Autozone (AZO) Shareholder Regal Investment Advisors Cut Stake by $422,016; As Ameriprise Finl (Call) (AMP) Valuation Declined, Susquehanna International Group Llp Has Decreased Position by $1.91 Million

Regal Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 14.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regal Investment Advisors Llc sold 384 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.68% . The institutional investor held 2,301 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.53M, down from 2,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regal Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $6.86 during the last trading session, reaching $1164.65. About 111,906 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500. Some Historical AZO News: 22/05/2018 – AutoZone Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – AutoZone Appoints New Board Members; 15/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – ANNOUNCED APPOINTMENT OF GALE V. KING AND JILL SOLTAU TO AUTOZONE BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 20/03/2018 – AutoZone Board Authorizes Repurchase of Additional $1B Under Ongoing Share Repurchase Program; 17/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Virtusa, AutoZone, Healthcare Services Group, Vmware, Donnelley Financial; 22/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – DOMESTIC SAME STORE SALES, OR SALES FOR STORES OPEN AT LEAST ONE YEAR, INCREASED 0.6% FOR QUARTER; 15/05/2018 – AutoZone Names Gale King and Jill Soltau to Board

Susquehanna International Group Llp decreased its stake in Ameriprise Finl Inc (Call) (AMP) by 25.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Susquehanna International Group Llp sold 13,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.74% . The institutional investor held 38,600 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.60 million, down from 51,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Susquehanna International Group Llp who had been investing in Ameriprise Finl Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $148.42. About 289,405 shares traded. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) has declined 0.99% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.99% the S&P500. Some Historical AMP News: 30/04/2018 – ‘It’s going to be a rough, rocky ride’ for AMP investors: Morningstar; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise Beats Earnings Expectations, Raises Dividend — MarketWatch; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise 1Q ROE Ex-AOCI 28.3%; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise Estimates 2018 Adj Operating Effective Tax Rate 17% to 19%; 05/03/2018 – Ameriprise Settles SEC Mutual Fund Charges — Barrons.com; 30/04/2018 – “It’s going to be a rough, rocky ride for the next six months, twelve months, probably even longer for investors in AMP,” said Morningstar Analyst David Ellis; 19/04/2018 – DoJ CA Central: Financial Advisor Faces Federal Fraud and Money Laundering Charges Alleging Thefts from Ameriprise Clients and; 23/04/2018 – AMERIPRISE FINL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 90C/SHR FROM 83C, EST. 92C; 28/03/2018 – AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL CUTS KINEPOLIS HOLDING TO LESS THAN 3%; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise 1Q EPS $3.91

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.06, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 33 investors sold AMP shares while 204 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 99.14 million shares or 1.49% less from 100.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Comerica Financial Bank has invested 0.05% in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP). Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd Liability Co invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi accumulated 11,970 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Gru has invested 0.65% in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP). Employees Retirement Of Texas holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) for 21,000 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board holds 176,000 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Burt Wealth Advsrs owns 0.02% invested in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) for 386 shares. Usca Ria Lc has invested 0.91% in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP). Cibc World Mkts Inc reported 10,182 shares stake. Earnest Prtn Ltd Liability reported 78 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Gam Holding Ag reported 0.05% in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP). Pinnacle Wealth Mngmt Advisory Gp Ltd Liability Co has 1,565 shares. Loudon Investment Mgmt Ltd holds 15,335 shares or 1.89% of its portfolio. Carret Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.24% or 10,416 shares in its portfolio. Ibm Retirement Fund reported 2,078 shares.

Analysts await Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $3.99 EPS, up 6.68% or $0.25 from last year’s $3.74 per share. AMP’s profit will be $521.29M for 9.30 P/E if the $3.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.06 actual EPS reported by Ameriprise Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.72% negative EPS growth.

Susquehanna International Group Llp, which manages about $259.53B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Match Group Inc (Call) by 87,900 shares to 190,300 shares, valued at $12.80M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Inc (Put) (EWG) by 818,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 867,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Trinseo S A (NYSE:TSE).

Analysts await AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to report earnings on September, 24 before the open. They expect $21.74 EPS, up 17.26% or $3.20 from last year’s $18.54 per share. AZO’s profit will be $531.08M for 13.39 P/E if the $21.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $15.99 actual EPS reported by AutoZone, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.96% EPS growth.

Regal Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $657.66 million and $513.24M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 34,555 shares to 35,255 shares, valued at $2.01 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ) by 8,396 shares in the quarter, for a total of 62,940 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTV).

