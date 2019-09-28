Autozone (AZO) Shareholder Regal Investment Advisors Decreased Its Position by $422,016 as Shares Rose; As Apple (AAPL) Share Price Rose, Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Boosted Position by $334,703

Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 4.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc bought 1,699 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 36,352 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.20M, up from 34,653 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $988.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $218.82. About 25.36M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/05/2018 – “Apple remains one of the most significant technology companies in the world,” analyst Tom Forte says; 01/05/2018 – Last week, Bernstein analyst Toni Sacconaghi cut his fiscal-year earnings-per-share estimate for Apple based on his team’s analysis of supply-chain companies that “increasingly point[ed] to weakness.”; 02/05/2018 – AAPL, $BB.CA: U.S. officials say the Pentagon recently terminated its use of BlackBerry smart phones and now issues Apple iPhones, also assembled in China – ! $BB.CA $AAPL; 14/05/2018 – TIAA-CREF Adds Aptiv, Exits Baidu, Cuts Apple: 13F; 07/05/2018 – APPLE – ON APRIL 30, COURT ENTERED ORDER FOR PRELIMINARY APPROVAL OF SETTLEMENT OF IN RE APPLE INC E-BOOK DERIVATIVE LITIGATION CASE NO. 1-14-CV-269543; 16/04/2018 – Ward, Smith & Hill Helps Secure $502.6M Patent Infringement Win Against Apple; 09/04/2018 – Apple announces new red iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus; 23/04/2018 – Apple’s Shazam Acquisition Subject To ‘in-depth Investigation’ By European Regulators — MarketWatch; 14/03/2018 – New York Post: France to sue Apple and Google for abusive practices; 02/05/2018 – Cramer says that Apple’s growing service stream could be a major advantage for the iPhone maker going forward

Regal Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 14.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regal Investment Advisors Llc sold 384 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.68% . The institutional investor held 2,301 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.53 million, down from 2,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regal Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.00% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $1085.65. About 254,142 shares traded or 1.70% up from the average. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Apple fund invests $250M in Corning – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Apple in court over Irish tax bill – Seeking Alpha” published on September 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “What to expect as iOS 13 gets released – Seeking Alpha” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Mac Pro production staying in US – Seeking Alpha” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Share Price Has Gained 117%, So Why Not Pay It Some Attention? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc, which manages about $647.24M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Health Care Select Sector Spdr (XLV) by 3,376 shares to 35,102 shares, valued at $3.25M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kimberly (NYSE:KMB) by 2,568 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,613 shares, and cut its stake in Badger Meter Inc (NYSE:BMI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Greenbrier Partners Capital Lc stated it has 400,000 shares or 13.26% of all its holdings. Weiss Asset Management LP has invested 0.01% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 58,361 are owned by Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability Corporation. Nuwave Inv Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Gradient Limited has invested 0.89% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Atlas Browninc holds 2.57% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 18,764 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund reported 716,000 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 44,381 shares. Ls Invest Advisors Ltd Llc, a Michigan-based fund reported 250,949 shares. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance holds 10.35M shares. Parus (Uk) Ltd holds 2.81% or 31,035 shares. Callahan Advsr Limited Liability Company invested in 3.81% or 107,300 shares. Riverhead Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp owns 2.29% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 313,962 shares. Basswood Cap Limited Liability Company owns 15,296 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. 38,600 were accumulated by Comgest Global Sas.

Regal Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $657.66 million and $513.24 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (OEF) by 5,860 shares to 10,629 shares, valued at $1.38M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (PFF) by 32,383 shares in the quarter, for a total of 258,915 shares, and has risen its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

More notable recent AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “AutoZone Authorizes Additional Stock Repurchase NYSE:AZO – GlobeNewswire” on March 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on September 22, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “AutoZone to Release Fourth Quarter Earnings September 24, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Ideas to Make Your Portfolio Recession-Resistant – The Motley Fool” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AutoZone – Next Stop: All-Time Highs – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 21, 2019.