PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, up 1.82% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.55 per share. PPL’s profit will be $403.14M for 13.64 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual earnings per share reported by PPL Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “PPL Corp. (PPL) Announces Vincent Sorgi as President & COO – StreetInsider.com” on June 17, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “PPL Electric Utilities wins eighth straight JD Power customer satisfaction award – PRNewswire” published on June 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Sand In My Shoes – Why I Bought PPL – Seeking Alpha” on November 23, 2018. More interesting news about PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Do Analysts Think About PPL Corporation’s (NYSE:PPL) Growth? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “PPL Corp (PPL) PT Raised to $34 at Guggenheim – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: June 21, 2019.